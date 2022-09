click to enlarge CP Photo: Tereneh Idia Princess Jafar

Princess Jafar tells Pittsburgh City Paper she likes to celebrate herself every day, “loudly and proudly.” And it shows. From her eccentric outfits to her creative performances and oft bizarre musical recordings, the 6’6” drag queen knows how to make an entrance … and keep audiences' attention. See her fierceness for yourself in person as she hosts this year’s Best of Pittsburgh party.