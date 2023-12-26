 CP Year in Review: A&E editor Amanda Waltz's favorite stories of 2023

CP Year in Review: A&E editor Amanda Waltz's favorite stories of 2023

Posted By on Tue, Dec 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Penn Forest Natural Burial Park
As 2023 draws to a close, Pittsburgh City Paper's editorial staff members select their favorite stories from the year. Relive A&E editor Amanda Waltz's 2023 highlights below:
Colin Williams
Colin Williams
Old Trust Art Cup versus new Trust Art Cup

A tribute to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust adult sippy cup // Dec. 13. 2023

Squeaking in under the wire is this ode to the spill-safe, alcoholic beverage cups used by local theater patrons. Readers seemed to like this one.
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
John Kowalski, Hana Jimenez, and Melissa Rogers pose for a portrait at Soergel Orchards on Oct. 22, 2023.

Polyamorous Pittsburghers discuss being out in “the most nebby town in the universe” // Nov. 1, 2023

The Instagram trolls came out of the woodwork for this one. People engaging in multiple, healthy romantic relationships that emphasize open communication and mutual respect? How awful. Stay mad, haters. 
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Penn Forest Natural Burial Park

Penn Forest Natural Burial Park blends death and “natural causes” in a whole new way // May 17, 2023

No one likes to think about death, but Penn Forest Natural Burial Park strives to make the process easier and, frankly, more beautiful. Visiting the Verona-based green cemetery, where many are buried in ecologically friendly ways, brought a sense of peace.
click to enlarge CP Year in Review: A&amp;E editor Amanda Waltz's favorite stories of 2023

From lard chips to sweet bologna, here’s a primer on the eastern Pa. foods now available in Pittsburgh // April 12, 2023

Love to share my lard-fried culture with my adopted city. If I hadn't become vegetarian, I'd still be shoveling sweet Lebanon bologna into my mouth on the reg. 
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Cricket Lounge sign facing Baum Boulevard

Dancers warned against performing at new club taking over former Cricket Lounge // March 07, 2023

This story serves as a testament to people in the sex work community watching out for one another and helping to ensure the safety of strippers. 

