Whimsical Christmas cocktails, a soup surprise, extra cozy coffee, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the PA Market

Holiday Tavern Pop-up

PA Market, 108 19th St., Strip District. pamarket.com

‘Tis the Season to Buy Scratcher Tickets," "Fake Family Joy," and "Surfers Christmas Swim." Several mocktails are also on the list, including one parents will especially appreciate: the "Bluey and Bingo Bounce," f

eaturing house-made dark berry pomegranate cordial and sparkling citrus.





City Kitchen

Bakery Square, 145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. citykitchenpgh.com Winter be damned, some of us still want to dine al fresco in comfort, and City Kitchen at Bakery Square is making those dreams come true. Soon they will unveil The Oasis — an indoor/outdoor-style patio with monstrous heaters in the ceiling and glass walls made to keep the wind out without blocking the big screen TV in the yard. Eat, drink, lounge, and stay warm all winter. Winter be damned, some of us still want to dine al fresco in comfort, and City Kitchen at Bakery Square is making those dreams come true. Soon they will unveil The Oasis — an indoor/outdoor-style patio with monstrous heaters in the ceiling and glass walls made to keep the wind out without blocking the big screen TV in the yard. Eat, drink, lounge, and stay warm all winter.

click to enlarge Photo: James Murton Inside The Espresso Bar's new indoor space

The Espresso Bar

7113 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. instagram.com/espressobar.pb Speaking of staying warm, The Espresso Bar — a delightful spot in Point Breeze that serves up exquisite coffee concoctions and some of the most bangin' baked goods in the East End — just opened an indoor space for the winter. Orders can still be placed outside at the window, but now, customers can take their morning treats inside to a toasty retreat, complete with a fireplace, making it perhaps the coziest little nook in town for getting caffeinated.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Sarah McAlee of brothmonger

Mother Renee

4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. instagram.com/brothmonger

am so happy to finally dive in and share my family's food with all of my cherished customers," she wrote on Instagram. The official menu will be announced this weekend, but hurry to their Instagram story to exert your influence on dessert.

The first floor bar at the PA Market in the Strip District is getting a festive makeover, transforming into the Holiday Tavern from now until January. Guests can get their cheer on among strings of glittery lights and what they promise are "cozy Hygge vibes." Make your season a little brighter, or at least a little drunker, with their seasonal cocktail menu that includes whimsical selections like "Rogue soup maven Brothmonger (aka Sarah McAlee) just announced a pop-up at Bitter Ends/Thyme Machine on Monday, Dec. 11 entitled Mother Renee — a nod to her mom that will feature the Italian American fare she was known for. "I