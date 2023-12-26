CP Year in Review: A&E editor Amanda Waltz's favorite stories of 2023

Posted By Amanda Waltz on Tue, Dec 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Penn Forest Natural Burial Park

click to enlarge Colin Williams Old Trust Art Cup versus new Trust Art Cup

A tribute to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust adult sippy cup // Dec. 13. 2023

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson John Kowalski, Hana Jimenez, and Melissa Rogers pose for a portrait at Soergel Orchards on Oct. 22, 2023.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Penn Forest Natural Burial Park

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Cricket Lounge sign facing Baum Boulevard

Dancers warned against performing at new club taking over former Cricket Lounge // March 07, 2023

As 2023 draws to a close,'s editorial staff members select their favorite stories from the year. Relive A&E editor Amanda Waltz's 2023 highlights below:Squeaking in under the wire is this ode to the spill-safe, alcoholic beverage cups used by local theater patrons. Readers seemed to like this one.The Instagram trolls came out of the woodwork for this one. People engaging in multiple, healthy romantic relationships that emphasize open communication and mutual respect? How awful. Stay mad, haters.No one likes to think about death, but Penn Forest Natural Burial Park strives to make the process easier and, frankly, more beautiful. Visiting the Verona-based green cemetery, where many are buried in ecologically friendly ways, brought a sense of peace.Love to share my lard-fried culture with my adopted city. If I hadn't become vegetarian, I'd still be shoveling sweet Lebanon bologna into my mouth on the reg.This story serves as a testament to people in the sex work community watching out for one another and helping to ensure the safety of strippers.