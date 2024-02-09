Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: The Housing Boom(ers) edition

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Zillow 116 Harbison Pl.

There are a lot of things distorting the housing market right now, and there’s no one single culprit that you can blame for something so complex.



No wait, there is: “Millennials Have the Children, but Boomers Have the Houses,” observed the New York Times last week.



So if it seems like there’s a fundamental mismatch between the people who have the most housing (Boomers) and those who want it (everybody else), you're not crazy. And what city, according to the NYT, has the biggest share of large houses (three bedrooms or more) owned by empty-nester Baby Boomers? If you guessed Pittsburgh, you are correct: 32%. The share of houses in Pittsburgh owned by millennials with children is at the bottom at 13%.



So that’s a problem. If a housing market at historic highs doesn’t convince empty nesters to sell, what will?



Once again, the Boomers get the last laugh — and maintain their status as protagonists of this story (and nearly every story of the past century). If they become the first generation ever to succeed in their attempt to simply live forever, then this may continue indefinitely.



NORTH SIDE



For sale: 116 Harbison Pl., Brighton Heights, $229,000

This single-family home went a little overboard on the whole neutral-white/minimalist thing — like even a family of Kohl’s mannequins was like, “Too bright — that hurts our eyes.” But it also looks fresh and clean, and for a house built in 1957, that’s not nothing. Do you know how much pollution was in the air in Pittsburgh in 1957? (A lot.) At 8,000 square feet, it’s bigger than it looks from the road, and its three bedrooms qualify this as “a large house” in the aforementioned New York Times story. There’s even a two-car garage hidden around the back.



Photo courtesy of Zillow 1436 Davis Ave.

Here’s a family-sized three-bedroom house for rent, which is an option in the current low-inventory/high-interest-rates environment (I didn’t say it was a good one; rents are rising too). If fighting for housing makes you feel like a pawn in someone else’s game, well, here’s a house with checkerboard-patterned floor tiles.



Photo courtesy of Zillow 2161 Ley St.

For sale:

2161 Ley St.,

$129,999