Speedy delivery: Where you can pick up a copy of this week's Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Pittsburgh City Paper's circulation manager Jeff Engbarth at work delivering this week's issue

It's true. The majority of our staff has been working from home, cranking out nonstop coronavirus coverage, and I couldn't be more proud of their work during this difficult time. It's very hard to take a break from the news when you are the news.



E very single one of us at City Paper thanks you from the bottom of our (very tired, anxiety-filled) hearts for reading.

This week's print issue will be available in all street boxes, as well as all regular Giant Eagle locations. Other high traffic stops include:

Shop N Save, Lawrenceville • A1 Sunoco Gas, 51st and Butler streets, Lawrenceville • La Gourmandine, Lawrenceville • Little Bangkok, Strip District • Cork Factory • West Penn Hospital • Starbucks, Liberty Ave., Bloomfield • Shur Save Market, Bloomfield • Shop N Save, Noblestown Road, Crafton • Holiday Inn Express, Greentree • Pop n Beer Warehouse, McKees Rocks • Pittsburgh International Airport, Visitor Center/Sunoco Gas Station • Cash Market, Coraopolis • Kiku Restaurant, Station Square • Hard Rock Café, Station Square • Monticello's Pizza locations in Wexford and Babcock Blvd. • Hampton Inn, McKnight Road • El Campesino, McKnight Road • Patron, Fox Chapel • Curb Side Coffee, Blawnox • Mad Mex Locations • Slice on Broadway Pizza, East Liberty, PNC Park, Carnegie, and Beechview • Shop N Save, Glenshaw • Sewickley Valley Hospital Crazy Mocha • Whole Foods, Route 19 (café area is closed but papers still accessible at this location) • Dana's Bakery, Homewood • Humane Society, Homewood and North Side • Peppi's, North Side • Modern Café, North Side • Max's Allegheny Tavern, North Side • Quick It Chicken, North Side • Sidelines, Sewickley • Roma Pizza, Sewickley • Square Café, Regent Square • D's Six Pax and Dogz, Regent Square • CoGo's, South Side • Fat Heads, South Side

Not leaving the house today? Flip through our digital issue!





Know someone kicking ass during quarantine? Concerned about how a politician is handling the pandemic? Send an email with the story you think is missing from local coverage to



Are you a large company who hasn't been affected financially by the pandemic? Consider signing up for a Pittsburgh City Paper City Paper products, and advertorials written by our staff.



Again, we can't thank you enough for the support you've shown us this past week. Our staff still has an uphill battle to make it through this, but we're more determined than ever to still be there for you when this passes.Know someone kicking ass during quarantine? Concerned about how a politician is handling the pandemic? Send an email with the story you think is missing from local coverage to info@pghcitypaper.com Are you a large company who hasn't been affected financially by the pandemic? Consider signing up for a Business Membership . Packages include the ability to donate ad space to nonprofits, your business name listed as a sponsor ofproducts, and advertorials written by our staff.