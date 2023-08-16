 Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By

click to enlarge Book covers of various books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops.

August Wilson: A Life by Patti Hartigan (Simon & Schuster)
The life of a late, world-renowned Pittsburgh playwright unfolds in this biography that The New York Times calls “solid and well reported.”

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas (Penguin Random House)
Head to 1840s Mexico for a fight between ranchers and bloodsuckers in this wild supernatural Western.

The Great Transition by Nick Fuller Googins (Simon & Schuster)
The debut novel from Nick Fuller Googins imagines a family drama playing against a near-future, post-climate crisis world.

The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)
The author of the Practical Magic series returns with a fictional tale questioning the legacy of Nathaniel Hawtorne’s The Scarlet Letter.

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)
Before Celeste Ng appears on Thu., Aug. 24 at White Whale Bookstore, be sure to check out her story about a boy in search of his estranged mother, a Chinese-American poet who disappeared years before.

He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan (Macmillan)
Described by Macmillan as “Mulan meets The Song of Achilles,” this epic adds an LGBTQ spin to a battle for power in China.

City Books. 908 Galveston Ave., North Side. citybookspgh.com

