Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: the old Homestead edition

When U.S. Steel was bought out by Japan’s Nippon Steel a few weeks ago, Pittsburgh fell back on its old habits of always expecting the worst. Because that’s usually what happens when it come to the steel industry here.
But for places like Homestead, the worst happened long ago – specifically, 1986, when U.S. Steel’s Homestead Steel Works shut down. But the glory days were only slightly better – the company was also famous for waging war with its own workers (sometimes literally), filling the Mon Valley’s air and water with poisonous chemicals, and fighting off every attempt to make it be a better neighbor. Now it’s Nippon Steel’s problem. Could they really be that much worse?
Homestead was always disposable to U.S. Steel, and few cities have fallen as far and hit the ground as hard. Yet, the town is still there, and much of what was worth saving is there as well. Now, many decades later, you can start to see the outlines of another possible future for Homestead and its neighbors. It’s right next door to an economically diversified, resilient city. It’s got a real waterfront, on a river that isn’t 100% toxic sludge anymore, and plenty of retail and parking at The (aptly named) Waterfront. It’s a got a walkable, busy main business district. And it’s got a lot of different kinds of houses, from simple worker’s rowhouses to even a few turn-of-the-century mansions in the higher elevations.
Sure, we can be a bit optimistic about certain Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Perhaps we see them in the light of the warm, nostalgic glow of the toy aisle at Hills (the legendary discount department store), where others may see only the giant pile of broken toys on the floor. But if any place deserves another chance to thrive, it’s Homestead.
HOMESTEAD
For sale: 1113 McClure St., $190,000
There aren’t too many places left where you can find a house lovingly cared for by an architectural historian for $190,000, but here we are. The first indication is that it’s got a fabric awning instead of those hideous aluminum awnings everybody threw up on their house in the ‘60s, which shades a giant porch that’s basically another room (with a breeze). The exterior is spotless yellow brick that’s no longer wearing its customary cloak of soot. This 1910 home also features a beautiful oak staircase, stained glass windows, four bright bedrooms and a 2-car garage in a walkable neighborhood near one of the region’s biggest and best Carnegie Libraries.
For rent: Bowtie High, 120 E. 9th Ave., $1,200-1,950/month
Before we started constructing schools that looked like concrete bunkers for some reason, they were pretty impressive buildings, that seemed to say, “This is an important place for important things.” A great example is this former high school in Homestead which features 31 apartments (some with the original chalkboards), a fitness center, garage with EV charging and lots of common space.
For sale: 131 E. 9th Ave., $695,000
Here’s one for that list of “Things Pittsburgh Is Good at (That No One Cares About)”: reusing old churches. This isn’t even, like, remarkable anymore, right? The trick is that although they are usually beautiful and built to last, they tend to have close to zero of the features you’d want to have in a house to live in. (What’s the opposite of cozy?) That said, this one near the main drag in Homestead is farther down the line of adaptation into housing (or something else) than most. There’s a kitchen, after all. It’s nice to have a bright, airy kitchen — but a giant wall of stained glass is another beast entirely. It’s unique.
Obviously most of us don't have almost $700,000 (plus extra for renovations) lying around, but if you're looking for maaaaaaaajor space without spending millions, this is a deal.
For rent: Homestead Masonic Hall Lofts, 338 E 9th Ave., $1,275-1,300/month
Okay, so maybe we’ve seen quite a few churches turned into residences around here. But what about a Masonic Hall? Here, you can conduct your own secret, mysterious rites — or, you know, play Nintendo and do the dishes. This 1917 Masonic Hall has a stately, turn-of-the-century grandeur, as befitting a society that evolved out of medieval stonecutter guilds. The units here are big, bright, and no two (of 20) are the same. There are also unusual diamond-pattern floor tiles unique to Freemasons’ architecture.