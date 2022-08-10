Pittsburgh City Paper promotes designer Lucy Chen to Art Director

Posted By CP Staff on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM

Pittsburgh City Paper is pleased to announce that Lucy Chen has been promoted to Art Director. Since being hired as an Editorial Designer at City Paper in 2021, Chen has helmed the paper's editorial design, including illustrating covers, designing the weekly editorial print pages, creating promotional images, and more.





"Lucy has been a gift to our entire company," says CP Editor in Chief Lisa Cunningham, who had a 10-year tenure as art director before being promoted to an editor's role. "I'm lucky to be able to work with someone so incredibly talented and imaginative, and I can't wait to see what she does next."

It’s been one year since I started working at

. Here are my five favorite illustrated covers of the past year.









This cover took me the longest. When possible, I always like to design an illustration around a golden ratio. I find that it makes the composition much more interesting.

Hand lettering is one of my passions! I was so excited to draw so many letters for this cover. Nothing excites me more than a looptail "g."





Making this cover was a bit outside my comfort zone since it was all made using vectors instead of hand illustrations. I think my favorite sticker to make was the “I Voted in My PJS!”





I used historical paintings as references for the figures for this issue. Can you guess which painting is the main girl holding the flag? (Answer at bottom of the page.)



I ran out into the middle of the street to get a reference photo for this guide. It’s based on the Kauffman’s building Downtown and maybe shows my excitement for the Target that just went in.

Recentprojects Chen has led include designing the annual City Guide magazine, creating the logo for the company's new daily newsletter City Pigeon, and leading the space-themed design for the annual Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll. Later this year,also plans to unveil a print redesign, which Chen will be spearheading.Chen is a 2021 graduate of the Sam Fox School for Design & Visual Arts, and a teacher at the Yanlai Dance Academy. To celebrate her promotion,asked Chen to share some of her favorite work so far, which follows in her own words:





* Answer:

by Eugène Delacroix