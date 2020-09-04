 Tereneh Idia's column awarded top honors for second consecutive year at Western Pa. Golden Quill Awards | Blogh

Friday, September 4, 2020

Tereneh Idia's column awarded top honors for second consecutive year at Western Pa. Golden Quill Awards

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge Screencap from Tereneh Idia's award announcement at the 2020 Golden Quill awards
Screencap from Tereneh Idia's award announcement at the 2020 Golden Quill awards
Pittsburgh City Paper received two Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania's 2020 annual awards ceremony Thursday evening, including the winner of Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily for Columns/Blogs for contributing writer Tereneh Idia's column "Voices."

"These columns focus on the issues of justice for people who don't have the same level of influence as the writer does," said local media personality Susan Brozek Scott, the master of ceremonies for the evening's virtual event, which aired online and on local cable channel PCTV because of the coronavirus pandemic. "From children protesters to Black women, she addresses uncomfortable truths without letting the readers off the hook."

This marks the second year in a row for Idia receiving the prestigious award. "Worst place to be you" is one of this year's award-winning columns which earned her the recognition.


click to enlarge Screencap from Jared Wickerham's award announcement at the 2020 Golden Quill awards
Screencap from Jared Wickerham's award announcement at the 2020 Golden Quill awards
Also winning a Golden Quill for the second year in a row is Pittsburgh City Paper photographer Jared Wickerham who received the 2020 award for Excellence in visual Craft Achievement-Sports Photo for his photograph of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"Judges said, 'hands down the best entry in the category.' Great anticipation of the action and perfect timing," said Brozek Scott of Wickerham's photo when announcing his award.

Other Pittsburgh City Paper Golden Quill finalists included Wickerham's photo of Summer Lee for Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement-Personality Profile Photo; Wickerham's photo of "Barron's Entrance" for Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement-Sports Photo; and, Hannah Lynn's "Port in a Storm" for Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily-Traditional Feature.

