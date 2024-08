Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Sheetz Truck Bed Sessionz at Sheetz

Spirit is bringing back a fish sandwich with a cult following for a one-day-only event.its seventh-annual outdoor food and music Summer Recess festival on Sat., Aug. 31 willMuseum of Illusions Pittsburgh, the self-described “experiential entertainment multi-plex” on the North Side, is expanding its community outreach by partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank this September. From Tues., Sept. 3 to Mon., Sept. 30, museum visitors can receive $4 off admission by donating a non-perishable food item. Donations will directly support the Food Bank, a food distribution nonprofit that serves 11 Pa. counties. Guests can also round up their museum tickets and gift shop purchases to the nearest dollar to donate. To kick off the school year, Teacher Tuesdays at the museum continue, offering free admission to educators with a valid school ID until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.The last Buca di Beppo in Pittsburgh closed in June , along with the Italian restaurant's famed Pope room that featured a spinning Pope head. Luckily, the Mr. Roboto Project reports on its Instagram that this "important cultural artifact” has been secured and, on Fri., Sept. 6, visitors to the Garfied venue's galleryThe Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy presents the first-ever Freedom Harvest Celebration . Taking place on Sat., Sept. 7 from 1-4 p.m at the Frick Environmental Center as part of the Allegheny Regional Asset District’s RAD Days , the event is a free, all-ages, family-friendly celebration highlighting the history and significance of the Center’s From Slavery to Freedom Garden. Garden visitors will view plants and vegetables “that freedom seekers used for nourishment and medicine on their perilous journey north to freedom.” As noted on the event page, September also marks International Underground Railroad Month, commemorating freedom seekers such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.Freedom Harvest Celebration attendees “can immerse themselves in engaging outdoor and nature-based activities” and enjoy garden tours, face painting, lawn games, table activities and crafts from community organizations, and live music. There will also be food by Chef Tia of Mana Meals Catering , Pgh Dumplingz, and more. No registration is required.Colombino Coffee, founded as a Strip District kiosk, opened a new permanent spot on the North Side. The new coffee shop , which opened Aug. 18 , occupies the former Adda Coffee & Tea House and will serve its specialties, Colombian-sourced coffee and cacao, including “drinking chocolate,” and arepas and empanadas. This is Colombino’s third location following another brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Bethel Park and a coffee truck in Lawrenceville.The North Side also gained a new lunch spot. Alberta’s Pizzeria announced on Instagram it will serve il pranzo (lunch) on Fridays . A recently debuted lunch menu shows small plates, salads, and pizzas ranging from the traditional marinara and Margherita to the Electric Banana, made with mozzarella, gorgonzola, and pecorino cheeses, garlic, banana peppers, and basil.Umami recently graced Pittsburghers with revamped menus and Monday night service . Add to that auspicious list a late-night happy hour, which the Japanese restaurant is now running Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. until last call. An Umami Instagram post promises exclusive plates including miso torched salmon nigiri, sushi features, half-off sake, $2 off cocktails, and more. Additional reservations for late-night happy hour are not required but can be booked online Mediterra Café will open a fourth location in Cranberry. The family-owned bakery, which started as an artisan bakehouse in Sewickley in 2001, announced plans for Mediterra Café Cranberry, set to open in North Point Circle in Seven Fields. The new cafe is planned for this winter, following locations in Mt. Lebanon and Lawrenceville.Last week saw a new development in Pittsburgh’s gas station sandwich wars , including the news that Sheetz is now a concert venue. The gas and convenience store chain hosted the first show in its new Truck Bed Sessionz pop-up music series. The series launched on Aug. 23 with a surprise hour-long concert by country star Ian Munsick at Sheetz in Bethel Park. Two more Sheetz Truck Bed Sessionz are planned for September, though locations and performers have not been revealed.Being cheesy paid off for two Pittsburgh chefs. Jay Falk of Caliente Pizza & Draft House and Eddie Stalewski of Mercurio’s claimed top prizes at the sixth annual Real California Pizza Contest. Held in Napa, Calif., the competition is described in a press release as showcasing the “versatility and flavor” of the state’s dairy products through “pizza creations.” Stalewski of Mercurio’s was a Protein Prize winner for his Rose Bowl pizza featuring “a crunchy, cheesy Frico edge” with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and basil pesto drizzle. Caliente’s Jay Falk won the three-cheese team bake-off, co-creating a California Bianco white sauce pizza with smoked mozzarella, ricotta, and aged cheddar. The competition was judged by a panel of professional chefs and culinary experts, including a 13-time World Pizza Champion.