Farmer's Market Stand, Accessible-Friendly Venue included in Best of Pittsburgh's 10 new reader-submitted categories

Thanks to your feedback, there are now 10 new categories to vote for in Pittsburgh City Paper's Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll:
• Best Local Farm
• Best Tanning Salon
• Best Children's Party Entertainer
• Best Hummus
Last week when we announced the launch of this year's readers' poll
, we asked readers for suggestions on 10 new reader-submitted categories. Above are the final selections, which are now open for nominations, along with the 255 previous categories, until Wed., July 22.
Once the nominations portion of the poll closes, Pittsburgh City Paper
staff will sift through the nominations and disqualify any that we discover to have posted harmful defamatory racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, or transphobic commentary on social media or elsewhere, as stated last week in our new elimination policy.
Then, the submissions that have gotten the most nominations in each category will move on to the final voting round on Wed., Aug. 5.
Nominate your favorites today at: https://citypaper.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-PGH-2020/