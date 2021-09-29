Best of Pittsburgh: Culture and Nightlife Winners 2021

Best Alt-Folk/Alt-Country Band or Performer
Buffalo Rose
buffalorosemusic.com
2nd: Rocket Loves Blue
rocketlovesblue.com
3rd: The Shiners
shinersrock.com
Best Author
Damon Young
damonjyoung.com
2nd: Brian Butko
brianbutko.com
3rd: Brian Broome
brianbroome.com
Best Bar
(DOWNTOWN + STRIP DISTRICT)
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com
2nd: The Warren Bar & Burrow
thewarrenpgh.com
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
Best Bar (EAST)
Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville
spiritpgh.com
2nd: D's Six Pax & Dogz
ds6pax.com
3rd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com
Best Bar (NORTH)
Federal Galley
200 Children's Way, North Side
federalgalley.org
2nd: Max's Allegheny Tavern
maxsalleghenytavern.com
3rd: North Park Lounge
northparklounge.com
Best Bar (SOUTH)
Fat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side
fatheads.com
2nd: Mindful Brewing Company
mindfulbrewing.com
3rd: The Smiling Moose
smiling-moose.com
Best Bar (WEST)
Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main St., Carnegie
rileyspourhouse.com
2nd: Industry Public House West
industrypgh.com
3rd: Helicon Brewing
heliconbrewing.com
Best Bar to Day Drink
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: Arsenal Cider House
arsenalciderhouse.com
3rd: Over the Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com
Best Bar to Play Games
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com
2nd: Dee's Cafefacebook.com/deescafe
3rd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
Best Bar to Pregame
Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 N. Shore Drive, North Side
facebook.com/stbcbeerpgh
2nd: Mike's Beer Bar
mikesbeerbar.com
3rd: Redbeard's Bar and Grill
redbeardspgh.com
Best Bartender
Brian Maxwell at Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com
2nd: Andrew Henderson at Blue Moon
bluemoononbutler.com
3rd: Michael Mayberry at P Town Bar
facebook.com/ptownbar
Best Blues Band or Performer
Billy Price
billyprice.com
2nd: Norman Nardini
normannardini.com
3rd: Miss Freddye
missfreddye.com
Best Cartoonist
Rob Rogers
robrogers.com
2nd: Marcel Lamont Walker
marcelwalker.com
3rd: Emily McGaughey
shopemilym.com
Best Club
Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville
spiritpgh.com
2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
belvederesultradive.com
3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
Best Club DJ
DJ Selecta
selecta720.com
2nd: DJ Nugget
djnugget.com
3rd: HUNY
soundcloud.com/hunyrocks
Best Comedian
Bill Crawford
twitter.com/dveBillCrawford
2nd: Missy Moreno
missymoreno.com
3rd: Jim Krenn
jimkrenn.com
Best Comedy Troupe
Knights of the Arcade
943 Liberty Ave., Downtown
arcadecomedytheater.com/knights
2nd: The Latchkey Kids
arcadecomedytheater.com
3rd: The Broad Squad
Best Country Band or Performer
Gabby Barrett
gabbybarrett.com
2nd: Molly Alphabet
mollyalphabet.com
3rd: Slim Forsythe
facebook.com/slim.forsythe
Best Cover Band or Performer
Dancing Queen
dancingqueen911.com
2nd: Totally 80s
totes80s.com
3rd: Bon Journey
bonjourney.com
Best Dance Company
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District
pbt.org
2nd: The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: Attack Theatre
attacktheatre.com
Best Dance Studio
Kelly Strayhorn Theater's Alloy Studios
5530 Penn Ave., Friendship
kelly-strayhorn.org
2nd: Level Up Studios
leveluppgh.com
3rd: Texture Ballet School
textureballet.org
Best Electronic Band or Performer
BusCrates
instagram.com/buscrates
2nd: Ky Vöss
kyvoss.com
3rd: Metacara
metacara.com
Best Escape Room
Escape Room Pittsburgh
569 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield and 145 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead
escaperoompgh.com
2nd: Enter the Imaginarium
entertheimaginariumpgh.com
3rd: Zone 28
zone28.com
Best Gallery for Local Artists
Mattress Factory
500 Sampsonia Way, North Side
mattress.org
2nd: BOOM Concepts
boomuniverse.co
3rd: Redfishbowl
redfishbowl.com
Best Independent Movie Theater
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
rowhousecinema.com
2nd: The Manor Theatre
manorpgh.com
3rd: Hollywood Theater
hollywoodtheaterpgh.org
Best Jazz Band or Performer
Phat Man Dee
phatmandeemusic.com
2nd: Kenny Blake
facebook.com/kenny.blake.37
3rd: Boilermaker Jazz Band
boilermakerjazzband.com
Best Legacy Band or Performer
Donnie Iris
donnieiris.com
2nd: Anti-Flag
anti-flag.com
3rd: Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
joegrushecky.com
Best LGBTQ BarBlue Moon
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
bluemoononbutler.com
2nd: 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe
5801videolounge.com
3rd: P Town Bar
facebook.com/ptownbar
Best Metal Band or Performer
Everyone Hates Everything
facebook.com/everyonehateseverything
2nd: Greywalker
greywalker.net
3rd: Arcane Haven
arcanehaven.bigcartel.com
Best Music Collaboration
fuck yeah, dinosaurs! feat: Feralcat "Jiggly Jello"
tinyurl.com/CPJigglyJello
2nd: Social Justice Disco with Liz Berlin & Phat Man Dee
socialjusticedisco.com
3rd: Buffalo Rose & INEZ: "I Can See Clearly Now"
tinyurl.com/CPICanSee
Best Music Venue
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Stage AE
stageae.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
(permanently closed September 2020)
Best New Bar
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com
2nd: Trace Brewing
tracebloomfield.com
3rd: Whisper Nest
whispernestpgh.com
Best Photographer
Dave DiCello
120 Fifth Ave., Downtown
davedicello.com
2nd: Mara Rago
mararago.com
3rd: Mariah Treiber
mariahtreiberphotography.com
Best Pick-up Bar
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville
belvederesultradive.com
2nd: Hemingway's Cafe
hemingwayspgh.com
3rd: 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe
5801videolounge.com
Best Place for a Date Night
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Drive, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Penguins Game
nhl.com/penguins
3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
Best Place for a Fun Night Out
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Carnegie Science Center
carnegiesciencecenter.org
Best Place to Celebrate Your Birthday
DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Altius
altiuspgh.com
Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce
Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Pittsburgh
Multiple Locations
axethrowingpgh.com
2nd: Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
3rd: Blue Moon
bluemoononbutler.com
Best Place to Dance
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville
belvederesultradive.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
jergels.com
Best Place to Karaoke
Nico's Recovery Room
178 Pearl St., Bloomfield
nicosbloomfield.com
2nd: Bob's Garage
instagram.com/pghbobsgarage
3rd: P Town Bar
facebook.com/ptownbar
Best Place to See a Local Band
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
thefunhouseatmrsmalls.com
2nd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
jergels.com
3rd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
Best Place to Take a First Date
Mount Washington
mwcdc.org
2nd: Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
phipps.conservatory.org
3rd: Arsenal Bowl
arsenalbowl.com
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Strip District
stripdistrictneighbors.org
2nd: Grandview Overlook
mwcdc.org
3rd: Duquesne Incline
duquesneincline.org
Best Poet
Rachel Ann Bovier
facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier
2nd: vanessa german
instagram.com/vanessalgerman
3rd: The Dirty Poet
tinyurl.com/DirtyPoet
Best Pop Band or Performer
Weird Paul Petroskey
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Brittney Chantele
facebook.com/brittneychantele
3rd: Nick Barilla
facebook.com/NickBarillaLive
Best Punk Band or Performer
Anti-Flag
anti-flag.com
2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
dinopunks.com
3rd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
bastardbeardedirishmen.com
Best R&B Band or Performer
billhenryband.com
2nd: Chantal Joseph
chantaljmusic.com
3rd: The Nied's Hotel Band
niedshotelband.com
Best Radio DJ
Mikey & Big Bob on 96.1 KISS
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
2nd: Kelly on 100.7 STAR
facebook.com/kelonair
3rd: Joey Spehar on 91.3FM WYEP
twitter.com/morningjoey
Best Radio Show
The Morning Freak Show on 96.1 KISS
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
2nd: Randy Baumann & the DVE Morning Show on 102.5 WDVE
twitter.com/DVERandy
3rd: The Bubba Show Star on 100.7 Star
facebook.com/BubbaShow1007
Best Radio Station
91.3FM WYEP
wyep.org
2nd: 102.5 WDVE
dve.iheart.com
3rd: 90.5 WESA
wesa.fm
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Band or Performer
Brittney Chantele
facebook.com/brittneychantele
2nd: Lexa Terrestrial
lexaterrestrial.com
3rd: Benji.
smileyourealive.com
Best Rock Band or Performer
The Clarks
clarksonline.com
2nd: Weird Paul Rock Band
weirdpaul.com
3rd: Gene The Werewolf
genethewerewolf.com
Best Sports Bar
North Park Lounge
Multiple Locations
northparklounge.com
2nd: Redbeard's
redbeardspgh.com
3rd: Ruggers Pub
ruggerspub.com
Best Street Artist
Baron Batch
baronbatch.com
2nd: Jeremy Raymer
jmraymer.com
3rd: Danny Devine (1982-2021)
instagram.com/dannyinzer
Best Street Festival
Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
Point State Park and Cultural District, Downtown
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Pride Month events
3rd: Millvale Days
facebook.com/MillvaleDays
Best Strip ClubCheerleaders Gentlemen's Club
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
2nd: Club Erotica
cluberoticapittsburgh.com
3rd: Tennyson Lodge
facebook.com/TheTennysonLodge
Best Stripper
giafagnelli.com
2nd: Layla Paige - Rick's Cabaret
facebook.com/layla666paige
3rd: Ginger - Club Erotica
cluberoticapittsburgh.com
Best Theater Company
Pittsburgh CLO
pittsburghclo.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Public Theater
ppt.org
3rd: City Theatre Company
citytheatrecompany.org
Best Trivia NightBigham Tavern
321 Bigham St., Mount Washington
bighamtavern.com
2nd: Radical Triviaradicaltrivia.com
3rd: 5801 Video Lounge and Cafe
5801videolounge.com
Best Unsigned Music Artist
Brittney Chantele
facebook.com/brittneychantele
2nd: God Hates Unicorns
godhatesunicorns.com
3rd: Katie Simone
instagram.com/thekatiesimone
Best Venue for Diverse Musical Acts
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Club Cafe
clubcafelive.com
3rd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
Best Venue with the Best Drinks
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
Best Virtual Fundraiser
Animal Friends' Black Tie & Tails
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
2nd: Humane Animal Rescue's A Very Burgh Paws Party Gala
humaneanimalrescue.org
3rd: Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh's Celebrating Survivors
wcspittsburgh.org
Best Virtual Gallery
Art All Night
artallnight.org
2nd: Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace
handmadearcade.org
3rd: Sanctuary Pittsburgh
sanctuarypittsburgh.com
Best Virtual Literary Series
White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
whitewhalebookstore.com
2nd: City of Asylum
cityofasylum.org
3rd: Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
pittsburghlectures.org
Best Virtual Music Event
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
pittsburghjazzfest.org
2nd: Save Moondogs Virtual Benefit Concert
facebook.com/SaveMoondogs
3rd: Con Alma Livestream
conalmapgh.com/live-stream
Best Virtual Stage Production
Kaylin Horgan’s CSA Milton at New Hazlett Theater
6 Allegheny Square East, North Side
newhazletttheater.org
2nd: PICT Classic Theatre's A Christmas Carol
picttheatre.org
3rd: Pittsburgh Opera's Semele
pittsburghopera.org
Best Visual Artist
B. Freyer Art
bfreyerart.com
2nd: Zachary Rutter
zacharyrutterart.com
3rd: vanessa german
instagram.com/vanessalgerman
Best World Music Band or Performer
Rusted Root
rustedroot.com
2nd: The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: Phat Man Dee
phatmandeemusic.com
Best Writer
Damon Young
damonjyoung.com
2nd: Gene Collier
genecollier.com
3rd: Tony Norman
twitter.com/tonynormanpg