Pittsburgh foods you can send to out-of-town friends, all of which can be ordered online

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Inside the original Primanti Bros. in the Strip District

At some point in your life (or the life of a loved one), you might have to move away from Pittsburgh. It may not be ideal, but it happens sometimes. If this move is temporary or permanent, leaving will most likely make you nostalgic for certain foods.



While you won’t be able to get pizza by the cut from Beto’s during a semester in London or a kielbasa platter from S&D Deli should you relocate to Tulsa, you can still have some of the best of Pittsburgh shipped, which is a relief.



If you’re the one who has stuck around town, you can also do this for your friends who haven’t; showing someone you’re thinking of them, is as simple as sending a sandwich and some care, through the mail.



To that end, we’ve compiled a list of foods that evoke the flavors of Pittsburgh, and can be delivered anywhere in the U.S. We chatted with a wide swath of people both in town and who have moved away and compiled this handy list if you want to give the gift of Pittsburgh, support local businesses, or just make someone jealous that you live in a city with such good food. If you’re lucky enough to live locally, you can of course pick all of these up in person, but you knew that.



These are eight places that make our favorite ready-to-ship PGH foods.



Chocolate covered pretzels from Sarris Candy

Nostalgia is the name of the game at Sarris Candy and nothing they make compares to (or ships quite as well as) the chocolate covered pretzels. They offer free shipping for purchases over $75 which is nice, and may lead to some indulgence. Like most spots, you can also send along a gift card, but what’s the fun in that?



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Eat’n Park Hospitality Group

When asked what Pittsburgh foods are her go-to, Jenna Williams of Washington, PA immediately responded “Eat n’ Park Cookies!!!!!”

You can order their famed

online, and even customize them if you want

. “They’re a staple here,” Williams adds.





When

Jim Broadhurst, now chairman of the Eat n’ Park Hospitality Group,

began working for the company, he brought with him Smiley Cookies from his small hometown. Seeing an opportunity, he brokered a partnership with the two Pennsylvania businesses and neither have looked back. Send a friend a pack of the cookies and they’re going to smile too.





Having a par-baked, frozen

shipped to someone out of town is the ultimate show of love for the city and the recipient. They offer a 12” pizza (8 cut) with baking directions. It takes 2 -3 days to process the orders but it’s worth the advance planning. Just don’t send it to someone who uses their oven to store shoes.





We first came across

at a wedding. It was in little pots scattered on the cookie table (of course) and everyone took some home. They offer custom labels that add some flair will let everyone know it’s truly local. Make sure to contact them in advance and they can arrange shipping or delivery. This honey is, literally, a sweet reminder of home.



Photo by Mike Schwarz Making mini burnt almond tortes at Prantl’s

Moving away means not having

German style tortes a short distance away, and that seems unfair. You don’t need an occasion to send one either, just a whole lot of pride in one of the best cakes America has to offer. Get the original vanilla buttercream, raspberry or chocolate from Gold Belly for $85.95 with free shipping. The beauty is that it freezes really well and will keep for up to six months. Not that anyone could wait that long.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson A Primanti Bros. sandwich

You knew

was going to be on this list. The restaurant, home of the "Pittsburgh Sandwich,” is steeped in tradition, nostalgia, and happens to also be a really tasty, unique sandwich you can’t get in many places outside the region. The local favorite, piled high with an assortment of meat, vinegar-spiked coleslaw and fries, tomatoes and Red Devil hot sauce is beyond reproach. Four deconstructed sandwiches come in an order, and they even throw in a t-shirt, all for $104 plus tax. Considering the fees added on with delivery apps, that’s not a bad deal.





If someone is missing the Steel City, (and is not a vegetarian) this is the way to go, but

with more than 30 locations now, double check you can’t just have this iconic sandwich delivered before you opt in for shipping.



click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Brian Butko and the John Heinz History Center.

falls squarely under IYKYK. Yes, you can get it at some places like Walmart, but they don’t have the OG Isaly’s brand. Anything else is a pale imitator and if you’re going to the trouble, you want the real thing. This writer's mother’s first job as a teenager was scooping ice cream at Isaly’s, and to this day, she asserts it’s the most delicious ice cream on earth. Since they don’t ship pints of that, their retro-fantastic chopped ham is the next best thing to have show up on your doorstep. You can also throw in some Isaly's BBQ Sauce for that hometown ham barbecue flavor.





Pierogies are the crescent shaped heart of Pittsburgh, and one of the best ways to share the love.

will make your pierogi the day they’re shipped, so they’ll be fresh-frozen on the morning they go out. They offer overnight shipping from their extensive menu, along with haluski, and some gluten-free options. Anyone who loves the Burgh will appreciate the thought, and that you didn’t just send a recipe with some encouraging words.





Pittsburgh favorites aren’t always easy to come by outside of the area, but in the wise words of native son Carson Markley “no matter where I go, I can still usually find some Heinz

.”