Pittsburgh City Paper promotes designer Lucy Chen to Art Director

Pittsburgh City Paper is pleased to announce that Lucy Chen has been promoted to Art Director. Since being hired as an Editorial Designer at City Paper in 2021, Chen has helmed the paper's editorial design, including illustrating covers, designing the weekly editorial print pages, creating promotional images, and more.
"Lucy has been a gift to our entire company," says CP Editor in Chief Lisa Cunningham, who had a 10-year tenure as art director before being promoted to an editor's role. "I'm lucky to be able to work with someone so incredibly talented and imaginative, and I can't wait to see what she does next."
Recent City Paper
projects Chen has led include designing the annual City Guide
magazine, creating the logo for the company's new daily newsletter
City Pigeon, and leading the space-themed design for the annual Best of Pittsburgh
readers' poll. Later this year, City Paper
also plans to unveil a print redesign, which Chen will be spearheading.
Chen is a 2021 graduate of the Sam Fox School for Design & Visual Arts, and a teacher at the Yanlai Dance Academy. To celebrate her promotion, City Paper
asked Chen to share some of her favorite work so far, which follows in her own words:
It’s been one year since I started working at City Paper. Here are my five favorite illustrated covers of the past year.
1. Fall Guide
This cover took me the longest. When possible, I always like to design an illustration around a golden ratio. I find that it makes the composition much more interesting.
2. People of the Year
Hand lettering is one of my passions! I was so excited to draw so many letters for this cover. Nothing excites me more than a looptail "g."
3. Election Guide
Making this cover was a bit outside my comfort zone since it was all made using vectors instead of hand illustrations. I think my favorite sticker to make was the “I Voted in My PJS!”
4. Pride Issue
I used historical paintings as references for the figures for this issue. Can you guess which painting is the main girl holding the flag? (Answer at bottom of the page.)
5. Spring Guide
I ran out into the middle of the street to get a reference photo for this guide. It’s based on the Kauffman’s building Downtown and maybe shows my excitement for the Target that just went in.
Follow Lucy Chen on Instagram at instagram.com/lucyjchen
* Answer: Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix