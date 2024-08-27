Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news

Spirit x Nied’s Hotel
Spirit is bringing back a fish sandwich with a cult following for a one-day-only event. Spirit announced that its seventh-annual outdoor food and music Summer Recess festival on Sat., Aug. 31 will feature Nied's Hotel for a special fish fry. Jim Nied, the former proprietor of the Lawrenceville landmark that closed in 2019 after 78 years, will join in resurrecting the beloved fish sandwich. A Spirit Instagram post recommends arriving at 2 p.m. to catch Slim Forsythe & The Parklane Drifters at the festival’s garden stage and “a fish before they’re gone!” Spirit co-owners Tom Barr and Leigh Yock are working to reopen Nied’s Hotel at Butler St. and 55th St., calling the fish fry a “test swim.”
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh x Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh, the self-described “experiential entertainment multi-plex” on the North Side, is expanding its community outreach by partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank this September. From Tues., Sept. 3 to Mon., Sept. 30, museum visitors can receive $4 off admission by donating a non-perishable food item. Donations will directly support the Food Bank, a food distribution nonprofit that serves 11 Pa. counties. Guests can also round up their museum tickets and gift shop purchases to the nearest dollar to donate. To kick off the school year, Teacher Tuesdays at the museum continue, offering free admission to educators with a valid school ID until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
267 N. Shore Dr., North Side. moipittsburgh.com
The Mr. Roboto Project
The last Buca di Beppo in Pittsburgh closed in June, along with the Italian restaurant's famed Pope room that featured a spinning Pope head. Luckily, the Mr. Roboto Project reports on its Instagram that this "important cultural artifact” has been secured and, on Fri., Sept. 6, visitors to the Garfied venue's gallery will see the Pope head on display as part of a “Buca di Boto” event. Presented as part of Penn Ave.’s Unblurred: First Fridays, Buca di Boto also promises free spaghetti and “lots of amore.” Follow Roboto’s Instagram for updates.
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. therobotoproject.com
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy presents the first-ever Freedom Harvest Celebration. Taking place on Sat., Sept. 7 from 1-4 p.m at the Frick Environmental Center as part of the Allegheny Regional Asset District’s RAD Days, the event is a free, all-ages, family-friendly celebration highlighting the history and significance of the Center’s From Slavery to Freedom Garden. Garden visitors will view plants and vegetables “that freedom seekers used for nourishment and medicine on their perilous journey north to freedom.” As noted on the event page, September also marks International Underground Railroad Month, commemorating freedom seekers such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.
2005 Beechwood Blvd., Swisshelm Park. pittsburghparks.org/frick-environmental-center
Freedom Harvest Celebration attendees “can immerse themselves in engaging outdoor and nature-based activities” and enjoy garden tours, face painting, lawn games, table activities and crafts from community organizations, and live music. There will also be food by Chef Tia of Mana Meals Catering, Pgh Dumplingz, and more. No registration is required.