A free Coronavirus is a Jagoff downloadable poster, plus other alternate cover designs from the pandemic

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

We're trying really hard to keep ourselves laughing through these hard times whenever possible, and we figured our readers could use a laugh, too. That's why we're sharing this week's cover design, illustrated bys own Abbie Adams, as our gift to you: A downloadable print-at-home Coronavirus Is A Jagoff poster to hang in your window!Want it as your phone background instead? Check out our Instagram account , where we'll be sharing a version in our stories for you to screencap and save to your smart phone.We also got a kick out of asking our friends and followers what other expressions they would have put on this week's cover. Here are some of our favorites: