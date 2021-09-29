 Best of Pittsburgh: Culture and Nightlife Winners 2021 | Culture and Nightlife

Best Alt-Folk/Alt-Country Band or Performer

Buffalo Rose
buffalorosemusic.com

2nd: Rocket Loves Blue
rocketlovesblue.com

3rd: The Shiners
shinersrock.com

Best Author

Damon Young
damonjyoung.com

2nd: Brian Butko
brianbutko.com

3rd: Brian Broome
brianbroome.com

Best Bar
(DOWNTOWN + STRIP DISTRICT)

clickforstory.jpg
Coop de Ville
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com

2nd: The Warren Bar & Burrow
thewarrenpgh.com

3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

Best Bar (EAST)

Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville
spiritpgh.com

2nd: D's Six Pax & Dogz
ds6pax.com

3rd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com

Best Bar (NORTH)

Federal Galley
200 Children's Way, North Side
federalgalley.org

2nd: Max's Allegheny Tavern
maxsalleghenytavern.com

3rd: North Park Lounge
northparklounge.com

Best Bar (SOUTH)

Fat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side
fatheads.com

2nd: Mindful Brewing Company
mindfulbrewing.com

3rd: The Smiling Moose
smiling-moose.com

Best Bar (WEST)

Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main St., Carnegie
rileyspourhouse.com

2nd: Industry Public House West
industrypgh.com

3rd: Helicon Brewing
heliconbrewing.com

Best Bar to Day Drink

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com

2nd: Arsenal Cider House
arsenalciderhouse.com

3rd: Over the Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com

Best Bar to Play Games

clickforstory.jpg
Coop de Ville
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com

2nd: Dee's Cafe
facebook.com/deescafe

3rd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

Best Bar to Pregame

Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 N. Shore Drive, North Side
facebook.com/stbcbeerpgh

2nd: Mike's Beer Bar
mikesbeerbar.com

3rd: Redbeard's Bar and Grill
redbeardspgh.com

Best Bartender

Brian Maxwell at Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com

2nd: Andrew Henderson at Blue Moon
bluemoononbutler.com

3rd: Michael Mayberry at P Town Bar
facebook.com/ptownbar

Best Blues Band or Performer

Billy Price
billyprice.com

2nd: Norman Nardini
normannardini.com

3rd: Miss Freddye
missfreddye.com

Best Cartoonist

Rob Rogers
robrogers.com

2nd: Marcel Lamont Walker
marcelwalker.com

3rd: Emily McGaughey
shopemilym.com

click to enlarge Spirit - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Spirit

Best Club

Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville
spiritpgh.com

2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
belvederesultradive.com

3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com

Best Club DJ

DJ Selecta
selecta720.com

2nd: DJ Nugget
djnugget.com

3rd: HUNY
soundcloud.com/hunyrocks

Best Comedian

Bill Crawford
twitter.com/dveBillCrawford

2nd: Missy Moreno
missymoreno.com

3rd: Jim Krenn
jimkrenn.com

Best Comedy Troupe

Knights of the Arcade
943 Liberty Ave., Downtown
arcadecomedytheater.com/knights

2nd: The Latchkey Kids
arcadecomedytheater.com

3rd: The Broad Squad

Best Country Band or Performer

Gabby Barrett
gabbybarrett.com

2nd: Molly Alphabet
mollyalphabet.com

3rd: Slim Forsythe
facebook.com/slim.forsythe

Best Cover Band or Performer

Dancing Queen
dancingqueen911.com

2nd: Totally 80s
totes80s.com

3rd: Bon Journey
bonjourney.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Ballet Theater - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Ballet Theater

Best Dance Company

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District
pbt.org

2nd: The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org

3rd: Attack Theatre
attacktheatre.com

Best Dance Studio

Kelly Strayhorn Theater's Alloy Studios
5530 Penn Ave., Friendship
kelly-strayhorn.org

2nd: Level Up Studios
leveluppgh.com

3rd: Texture Ballet School
textureballet.org

click to enlarge BusCrates - CP PHOTO: JARED MURPHY
CP Photo: Jared Murphy
BusCrates

Best Electronic Band or Performer

BusCrates
instagram.com/buscrates

2nd: Ky Vöss
kyvoss.com

3rd: Metacara
metacara.com

Best Escape Room

Escape Room Pittsburgh
569 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield and 145 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead
escaperoompgh.com

2nd: Enter the Imaginarium
entertheimaginariumpgh.com

3rd: Zone 28
zone28.com

Best Gallery for Local Artists

Mattress Factory
500 Sampsonia Way, North Side
mattress.org

2nd: BOOM Concepts
boomuniverse.co

3rd: Redfishbowl
redfishbowl.com

click to enlarge Row House Cinema - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Row House Cinema

Best Independent Movie Theater

Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
rowhousecinema.com

2nd: The Manor Theatre
manorpgh.com

3rd: Hollywood Theater
hollywoodtheaterpgh.org

Best Jazz Band or Performer

Phat Man Dee
phatmandeemusic.com

2nd: Kenny Blake
facebook.com/kenny.blake.37

3rd: Boilermaker Jazz Band
boilermakerjazzband.com

Best Legacy Band or Performer

Donnie Iris
donnieiris.com

2nd: Anti-Flag
anti-flag.com

3rd: Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
joegrushecky.com

Best LGBTQ Bar

Blue Moon
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
bluemoononbutler.com

2nd: 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe
5801videolounge.com

3rd: P Town Bar
facebook.com/ptownbar

Best Metal Band or Performer

Everyone Hates Everything
facebook.com/everyonehateseverything

2nd: Greywalker
greywalker.net

3rd: Arcane Haven
arcanehaven.bigcartel.com

Best Music Collaboration

fuck yeah, dinosaurs! feat: Feralcat "Jiggly Jello"
tinyurl.com/CPJigglyJello

2nd: Social Justice Disco with Liz Berlin & Phat Man Dee
socialjusticedisco.com
3rd: Buffalo Rose & INEZ: "I Can See Clearly Now"
tinyurl.com/CPICanSee

Best Music Venue

Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com

2nd: Stage AE
stageae.com

3rd: The Rex Theater
(permanently closed September 2020)

Best New Bar

clickforstory.jpg
Coop de Ville
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com

2nd: Trace Brewing
tracebloomfield.com

3rd: Whisper Nest
whispernestpgh.com

Best Photographer

Dave DiCello
120 Fifth Ave., Downtown
davedicello.com

2nd: Mara Rago
mararago.com

3rd: Mariah Treiber
mariahtreiberphotography.com

Best Pick-up Bar

Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville
belvederesultradive.com

2nd: Hemingway's Cafe
hemingwayspgh.com

3rd: 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe
5801videolounge.com

Best Place for a Date Night

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Drive, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Penguins Game
nhl.com/penguins

3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com

Best Place for a Fun Night Out

Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

3rd: Carnegie Science Center
carnegiesciencecenter.org

Best Place to Celebrate Your Birthday

DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

3rd: Altius
altiuspgh.com

Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce

Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Pittsburgh
Multiple Locations
axethrowingpgh.com

2nd: Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com

3rd: Blue Moon
bluemoononbutler.com

Best Place to Dance

Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville
belvederesultradive.com

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
jergels.com

Best Place to Karaoke

Nico's Recovery Room
178 Pearl St., Bloomfield
nicosbloomfield.com

2nd: Bob's Garage
instagram.com/pghbobsgarage

3rd: P Town Bar
facebook.com/ptownbar

Best Place to See a Local Band

The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
thefunhouseatmrsmalls.com

2nd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
jergels.com

3rd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

Best Place to Take a First Date

Mount Washington
mwcdc.org

2nd: Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
phipps.conservatory.org

3rd: Arsenal Bowl
arsenalbowl.com

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Strip District
stripdistrictneighbors.org

2nd: Grandview Overlook
mwcdc.org

3rd: Duquesne Incline
duquesneincline.org

Best Poet

Rachel Ann Bovier
facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier

2nd: vanessa german
instagram.com/vanessalgerman

3rd: The Dirty Poet
tinyurl.com/DirtyPoet

Best Pop Band or Performer

Weird Paul Petroskey
weirdpaul.com

2nd: Brittney Chantele
facebook.com/brittneychantele

3rd: Nick Barilla
facebook.com/NickBarillaLive

Best Punk Band or Performer

Anti-Flag
anti-flag.com

2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
dinopunks.com

3rd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
bastardbeardedirishmen.com

Best R&B Band or Performer

clickforstory.jpg
Bill Henry Band
billhenryband.com

2nd: Chantal Joseph
chantaljmusic.com

3rd: The Nied's Hotel Band
niedshotelband.com

Best Radio DJ

Mikey & Big Bob on 96.1 KISS
facebook.com/mikeybigbob

2nd: Kelly on 100.7 STAR
facebook.com/kelonair

3rd: Joey Spehar on 91.3FM WYEP
twitter.com/morningjoey

Best Radio Show

The Morning Freak Show on 96.1 KISS
facebook.com/mikeybigbob

2nd: Randy Baumann & the DVE Morning Show on 102.5 WDVE
twitter.com/DVERandy

3rd: The Bubba Show Star on 100.7 Star
facebook.com/BubbaShow1007

Best Radio Station

91.3FM WYEP
wyep.org

2nd: 102.5 WDVE
dve.iheart.com

3rd: 90.5 WESA
wesa.fm

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Band or Performer

Brittney Chantele
facebook.com/brittneychantele

2nd: Lexa Terrestrial
lexaterrestrial.com

3rd: Benji.
smileyourealive.com

Best Rock Band or Performer

The Clarks
clarksonline.com

2nd: Weird Paul Rock Band
weirdpaul.com

3rd: Gene The Werewolf
genethewerewolf.com

Best Sports Bar

North Park Lounge
Multiple Locations
northparklounge.com

2nd: Redbeard's
redbeardspgh.com

3rd: Ruggers Pub
ruggerspub.com

click to enlarge Baron Batch - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Baron Batch

Best Street Artist

Baron Batch
baronbatch.com

2nd: Jeremy Raymer
jmraymer.com

3rd: Danny Devine (1982-2021)
instagram.com/dannyinzer

click to enlarge Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

Best Street Festival

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
Point State Park and Cultural District, Downtown
traf.trustarts.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Pride Month events

3rd: Millvale Days
facebook.com/MillvaleDays

Best Strip Club

Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com

2nd: Club Erotica
cluberoticapittsburgh.com

3rd: Tennyson Lodge
facebook.com/TheTennysonLodge

Best Stripper

clickforstory.jpg
Gia Fagnelli
giafagnelli.com

2nd: Layla Paige - Rick's Cabaret
facebook.com/layla666paige

3rd: Ginger - Club Erotica
cluberoticapittsburgh.com

Best Theater Company

Pittsburgh CLO
pittsburghclo.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Public Theater
ppt.org

3rd: City Theatre Company
citytheatrecompany.org

Best Trivia Night

Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham St., Mount Washington
bighamtavern.com

2nd: Radical Trivia
radicaltrivia.com

3rd: 5801 Video Lounge and Cafe
5801videolounge.com

Best Unsigned Music Artist

Brittney Chantele
facebook.com/brittneychantele

2nd: God Hates Unicorns
godhatesunicorns.com

3rd: Katie Simone
instagram.com/thekatiesimone

Best Venue for Diverse Musical Acts

Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com

2nd: Club Cafe
clubcafelive.com

3rd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

Best Venue with the Best Drinks

Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com

Best Virtual Fundraiser

Animal Friends' Black Tie & Tails
thinkingoutsidethecage.org

2nd: Humane Animal Rescue's A Very Burgh Paws Party Gala
humaneanimalrescue.org

3rd: Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh's Celebrating Survivors
wcspittsburgh.org

Best Virtual Gallery

Art All Night
artallnight.org

2nd: Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace
handmadearcade.org

3rd: Sanctuary Pittsburgh
sanctuarypittsburgh.com

Best Virtual Literary Series

White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
whitewhalebookstore.com

2nd: City of Asylum
cityofasylum.org

3rd: Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
pittsburghlectures.org

Best Virtual Music Event

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
pittsburghjazzfest.org

2nd: Save Moondogs Virtual Benefit Concert
facebook.com/SaveMoondogs

3rd: Con Alma Livestream
conalmapgh.com/live-stream

Best Virtual Stage Production

Kaylin Horgan’s CSA Milton at New Hazlett Theater
6 Allegheny Square East, North Side
newhazletttheater.org

2nd: PICT Classic Theatre's A Christmas Carol
picttheatre.org

3rd: Pittsburgh Opera's Semele
pittsburghopera.org

Best Visual Artist

B. Freyer Art
bfreyerart.com

2nd: Zachary Rutter
zacharyrutterart.com

3rd: vanessa german
instagram.com/vanessalgerman

click to enlarge Rusted Root - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Rusted Root

Best World Music Band or Performer

Rusted Root
rustedroot.com

2nd: The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org

3rd: Phat Man Dee
phatmandeemusic.com

Best Writer

Damon Young
damonjyoung.com

2nd: Gene Collier
genecollier.com

3rd: Tony Norman
twitter.com/tonynormanpg

