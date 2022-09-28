Best of Pittsburgh 2022: People and Places winners

Best Athlete
Sidney Crosby
nhl.com/penguins
2nd: TJ Watt
3rd: Yinzey Lohan
Best Bar Bathroom
Tiki Lounge
2003 E. Carson St., South Side. ordertikiloungepgh.com
2nd: Brillobox
3rd: Blue Moon
Best Bike Trail
Three Rivers Heritage Trail
friendsoftheriverfront.org/three-rivers-heritage-trail
2nd: Montour Trail
3rd: Millvale Riverfront Park
Best Blog
Discover the Burgh
discovertheburgh.com
2nd: Burgh Brides
3rd: Made in PGH
Best Busker
Saxophone guy at Penguins games
nhl.com/penguins
2nd: Trombone Guy on Murray Avenue
3rd: Pittsburgh Steel-Man
Best City Pool
Dormont Pool
1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont. boro.dormont.pa.us/dormont-pool
2nd: North Park Swimming Pool
3rd: Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool
Best Drag Performer
Princess Jafar
facebook.com/theprincessjafar
2nd: Lola LeCroix
3rd: Dixie Surewood
Best Dressed
Heather Abraham
facebook.com/KDKAHeather
2nd: Weird Paul
3rd: Nix Muse @werewolfstyleguide
Best Facial Hair
Brett Keisel
brettkeisel.com
2nd: John Fetterman
3rd: Weird Paul Petroskey
Best Failure to Launch
Pittsburgh Pirates
mlb.com/pirates
2nd: Mount Washington Zip Line
3rd: Sharon Needles’ Career
Best Fashion Designer
Kiya Tomlin
388 Butler St., Etna. kiyatomlin.us
2nd: Kelsy Black (@thats_sew_kelsy)
3rd: Suz Pisano
Best Hair
Weird Paul
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Trisha Pittman
3rd: Spaz
Best Hangout for Teens
Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
Multiple locations. carnegielibrary.org
2nd: Brookline Teen Outreach
3rd: Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania
Best Humanitarian
Gisele Fetterman
twitter.com/giselefetterman
2nd: Phat Man Dee
3rd: Ciora Thomas
Best Instagram Account
Oakmont Bakery
instagram.com/oakmontbakery
2nd: @stufftodoinpittsburgh
3rd: @weirdpaulp
Best Jagoff
Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com
2nd: Wendy Bell
3rd: Mark Madden
Best Lifestyle Influencer
Chancelor Humphrey
instagram.com/keeppittsburghdope
2nd: Dr. Stacy Lane
3rd (tie): Hautemess Tom (@hautemesstom)
3rd (tie): Kelly (@explore_pittsburgh)
Best Nonprofit
412 Food Rescue
412foodrescue.org
2nd: Animal Friends
3rd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Best Person to Represent Pittsburgh to Aliens
Rick Sebak
facebook.com/ricksebakwqed
2nd: Pittsburgh Dad
3rd: Mikey and Big Bob
Best Place to Ditch a Scooter
A Charging Station
move-pgh.com/what-are-mobility-hubs
2nd: Next to the median on Boulevard of the Allies
3rd: Middle of the street in the North Side
Best Place to Have Sex in Public
Cathedral of Learning
4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. tour.pitt.edu/tour/cathedral-learning
2nd: Schenley Park
3rd: West End Overlook Park
Best Place to Take Recycling
Construction Junction
214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. cjreuse.org
2nd: The Curb on Scheduled Recycling Nights
3rd: Pittsburgh Center For Creative Reuse
Best Podcast
The YaJagoff! Podcast
yajagoff.com
2nd: Making A Martini
3rd: City Cast Pittsburgh
Best Politician to Send to Space
Dr. Oz
tinyurl.com/DrOzPA
2nd: Doug Mastriano
3rd: John Fetterman
Best Public Transit Route
Monongahela Incline
8 Grandview Ave., Mount Washington. monongahelaincline.com
2nd: The Red Line
3rd: P1 East Busway
Best Selfie Mirror
Randyland
1501 Arch St., North Side. facebook.com/randylandpgh
2nd: Brillobox
3rd: Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel
Best Social Justice Organization
1Hood Media
1hood.org
2nd: SisTers PGH
3rd: City of Asylum
Best Stargazing Spot
Observatory Hill
North Side. observatoryhill.net
2nd: Mount Washington
3rd: West End Overlook Park
Best Thirst Trap
Weird Paul
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Hautemess Tom
3rd: CC Daniels
Best TikTok Account
Cooking Comedy Chaos
tiktok.com/@cooking_comedy_chaos
2nd: @weirdpaulp
3rd: @oakmontbakery
Best Tiny Free Library
Community Library of Castle Shannon's Little Free Library
3310 McRoberts Road, Castle Shannon. castleshannonlibrary.org
2nd: Neighborhood boxes in Mt. Lebanon
3rd: Livy's Library at The Black Cat Market
Best Troll
Mark Madden
twitter.com/markmaddenx
2nd: The guy who hands out free passes to strip clubs at Penguins games
3rd: The duct cleaners in all of the neighborhood FB groups
Best TV Personality
Rick Sebak
wqed.org/ricksebak
2nd: Bob Pompeani
3rd: Heather Abraham
Best Twitch Account
Weird Paul
twitch.tv/weird_paul
2nd: @SteelCityImprovTheater
3rd: @Mizz_Ladasha
Best Twitter Account
Joey Bag Of Donuts
twitter.com/joeybagovdonuts
2nd: @OddPittsburgh
3rd: @weirdpaul
Best View of the City
Mount Washington
visitpittsburgh.com/neighborhoods/mt-washington
2nd: Fort Pitt Tunnel
3rd: West End Overlook
Best Weekend Getaway
Ohiopyle
ohiopyle.org
2nd: Erie
3rd: Laurel Highlands
Best Yinzer
Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com
2nd: Rick Sebak
3rd: Billy Gardell
Best YouTube Account
Pittsburgh Dad
youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad
2nd: Weird Paul
3rd: Oakmont Bakery