Best of Pittsburgh 2022: People and Places winners

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Chancelor Humphrey, @KeepPittsburghDope

Best Athlete

Sidney Crosby

nhl.com/penguins

2nd: TJ Watt

3rd: Yinzey Lohan

Best Bar Bathroom

Tiki Lounge

2003 E. Carson St., South Side. ordertikiloungepgh.com

2nd: Brillobox

3rd: Blue Moon

Best Bike Trail

Three Rivers Heritage Trail

friendsoftheriverfront.org/three-rivers-heritage-trail

2nd: Montour Trail

3rd: Millvale Riverfront Park

Best Blog

Discover the Burgh

discovertheburgh.com

2nd: Burgh Brides

3rd: Made in PGH

Best Busker

Saxophone guy at Penguins games

nhl.com/penguins

2nd: Trombone Guy on Murray Avenue

3rd: Pittsburgh Steel-Man

Best City Pool

Dormont Pool

1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont. boro.dormont.pa.us/dormont-pool

2nd: North Park Swimming Pool

3rd: Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool

Best Drag Performer

Princess Jafar

facebook.com/theprincessjafar

2nd: Lola LeCroix

3rd: Dixie Surewood

Best Dressed

Heather Abraham

facebook.com/KDKAHeather

2nd: Weird Paul

3rd: Nix Muse @werewolfstyleguide

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Brett Keisel

Best Facial Hair

Brett Keisel

brettkeisel.com

2nd: John Fetterman

3rd: Weird Paul Petroskey

Best Failure to Launch

Pittsburgh Pirates

mlb.com/pirates

2nd: Mount Washington Zip Line

3rd: Sharon Needles’ Career

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Kiya Tomlin

Best Fashion Designer

Kiya Tomlin

388 Butler St., Etna. kiyatomlin.us

2nd: Kelsy Black (@thats_sew_kelsy)

3rd: Suz Pisano

Best Hair

Weird Paul

weirdpaul.com

2nd: Trisha Pittman

3rd: Spaz

Best Hangout for Teens

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

Multiple locations. carnegielibrary.org

2nd: Brookline Teen Outreach

3rd: Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring Gisele Fetterman

Best Humanitarian

Gisele Fetterman

twitter.com/giselefetterman

2nd: Phat Man Dee

3rd: Ciora Thomas

Best Instagram Account

Oakmont Bakery

instagram.com/oakmontbakery

2nd: @stufftodoinpittsburgh

3rd: @weirdpaulp

Best Jagoff

Pittsburgh Dad

pghdad.com

2nd: Wendy Bell

3rd: Mark Madden

Best Lifestyle Influencer

Chancelor Humphrey

instagram.com/keeppittsburghdope

2nd: Dr. Stacy Lane

3rd (tie): Hautemess Tom (@hautemesstom)

3rd (tie): Kelly (@explore_pittsburgh)

Best Nonprofit

412 Food Rescue

412foodrescue.org

2nd: Animal Friends

3rd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Rick Sebak

Best Person to Represent Pittsburgh to Aliens

Rick Sebak

facebook.com/ricksebakwqed

2nd: Pittsburgh Dad

3rd: Mikey and Big Bob

Best Place to Ditch a Scooter

A Charging Station

move-pgh.com/what-are-mobility-hubs

2nd: Next to the median on Boulevard of the Allies

3rd: Middle of the street in the North Side

Best Place to Have Sex in Public

Cathedral of Learning

4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. tour.pitt.edu/tour/cathedral-learning

2nd: Schenley Park

3rd: West End Overlook Park

Best Place to Take Recycling

Construction Junction

214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. cjreuse.org

2nd: The Curb on Scheduled Recycling Nights

3rd: Pittsburgh Center For Creative Reuse

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck of the Ya Jagoff! Podcast

Best Podcast

The YaJagoff! Podcast

yajagoff.com

2nd: Making A Martini

3rd: City Cast Pittsburgh

Best Politician to Send to Space

Dr. Oz

tinyurl.com/DrOzPA

2nd: Doug Mastriano

3rd: John Fetterman

Best Public Transit Route

Monongahela Incline

8 Grandview Ave., Mount Washington. monongahelaincline.com

2nd: The Red Line

3rd: P1 East Busway

Best Selfie Mirror

Randyland

1501 Arch St., North Side. facebook.com/randylandpgh

2nd: Brillobox

3rd: Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham 1Hood Media

Best Social Justice Organization

1Hood Media

1hood.org

2nd: SisTers PGH

3rd: City of Asylum

Best Stargazing Spot

Observatory Hill

North Side. observatoryhill.net

2nd: Mount Washington

3rd: West End Overlook Park

Best Thirst Trap

Weird Paul

weirdpaul.com

2nd: Hautemess Tom

3rd: CC Daniels

Best TikTok Account

Cooking Comedy Chaos

tiktok.com/@cooking_comedy_chaos

2nd: @weirdpaulp

3rd: @oakmontbakery

Best Tiny Free Library

Community Library of Castle Shannon's Little Free Library

3310 McRoberts Road, Castle Shannon. castleshannonlibrary.org

2nd: Neighborhood boxes in Mt. Lebanon

3rd: Livy's Library at The Black Cat Market

Best Troll

Mark Madden

twitter.com/markmaddenx

2nd: The guy who hands out free passes to strip clubs at Penguins games

3rd: The duct cleaners in all of the neighborhood FB groups

Best TV Personality

Rick Sebak

wqed.org/ricksebak

2nd: Bob Pompeani

3rd: Heather Abraham

Best Twitch Account

Weird Paul

twitch.tv/weird_paul

2nd: @SteelCityImprovTheater

3rd: @Mizz_Ladasha

Best Twitter Account

Joey Bag Of Donuts

twitter.com/joeybagovdonuts

2nd: @OddPittsburgh

3rd: @weirdpaul

Best View of the City

Mount Washington

visitpittsburgh.com/neighborhoods/mt-washington

2nd: Fort Pitt Tunnel

3rd: West End Overlook

Best Weekend Getaway

Ohiopyle

ohiopyle.org

2nd: Erie

3rd: Laurel Highlands

Best Yinzer

Pittsburgh Dad

pghdad.com

2nd: Rick Sebak

3rd: Billy Gardell

Best YouTube Account

Pittsburgh Dad

youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad

2nd: Weird Paul

3rd: Oakmont Bakery