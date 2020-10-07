Best Adult StoreSassy Sensations
4136 Library Road, Castle Shannon and 6080 Steubenville Pike, Robinson
sassysensations.com
2nd: AdultMart
adultmart.com
Best Alterations Shop/SeamstressAlterations Express
Multiple locations
alterations-express.com
2nd: Topaz Thimble
topazthimble.com
3rd: Anita-Stitch
anitastitch.com
Best Antique ShopWexford General Store Antiques
150 Church Road, Wexford
wexfordantiques.com
2nd: Emma Jean's Relics
emmajeansrelics.com
3rd: Who New Retro Mod Decor
Facebook: “WHO NEW? Retro Mod Décor”
Best AttorneyEdgar Snyder & Associates
Multiple locations
edgarsnyder.com
2nd: Zacharia Brown PC
pittsburghelderlaw.com
3rd: Abolitionist Law Center
abolitionistlawcenter.org
Best Automotive ShopWalter's Automotive
5775 Baum Blvd., East Liberty
yelp.com/biz/walters-automotive-pittsburgh
2nd: McNeilly Automotive Service
mcneillyautomotive.com
3rd: City Collision
citycollision.net
Best BankPNC Bank
Multiple locations
pnc.com
2nd: Citizens Bank
citizensbank.com
3rd: Dollar Bank
dollar.bank
Best BarbershopHouse of Handsome Barbershop and Boutique
2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont
houseofhandsome.com
2nd: JP's Barbershop
facebook.com/jpsbarbershop
3rd: Mister Grooming & Goods
mistergroomingandgoods.com
Worth the Drive: Fellas Barber Shop
McDonald and McMurray: fellasbarbershoppgh.com
Best Beer DistributorDuffy's Beer & Much More
294 Curry Hollow Road, Baldwin Borough
duffysbeer.com
2nd: Liberty Beer
facebook.com/4133libertybeer
3rd: Bellevue Beer
bellevuebeer.com
Best Bicycle ShopBicycle Heaven
1800 Preble Ave., North Side
bicycleheaven.org
2nd: PRO BIKE+RUN
probikerun.com
3rd: Kraynick's Bike Shop
kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com
Best Black-Owned BarbershopJP's Barbershop
343 Hickman St., Bridgeville
facebook.com/jpsbarbershop
facebook.com/haironbedfordsquare
3rd: Style & Grace Barbershop
styleandgracebarbershop.com
Best Black-Owned Hair SalonPhoenix Hair Studio
3031 Washington Pike, Studio 7, Bridgeville
facebook.com/phoenixhairstudio7
2nd: BeBe Lee Beauty Lounge
Facebook: “BeBe Lee Beauty Lounge”
3rd: Dreamz Hair Salon
dreamzhairsalon.com
Best Body-Piercing ShopHot Rod Piercing Company
95 S. 16th St., South Side
hotrodpiercingcompany.com
2nd: SIX16 Body Piercing
six16piercing.com
3rd: South Side Tattoo
southsidetattooshop.com
Best Brand CollaborationLeona's Ice Cream Sandwiches & Hippie & French
Leona’s: 774 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg; Hippie & French: 5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville
leonaspgh.com; hippieandfrench.com
2nd: Steel City Clothing x Pittsburgh Brewing Co
shopsteelcity.com; pittsburghbrewing.com
3rd: Primordial Ooze, an Early Grey Tea IPA from Dancing Gnome Brewery and fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
dancinggnomebeer.com; dinopunks.com
Best Bridal ShopBridal Beginning
450 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon
bridalbeginning.com
2nd: The White Orchid
thewhiteorchid.com
3rd: Luxe Redux Bridal Boutique
luxereduxbridal.com
Worth the Drive: MB Bride & Special Occasion Greensburg: mbbride.com
Best Car Dealer#1 Cochran Subaru of Monroeville
4520 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
cochransubaru.com
2nd: Jim Shorkey
jimshorkey.com
3rd: Bobby Rahal Motorcar Company
bobbyrahalmotorcar.com
Best Car WashMr. Magic Car Wash
Multiple locations
mrmagiccarwash.com
2nd: CleanTown USA
cleantownusa.com
3rd: Globe Car Wash
globecarwash.com
Best Card StoreKards Unlimited
5522 Walnut St., Shadyside
kardsunlimited.com
2nd: Wildcard
wildcardpgh.com
3rd: Brutus Monroe
brutusmonroe.com
Best Cigar ShopLeaf and Bean
Multiple locations
leafandbean.com
2nd: Puffs-n-Stuff
puffs-n-stuff.com
3rd: Smoke Stack
smokestackpgh.com
Best City TourDoors Open Pittsburgh
doorsopenpgh.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Party Pedaler
pittsburghpartypedaler.com
3rd: Burghs’ Bits and Bites
burghfoodtour.com
Best Curbside ServiceOakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Brick N' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
eatbricknmortar.com
3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery
dianoiaseatery.com
Best Day SpaSugar Spa and Beauty Bar
3185 Babcock Blvd., Ross
sugarspapgh.com
2nd: The Sewickley Spa
sewickleyspa.com
3rd: LaLa's Salon & Spa
lalassalonspa.com
Best Design AgencyFlower City Printmakers
4610 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
flowercityprintmakers.com
2nd: Shop412
shopfouronetwo.com
3rd: Fargo Design Co., Inc.
fargodesignco.com
Best Doggie DaycareCamp Bow Wow
Multiple locations
campbowwow.com
2nd: The Dog Stop
thedogstop.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort
pghpaws.com
Best Dry CleanerRuby's Cleaners
Multiple locations
rubys-cleaners.com
2nd: Model Cleaners
modelcleaners.com
3rd: Zoom Dry Cleaning
zoomdrycleaningpittsburgh.com
Best Farmers MarketBloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
bloomfieldnow.org
2nd: Downtown - Market Square Farmers Market
downtownpittsburgh.com
3rd: Bethel Park Farmers Market
bethelparkfarmersmarket.com
Best Fitness CenterPure Barre Fitness
Multiple locations
purebarre.com
2nd: SWEAT PGH
sweatpgh.com
3rd: Mecka Fitness
meckafitness.com
Best FloristThe Farmer's Daughter
502 E. Ohio St., North Side
thefarmersdaughterflowers.com
2nd: Z florist
zflorist.net
3rd: 2 Buds Floral Design
2budsfloraldesign.com
Best Garden Shop / NurseryTrax Farms Market
528 Trax Road, Finleyville
traxfarms.com
2nd: Shadyside Nursery
theshadysidenursery.com
3rd: Janoski's Farm and Greenhouse
janoskis.com
Best Hair SalonStudio Raw
3185 Babcock Blvd., Ross
mystudioraw.com
2nd: Julia James Salon
juliajamessalon.com
3rd: Blue Moon Salon & Day Spa
facebook.com/bluemoonsalonandspa
Best LGBTQ-Owned BusinessLeona's Ice Cream Sandwiches
774 Penn Ave.,Wilkinsburg
leonaspgh.com
pigeonpgh.com
3rd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com
Best Local BookstoreWhite Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
whitewhalebookstore.com
2nd: City of Asylum Bookstore
cityofasylumbooks.org
3rd: Mystery Lovers Bookshop
mysterylovers.com
Best Local Clothing StoreSteel City Clothing
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com
2nd: CommonWealth Press
cwpress.com
3rd: No.14 Boutique
no14boutique.com
Best Local DeliveryPittsburgh Honey
2327 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
pittsburghhoney.square.site
2nd: Trolley Stop Inn
trolleystopinn.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Fresh
pghfresh.com
Best Local Jewelry StoreHenne Jewelers
5501 Walnut St. #1, Shadyside
hennejewelers.com
2nd: Hot Rod Piercing Company
hotrodpiercingcompany.com
3rd: Skelton Jewelry
skeltonjewelry.com
Best Local Pet StorePetagogy
5880 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
petagogy.com
2nd: The Dog Stop
thedogstop.com
3rd: The Black Cat Market
blackcatmarketpgh.com
Best Local Place to Buy Vintage ClothingRed White & Blue Thrift Store
890 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Brookline and 935 Ohio River Blvd., Avalon
redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com
2nd: Avalon Exchange
avalonexchange.com
3rd: Zeds
shopzeds.com
Best Local Store to Buy FurnitureLevin Furniture
Multiple locations
levinfurniture.com
2nd: Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Greater Pittsburgh
habitatpittsburgh.org/restore
3rd: Hot Haute Hot
hothautehot.net
Best Local Store to Buy MusicJerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
jerrysrecords.com
2nd: The Exchange
theexchange.com
3rd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com
Best Local T-Shirt CompanySteel City Clothing
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com
2nd: CommonWealth Press
cwpress.com
3rd: Shop 412
shopfouronetwo.com
Best Local Wellness CenterThe Healing Center
Multiple locations
thehealingcenterusa.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Acupuncture & Massageworks
pghacuandmassage.com
3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com
Best Locally Designed MasksKnotzland
303 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg
knotzland.com
facebook.com/KinOfDuncan
3rd: Operation Face Mask
operationfacemask.com
Best Locally Owned Retail ShopSteel City Clothing
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com
2nd: Soergel Greenhouses & Garden
soergels.com
3rd: 3 Rivers Outdoor Company
3riversoutdoor.com
Best Medical Marijuana DispensaryThe Healing Center
Multiple locations
thehealingcenterusa.com
2nd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com
3rd: Delta 9 PA by Keystone Integrated Care - Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville
delta9pa.com
Worth the Drive: RISE Dispensaries
Cranberry. risecannabis.com/dispensaries/pennsylvania/cranberry
Best Motorcycle ShopPittsburgh Cycle Center
1216 Ensign Ave., Bon air
pittsburghcyclecenter.com
2nd: Mothership Moto
mothershipmoto.net
3rd (tie): Pro+Motorsports
promotorsportsllc.com
and Mosites Motorsports
mositesmotorsports.com
Worth the Drive: Z&M Harley-Davidson
Greensburg. zmharleydavidson.com
Best Nail SalonLaLa's Salon & Spa
5341 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
lalassalonspa.com
2nd: Obsidian Nail Studio
obsidiannailstudio.com
3rd: Nails On Point
vagaro.com/nailsonpoint
Best Neighborhood MarketSoergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford
soergels.com
2nd: Trax Farms Market
traxfarms.com
3rd: East End Food Co-op
eastendfood.coop
Best Person of Color-Owned BusinessLaLa's Salon & Spa
5341 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
lalassalonspa.com
2nd: Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
carmirestaurant.com
3rd: Black Forge Coffee House - Allentown
blackforgecoffee.com
Best Pittsburgh Mobile AppDuolingo
duolingo.com
2nd: 412 Food Rescue
412foodrescue.org
3rd: Park PGH
parkpgh.org
Best Children's Party EntertainerWeird Eric Pittsburgh Magician / Balloon Artist
weirderic.com
2nd: Face Paint Fun by Cara
gigsalad.com/face_paint_fun_by_cara_coraopolis
3rd: Penny Arcade (Arcade Comedy Theater)
arcadecomedytheater.com
Best Children's StoreBrambler Boutique
3609 Butler St., Lawrenceville
bramblerboutique.com
2nd: Precious + Posh
precious-posh.myshopify.com
3rd: Kid to Kid
kidtokid.com
Worth the Drive: The Frog N Princess
McMurray. frognprincess.com
Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday PartyChildren's Museum of Pittsburgh
10 Childrens Way, North Side
pittsburghkids.org
2nd: Games N' At
sites.google.com/site/gamesnatsite
3rd: Kennywood Park
kennywood.com
Best Place to Adopt a PetAnimal Friends
562 Camp Horne Road, Ben Avon
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
2nd: Humane Animal Rescue
humaneanimalrescue.org
3rd: Paws Across Pittsburgh
pawsacrosspittsburgh.com
Worth the Drive: Bridge to Home Animal Rescue
Eighty Four. bridgetohome84.org
Best Place to Buy CBD ProductsThe Healing Center
Multiple locations
thehealingcenterusa.com
2nd: Hippie & French
hippieandfrench.com
3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com
Best Place to Buy ComicsPhantom of the Attic Comics – Oakland
411 S. Craig St., Oakland
pota-oakland.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Comics
pittsburghcomics.com
3rd: New Dimension Comics - Waterfront
ndcomics.com
Best Place to Buy Locally-made GiftsWildcard
4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville
wildcardpgh.com
2nd: love, Pittsburgh
lovepittsburghshop.com
3rd: I Made It! Market
imadeitmarket.com
Best Place to Buy Musical InstrumentsN Stuff Music
468 Freeport Road, Blawnox
nstuffmusic.com
2nd: Brighton Music Center
brightonmusic.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Guitars
pittsburghguitars.com
Best Place to Buy Yourself HappinessOakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: The Milk Shake Factory
themilkshakefactory.com
3rd: Wildcard
wildcardpgh.com
Best Place to Get a Tattoo RemovedDisappearing Ink
3603 Butler St., Lawrenceville and 106 Nelbon Ave., Penn Hills
disappearinginkltr.com
Worth the Drive: True Image Tattoo Studio
New Kensington. trueimagetattoos.com
Best Place to Take the Kids for an AfternoonPittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park
pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
pittsburghkids.org
3rd: Kennywood Park
kennywood.com
Best Real Estate AgentLisa Haberstroh
4020 Butler St., Lawrenceville
lisahaberstroh.remax.com
2nd: Renee Zavitsanos
facebook.com/reneesellspittsburgh
3rd: Brendan Mckenzie
facebook.com/RealtorBrendanPGH
Best Record StoreJerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
jerrysrecords.com
2nd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com
3rd: The Exchange
theexchange.com
Best Retail Dressing RoomNo.14 Boutique
4601 Butler St., Lawrenceville
no14boutique.com
2nd: Steel City Clothing
shopsteelcity.com
3rd: Vintage Grace Boutique
vintagegraceboutique.com
Best Secondhand Clothing ShopAvalon Exchange
5858 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
avalonexchange.com
2nd: Zeds
shopzeds.com
3rd: Thriftique
ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique
Best Sneaker ShopLittles Shoes
5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
littlesshoes.com
2nd: Zeds
shopzeds.com
3rd: Wagners
wagnershoes.com
Best Social Distance-Friendly BusinessOakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: DiAnoia's Eatery
dianoiaseatery.com
3rd: Baby Loves Tacos
babylovestacospgh.com
Worth the Drive: V&V Scratch Kitchen
Finleyville. vandvkitchen.com
Best Tanning SalonXtreme Tan Do it Big
401 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles
xtremetan.com
2nd: BlushTan Pittsburgh
blushtan.com/pittsburgh
3rd: Buttercup Glo
buttercupglo.com
Best Tattoo ShopUp In Arms Tattoos and Piercings
539 Carnot Road, Coraopolis
upinarmstattoo.com
2nd: South Side Tattoo
southsidetattooshop.com
3rd (TIE): Lady Moon Tattoo
ladymoontattoo.com
and Gypsy Tattoo Parlor
gypsytattooparlor.com
Best Thrift ShopRed White And Blue Thrift Store
890 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Brookline and 935 Ohio River Blvd., Avalon
redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com
2nd: St. Vincent de Paul Society
svdppitt.org
3rd: Thriftique
ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique
Best Vape ShopSteel City Vapors
4136 Library Road, Castle Shannon
steelcityvapors.com
2nd: Cool Vapes
coolvapes.com
3rd: Head Of The Glass
headoftheglasspitt.com
Best Veterinary Hospital or ClinicPittsburgh Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center
807 Camp Horne Road, Ohio Township
bluepearlvet.com/hospital/pittsburgh-north-hills-pa
2nd: The Big Easy Animal Hospital
tbeah.com
3rd: Affordable Care Vet Clinic
affordablecareveterinaryclinic.com
Best Wedding VenuePhipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
pittsburghbotanicgarden.org
3rd: Heinz Memorial Chapel
heinzchapel.pitt.edu
Best Women-Owned BusinessThe Black Cat Market
*Currently in process from moving from 5171 Butler St., Lawrenceville to 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield
blackcatmarketpgh.com
2nd: No.14 Boutique
no14boutique.com
3rd: LaLa's Salon & Spa
lalassalonspa.com
Best Yoga StudioYoga Innovations
102 Broughton Road, Bethel Park
yogainnovations.com
2nd: Amazing Yoga
amazingyoga.net
3rd: Yoga Flow
yogaflowpittsburgh.com