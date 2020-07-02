 Farmer's Market Stand, Accessible-Friendly Venue included in Best of Pittsburgh's 10 new reader-submitted categories | Blogh

Blogh

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Farmer's Market Stand, Accessible-Friendly Venue included in Best of Pittsburgh's 10 new reader-submitted categories

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 7:07 PM

click to enlarge bestofpittsburgh-readercategories.jpg
Thanks to your feedback, there are now 10 new categories to vote for in Pittsburgh City Paper's Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll:

•  Best Local Farm
•  Best Tanning Salon
•  Best Children's Party Entertainer
•  Best Hummus

Last week when we announced the launch of this year's readers' poll, we asked readers for suggestions on 10 new reader-submitted categories. Above are the final selections, which are now open for nominations, along with the 255 previous categories, until Wed., July 22.

Once the nominations portion of the poll closes, Pittsburgh City Paper staff will sift through the nominations and disqualify any that we discover to have posted harmful defamatory racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, or transphobic commentary on social media or elsewhere, as stated last week in our new elimination policy.


Then, the submissions that have gotten the most nominations in each category will move on to the final voting round on Wed., Aug. 5.

Nominate your favorites today at: https://citypaper.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-PGH-2020/

Pittsburgh City Paper turns off web comments

Previous Post

Pittsburgh City Paper turns off web comments

Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 1- 7, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh City Paper turns off web comments

Pittsburgh City Paper turns off web comments

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh City Paper announces company-wide cutbacks due to coronavirus pandemic

Pittsburgh City Paper announces company-wide cutbacks due to coronavirus pandemic

By Lisa Cunningham

Best of Pittsburgh is back, and we're asking for your help to make this year's poll better than ever (2)

Best of Pittsburgh is back, and we're asking for your help to make this year's poll better than ever

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation