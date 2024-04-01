Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh still full of joy and jazzy flair after 57 years of shows

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh rehearse on March 20, 2024

t's just so fun and positive and encouraging," she tells CP, noting that, as the youngest, she's often volunteered for the dance numbers. "It's a good time and people love what we're doing ... And I think [that positivity]

“This is where they put the troublemakers, right in the middle so she can see us,” Roden says.The group warms up with scales, then sings the opener, Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”Pratt says this year’s revue is intended to capture “different moments in our life [that] were in song,” so it has grand numbers like this, or like Etta James’ “At Last,” which could be sung “at a wedding.” Still, she tries to bring the energy up.“You can’t be in love with a frown!” she directs the group.The choir does come into its own with livelier numbers, and “Steppin' Out with My Baby” (originally written by Irving Berlin, appropriately enough, for the 1948 musical film) includes tap dancing. In a Bob Fosse-esque turn, the “tappers” enter in gold top hats, twirling batons.Pratt — who's performed with the Pittsburgh Opera Chorus since 1980 and sang with Pittsburgh’s Mendelssohn Choir for 36 years — says a core part of her role with the Harmony Singers is “adapting things so that [they’re] successful and they feel good about themselves.” At any age, you can’t discount the “stage experience,” she says, and there will always be natural stars who “want to have their day in the spotlight.”Midway through rehearsal, “Friend Like Me,” performed by Robin Williams for Disney’s, poses particular challenges with its witty lyrics and harmonies. The group gets hung up on the “no-no”s in the song, leading to some delightful direction. As a layperson, I appreciate how much of the performance is elocution, as Pratt directs the singers.“You've got to have attitude before the no’s! Punch ‘em!”“Guys, your no-nos, you’re putting too much diphthong in it for my taste.”“Besides doing the wrong vowel, somebody had the wrong pitch on the no-nos.”“And that was a no-no!” a singer jokingly shoots back at Pratt.At the break, Roden and Maclean speculate about what the phrase “big nabob” from the lyrics means (it’s Pratt, they joke).But Pratt’s assertion is right: multiple singers attest they’ve stayed in the group simply because it’s fun and an outlet.Rachel Leigh, 30, is the youngest member and an outlier. She joined the Harmony Singers earlier this year after finding them through a Google search."IEileen Jacobs has been with the Harmony Singers since 1983.“It’s something that whatever you do during the day goes away,” Jacobs tells. “You can concentrate, just have fun here at this. I'm not a solo singer by any means, but I really like being part of a group. That's where I take my joy.”