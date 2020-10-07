 Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services 2020 | Goods and Services | Pittsburgh

Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services

By

Best Adult Store

Sassy Sensations
4136 Library Road, Castle Shannon and 6080 Steubenville Pike, Robinson
sassysensations.com

2nd: AdultMart
adultmart.com

Best Alterations Shop/Seamstress

Alterations Express
Multiple locations
alterations-express.com

2nd: Topaz Thimble
topazthimble.com
3rd: Anita-Stitch
anitastitch.com

Best Antique Shop

Wexford General Store Antiques
150 Church Road, Wexford
wexfordantiques.com

2nd: Emma Jean's Relics
emmajeansrelics.com
3rd: Who New Retro Mod Decor
Facebook: “WHO NEW? Retro Mod Décor”

Best Attorney

Edgar Snyder & Associates
Multiple locations
edgarsnyder.com

2nd: Zacharia Brown PC
pittsburghelderlaw.com
3rd: Abolitionist Law Center
abolitionistlawcenter.org

Best Automotive Shop

Walter's Automotive
5775 Baum Blvd., East Liberty
yelp.com/biz/walters-automotive-pittsburgh

2nd: McNeilly Automotive Service
mcneillyautomotive.com
3rd: City Collision
citycollision.net

Best Bank

PNC Bank
Multiple locations
pnc.com

2nd: Citizens Bank
citizensbank.com
3rd: Dollar Bank
dollar.bank

Best Barbershop

House of Handsome Barbershop and Boutique
2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont
houseofhandsome.com

2nd: JP's Barbershop
facebook.com/jpsbarbershop
3rd: Mister Grooming & Goods
mistergroomingandgoods.com
Worth the Drive: Fellas Barber Shop
 McDonald and McMurray: fellasbarbershoppgh.com

Best Beer Distributor

Duffy's Beer & Much More
294 Curry Hollow Road, Baldwin Borough
duffysbeer.com

2nd: Liberty Beer
facebook.com/4133libertybeer
3rd: Bellevue Beer
bellevuebeer.com

Best Bicycle Shop

Bicycle Heaven
1800 Preble Ave., North Side
bicycleheaven.org

2nd: PRO BIKE+RUN
probikerun.com
3rd: Kraynick's Bike Shop
kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com

Best Black-Owned Barbershop

JP's Barbershop
343 Hickman St., Bridgeville
facebook.com/jpsbarbershop
2nd: Hair. On Bedford Square
facebook.com/haironbedfordsquare
3rd: Style & Grace Barbershop
styleandgracebarbershop.com

Best Black-Owned Hair Salon

Phoenix Hair Studio
3031 Washington Pike, Studio 7, Bridgeville
facebook.com/phoenixhairstudio7

2nd: BeBe Lee Beauty Lounge
Facebook: “BeBe Lee Beauty Lounge”
3rd: Dreamz Hair Salon
dreamzhairsalon.com

Best Body-Piercing Shop

Hot Rod Piercing Company
95 S. 16th St., South Side
hotrodpiercingcompany.com

2nd: SIX16 Body Piercing
six16piercing.com
3rd: South Side Tattoo
southsidetattooshop.com

Best Brand Collaboration

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches & Hippie & French
Leona’s: 774 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg; Hippie & French: 5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville
leonaspgh.com; hippieandfrench.com

2nd: Steel City Clothing x Pittsburgh Brewing Co
shopsteelcity.com; pittsburghbrewing.com
3rd: Primordial Ooze, an Early Grey Tea IPA from Dancing Gnome Brewery and fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
dancinggnomebeer.com; dinopunks.com

Best Bridal Shop

Bridal Beginning
450 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon
bridalbeginning.com

2nd: The White Orchid
thewhiteorchid.com
3rd: Luxe Redux Bridal Boutique
luxereduxbridal.com
Worth the Drive: MB Bride & Special Occasion Greensburg: mbbride.com

Best Car Dealer

#1 Cochran Subaru of Monroeville
4520 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
cochransubaru.com

2nd: Jim Shorkey
jimshorkey.com
3rd: Bobby Rahal Motorcar Company
bobbyrahalmotorcar.com

Best Car Wash

Mr. Magic Car Wash
Multiple locations
mrmagiccarwash.com

2nd: CleanTown USA
cleantownusa.com
3rd: Globe Car Wash
globecarwash.com

Best Card Store

Kards Unlimited
5522 Walnut St., Shadyside
kardsunlimited.com

2nd: Wildcard
wildcardpgh.com
3rd: Brutus Monroe
brutusmonroe.com

Best Cigar Shop

Leaf and Bean
Multiple locations
leafandbean.com

2nd: Puffs-n-Stuff
puffs-n-stuff.com
3rd: Smoke Stack
smokestackpgh.com

Best City Tour

Doors Open Pittsburgh
doorsopenpgh.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Party Pedaler
pittsburghpartypedaler.com
3rd: Burghs’ Bits and Bites
burghfoodtour.com

Best Curbside Service

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Brick N' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
eatbricknmortar.com
3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery
dianoiaseatery.com

Best Day Spa

Sugar Spa and Beauty Bar
3185 Babcock Blvd., Ross
sugarspapgh.com

2nd: The Sewickley Spa
sewickleyspa.com
3rd: LaLa's Salon & Spa
lalassalonspa.com

Best Design Agency

Flower City Printmakers
4610 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
flowercityprintmakers.com

2nd: Shop412
shopfouronetwo.com
3rd: Fargo Design Co., Inc.
fargodesignco.com

Best Doggie Daycare

Camp Bow Wow
Multiple locations
campbowwow.com

2nd: The Dog Stop
thedogstop.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort
pghpaws.com

Best Dry Cleaner

Ruby's Cleaners
Multiple locations
rubys-cleaners.com

2nd: Model Cleaners
modelcleaners.com
3rd: Zoom Dry Cleaning
zoomdrycleaningpittsburgh.com

Best Farmers Market

Bloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
bloomfieldnow.org

2nd: Downtown - Market Square Farmers Market
downtownpittsburgh.com
3rd: Bethel Park Farmers Market
bethelparkfarmersmarket.com

Best Fitness Center

Pure Barre Fitness
Multiple locations
purebarre.com

2nd: SWEAT PGH
sweatpgh.com
3rd: Mecka Fitness
meckafitness.com

Best Florist

The Farmer's Daughter
502 E. Ohio St., North Side
thefarmersdaughterflowers.com

2nd: Z florist
zflorist.net
3rd: 2 Buds Floral Design
2budsfloraldesign.com

Best Garden Shop / Nursery

Trax Farms Market
528 Trax Road, Finleyville
traxfarms.com

2nd: Shadyside Nursery
theshadysidenursery.com
3rd: Janoski's Farm and Greenhouse
janoskis.com

Best Hair Salon

Studio Raw
3185 Babcock Blvd., Ross
mystudioraw.com

2nd: Julia James Salon
juliajamessalon.com
3rd: Blue Moon Salon & Day Spa
facebook.com/bluemoonsalonandspa

Best LGBTQ-Owned Business

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches
774 Penn Ave.,Wilkinsburg
leonaspgh.com
2nd: Pigeon Bagels
pigeonpgh.com
3rd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com

Best Local Bookstore

White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
whitewhalebookstore.com

2nd: City of Asylum Bookstore
cityofasylumbooks.org
3rd: Mystery Lovers Bookshop
mysterylovers.com

Best Local Clothing Store

Steel City Clothing
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com

2nd: CommonWealth Press
cwpress.com
3rd: No.14 Boutique
no14boutique.com

Best Local Delivery

Pittsburgh Honey
2327 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
pittsburghhoney.square.site

2nd: Trolley Stop Inn
trolleystopinn.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Fresh
pghfresh.com

Best Local Jewelry Store

Henne Jewelers
5501 Walnut St. #1, Shadyside
hennejewelers.com

2nd: Hot Rod Piercing Company
hotrodpiercingcompany.com
3rd: Skelton Jewelry
skeltonjewelry.com

Best Local Pet Store

Petagogy
5880 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
petagogy.com

2nd: The Dog Stop
thedogstop.com
3rd: The Black Cat Market
blackcatmarketpgh.com

Best Local Place to Buy Vintage Clothing

Red White & Blue Thrift Store
890 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Brookline and 935 Ohio River Blvd., Avalon
redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com

2nd: Avalon Exchange
avalonexchange.com
3rd: Zeds
shopzeds.com

Best Local Store to Buy Furniture

Levin Furniture
Multiple locations
levinfurniture.com

2nd: Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Greater Pittsburgh
habitatpittsburgh.org/restore
3rd: Hot Haute Hot
hothautehot.net

Best Local Store to Buy Music

Jerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
jerrysrecords.com

2nd: The Exchange
theexchange.com
3rd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com

Best Local T-Shirt Company

Steel City Clothing
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com

2nd: CommonWealth Press
cwpress.com
3rd: Shop 412
shopfouronetwo.com

Best Local Wellness Center

The Healing Center
Multiple locations
thehealingcenterusa.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Acupuncture & Massageworks
pghacuandmassage.com
3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com

Best Locally Designed Masks

Knotzland
303 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg
knotzland.com
2nd: Kin of Duncan
facebook.com/KinOfDuncan
3rd: Operation Face Mask
operationfacemask.com

Best Locally Owned Retail Shop

Steel City Clothing
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com

2nd: Soergel Greenhouses & Garden
soergels.com
3rd: 3 Rivers Outdoor Company
3riversoutdoor.com

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary

The Healing Center
Multiple locations
thehealingcenterusa.com

2nd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com
3rd: Delta 9 PA by Keystone Integrated Care - Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville
delta9pa.com
Worth the Drive: RISE Dispensaries
Cranberry. risecannabis.com/dispensaries/pennsylvania/cranberry

Best Motorcycle Shop

Pittsburgh Cycle Center
1216 Ensign Ave., Bon air
pittsburghcyclecenter.com

2nd: Mothership Moto
mothershipmoto.net
3rd (tie): Pro+Motorsports
promotorsportsllc.com
  and Mosites Motorsports
 mositesmotorsports.com
Worth the Drive: Z&M Harley-Davidson
 Greensburg. zmharleydavidson.com

Best Nail Salon

LaLa's Salon & Spa
5341 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
lalassalonspa.com

2nd: Obsidian Nail Studio
obsidiannailstudio.com
3rd: Nails On Point
vagaro.com/nailsonpoint

Best Neighborhood Market

Soergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford
soergels.com

2nd: Trax Farms Market
traxfarms.com
3rd: East End Food Co-op
eastendfood.coop

Best Person of Color-Owned Business

LaLa's Salon & Spa
5341 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
lalassalonspa.com

2nd: Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
carmirestaurant.com
3rd: Black Forge Coffee House - Allentown
blackforgecoffee.com

Best Pittsburgh Mobile App

Duolingo
duolingo.com

2nd: 412 Food Rescue
412foodrescue.org
3rd: Park PGH
parkpgh.org

Best Children's Party Entertainer

Weird Eric Pittsburgh Magician / Balloon Artist
weirderic.com

2nd: Face Paint Fun by Cara
gigsalad.com/face_paint_fun_by_cara_coraopolis
3rd: Penny Arcade (Arcade Comedy Theater)
arcadecomedytheater.com

Best Children's Store

Brambler Boutique
3609 Butler St., Lawrenceville
bramblerboutique.com

2nd: Precious + Posh
precious-posh.myshopify.com
3rd: Kid to Kid
kidtokid.com
Worth the Drive: The Frog N Princess
 McMurray. frognprincess.com

Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
10 Childrens Way, North Side
pittsburghkids.org

2nd: Games N' At
sites.google.com/site/gamesnatsite
3rd: Kennywood Park
kennywood.com

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Animal Friends
562 Camp Horne Road, Ben Avon
thinkingoutsidethecage.org

2nd: Humane Animal Rescue
humaneanimalrescue.org
3rd: Paws Across Pittsburgh
pawsacrosspittsburgh.com
Worth the Drive: Bridge to Home Animal Rescue
Eighty Four. bridgetohome84.org

Best Place to Buy CBD Products

The Healing Center
Multiple locations
thehealingcenterusa.com

2nd: Hippie & French
hippieandfrench.com
3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com

Best Place to Buy Comics

Phantom of the Attic Comics – Oakland
411 S. Craig St., Oakland
pota-oakland.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Comics
pittsburghcomics.com
3rd: New Dimension Comics - Waterfront
ndcomics.com

Best Place to Buy Locally-made Gifts

Wildcard
4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville
wildcardpgh.com

2nd: love, Pittsburgh
lovepittsburghshop.com
3rd: I Made It! Market
imadeitmarket.com

Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments

N Stuff Music
468 Freeport Road, Blawnox
nstuffmusic.com

2nd: Brighton Music Center
brightonmusic.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Guitars
pittsburghguitars.com

Best Place to Buy Yourself Happiness

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: The Milk Shake Factory
themilkshakefactory.com
3rd: Wildcard
wildcardpgh.com

Best Place to Get a Tattoo Removed

Disappearing Ink
3603 Butler St., Lawrenceville and 106 Nelbon Ave., Penn Hills
disappearinginkltr.com

Worth the Drive: True Image Tattoo Studio
 New Kensington. trueimagetattoos.com

Best Place to Take the Kids for an Afternoon

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park
pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
pittsburghkids.org
3rd: Kennywood Park
kennywood.com

Best Real Estate Agent

Lisa Haberstroh
4020 Butler St., Lawrenceville
lisahaberstroh.remax.com

2nd: Renee Zavitsanos
facebook.com/reneesellspittsburgh
3rd: Brendan Mckenzie
facebook.com/RealtorBrendanPGH

Best Record Store

Jerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
jerrysrecords.com

2nd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com
3rd: The Exchange
theexchange.com

Best Retail Dressing Room

No.14 Boutique
4601 Butler St., Lawrenceville
no14boutique.com

2nd: Steel City Clothing
shopsteelcity.com
3rd: Vintage Grace Boutique
vintagegraceboutique.com

Best Secondhand Clothing Shop

Avalon Exchange
5858 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
avalonexchange.com

2nd: Zeds
shopzeds.com
3rd: Thriftique
ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique

Best Sneaker Shop

Littles Shoes
5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
littlesshoes.com

2nd: Zeds
shopzeds.com
3rd: Wagners
wagnershoes.com

Best Social Distance-Friendly Business

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: DiAnoia's Eatery
dianoiaseatery.com
3rd: Baby Loves Tacos
babylovestacospgh.com
Worth the Drive: V&V Scratch Kitchen
 Finleyville. vandvkitchen.com

Best Tanning Salon

Xtreme Tan Do it Big
401 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles
xtremetan.com

2nd: BlushTan Pittsburgh
blushtan.com/pittsburgh
3rd: Buttercup Glo
buttercupglo.com

Best Tattoo Shop

Up In Arms Tattoos and Piercings
539 Carnot Road, Coraopolis
upinarmstattoo.com

2nd: South Side Tattoo
southsidetattooshop.com
3rd (TIE): Lady Moon Tattoo
ladymoontattoo.com
and Gypsy Tattoo Parlor
gypsytattooparlor.com

Best Thrift Shop

Red White And Blue Thrift Store
890 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Brookline and 935 Ohio River Blvd., Avalon
redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com

2nd: St. Vincent de Paul Society
svdppitt.org
3rd: Thriftique
ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique

Best Vape Shop

Steel City Vapors
4136 Library Road, Castle Shannon
steelcityvapors.com

2nd: Cool Vapes
coolvapes.com
3rd: Head Of The Glass
headoftheglasspitt.com

Best Veterinary Hospital or Clinic

Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center
807 Camp Horne Road, Ohio Township
bluepearlvet.com/hospital/pittsburgh-north-hills-pa

2nd: The Big Easy Animal Hospital
tbeah.com
3rd: Affordable Care Vet Clinic
affordablecareveterinaryclinic.com

Best Wedding Venue

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
pittsburghbotanicgarden.org
3rd: Heinz Memorial Chapel
heinzchapel.pitt.edu

Best Women-Owned Business

The Black Cat Market
*Currently in process from moving from 5171 Butler St., Lawrenceville to 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield
blackcatmarketpgh.com

2nd: No.14 Boutique
no14boutique.com
3rd: LaLa's Salon & Spa
lalassalonspa.com

Best Yoga Studio

Yoga Innovations
102 Broughton Road, Bethel Park
yogainnovations.com

2nd: Amazing Yoga
amazingyoga.net
3rd: Yoga Flow
yogaflowpittsburgh.com

