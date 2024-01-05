Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: the old Homestead edition

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Compass 1113 McClure St.

When U.S. Steel was bought out by Japan’s Nippon Steel a few weeks ago, Pittsburgh fell back on its old habits of always expecting the worst. Because that’s usually what happens when it come to the steel industry here.



But for places like Homestead, the worst happened long ago – specifically, 1986, when U.S. Steel’s Homestead Steel Works shut down. But the glory days were only slightly better – the company was also famous for waging war with its own workers (sometimes literally), filling the Mon Valley’s air and water with poisonous chemicals, and fighting off every attempt to make it be a better neighbor. Now it’s Nippon Steel’s problem. Could they really be that much worse?



Homestead was always disposable to U.S. Steel, and few cities have fallen as far and hit the ground as hard. Yet, the town is still there, and much of what was worth saving is there as well. Now, many decades later, you can start to see the outlines of another possible future for Homestead and its neighbors. It’s right next door to an economically diversified, resilient city. It’s got a real waterfront, on a river that isn’t 100% toxic sludge anymore, and plenty of retail and parking at The (aptly named) Waterfront. It’s a got a walkable, busy main business district. And it’s got a lot of different kinds of houses, from simple worker’s rowhouses to even a few turn-of-the-century mansions in the higher elevations.



Sure, we can be a bit optimistic about certain Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Perhaps we see them in the light of the warm, nostalgic glow of the toy aisle at Hills (the legendary discount department store), where others may see only the giant pile of broken toys on the floor. But if any place deserves another chance to thrive, it’s Homestead.



HOMESTEAD