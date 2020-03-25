Speedy delivery: Where you can pick up a copy of this week's Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Pittsburgh City Paper's circulation manager Jeff Engbarth at work delivering this week's issue
We're not sure we believe it ourselves, but we got another print issue out the door this week. It's smaller than usual, but we haven't given up yet.
Last week, we launched our Pittsburgh City Paper Membership Campaign
, and the support we've been getting from the community has been, as I mentioned to Mother Jones
, "really pretty much the only thing keeping us going right now."
It's true. The majority of our staff has been working from home, cranking out nonstop coronavirus coverage, and I couldn't be more proud of their work during this difficult time. It's very hard to take a break from the news when you are the news.
Every single one of us at City Paper thanks you from the bottom of our (very tired, anxiety-filled) hearts for reading.
As long as we're able, we'd really like to keep putting out a print issue. We can tell from our page views that more of you than ever are reading us online, and we promise to continue to bring you new daily coverage here for free. But, print is where we started and we really want to continue to have a way to reach everyone in our community, even those who aren't able to login to a computer every day. According to the last U.S. Census, 12.4% of Allegheny County households don't have a home computer, and 18.5% don't have a broadband internet subscription. Now that the libraries are closed, getting a printed newspaper off the street might be someone's only source of news. And we want to be able to keep bringing it to them.
This week's print issue will be available in all street boxes, as well as all regular Giant Eagle locations. Other high traffic stops include:
Shop N Save, Lawrenceville • A1 Sunoco Gas, 51st and Butler streets, Lawrenceville • La Gourmandine, Lawrenceville • Little Bangkok, Strip District • Cork Factory • West Penn Hospital • Starbucks, Liberty Ave., Bloomfield • Shur Save Market, Bloomfield • Shop N Save, Noblestown Road, Crafton • Holiday Inn Express, Greentree • Pop n Beer Warehouse, McKees Rocks • Pittsburgh International Airport, Visitor Center/Sunoco Gas Station • Cash Market, Coraopolis • Kiku Restaurant, Station Square • Hard Rock Café, Station Square • Monticello's Pizza locations in Wexford and Babcock Blvd. • Hampton Inn, McKnight Road • El Campesino, McKnight Road • Patron, Fox Chapel • Curb Side Coffee, Blawnox • Mad Mex Locations • Slice on Broadway Pizza, East Liberty, PNC Park, Carnegie, and Beechview • Shop N Save, Glenshaw • Sewickley Valley Hospital Crazy Mocha • Whole Foods, Route 19 (café area is closed but papers still accessible at this location) • Dana's Bakery, Homewood • Humane Society, Homewood and North Side • Peppi's, North Side • Modern Café, North Side • Max's Allegheny Tavern, North Side • Quick It Chicken, North Side • Sidelines, Sewickley • Roma Pizza, Sewickley • Square Café, Regent Square • D's Six Pax and Dogz, Regent Square • CoGo's, South Side • Fat Heads, South Side
If you own a take-out restaurant, or another open business who isn't on this list and would like to receive copies of Pittsburgh City Paper
delivered for your customers, please email your name, business name, and address to kshep@pghcitypaper.com
. (Or, if you see a location on this list that does not have papers delivered this week, we'd love to hear that too so we can keep this list accurate.)
Not leaving the house today? Flip through our digital issue!
If you don't have to leave the house today, but are privileged enough to have a home computer and internet connection and still want to flip through the pages, check out our digital issue here:
Again, we can't thank you enough for the support you've shown us this past week. Our staff still has an uphill battle to make it through this, but we're more determined than ever to still be there for you when this passes.
Know someone kicking ass during quarantine? Concerned about how a politician is handling the pandemic? Send an email with the story you think is missing from local coverage to info@pghcitypaper.com
.
Are you a large company who hasn't been affected financially by the pandemic? Consider signing up for a Pittsburgh City Paper Business Membership
. Packages include the ability to donate ad space to nonprofits, your business name listed as a sponsor of City Paper
products, and advertorials written by our staff.