Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news

Photo: Courtesy of Sheetz
Spirit x Nied’s Hotel
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com

Spirit is bringing back a fish sandwich with a cult following for a one-day-only event. Spirit announced that its seventh-annual outdoor food and music Summer Recess festival on Sat., Aug. 31 will feature Nied's Hotel for a special fish fry. Jim Nied, the former proprietor of the Lawrenceville landmark that closed in 2019 after 78 years, will join in resurrecting the beloved fish sandwich. A Spirit Instagram post recommends arriving at 2 p.m. to catch Slim Forsythe & The Parklane Drifters at the festival’s garden stage and “a fish before they’re gone!” Spirit co-owners Tom Barr and Leigh Yock are working to reopen Nied’s Hotel at Butler St. and 55th St., calling the fish fry a “test swim.”

Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh x Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
267 N. Shore Dr., North Side. moipittsburgh.com

Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh, the self-described “experiential entertainment multi-plex” on the North Side, is expanding its community outreach by partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank this September. From Tues., Sept. 3 to Mon., Sept. 30, museum visitors can receive $4 off admission by donating a non-perishable food item. Donations will directly support the Food Bank, a food distribution nonprofit that serves 11 Pa. counties. Guests can also round up their museum tickets and gift shop purchases to the nearest dollar to donate. To kick off the school year, Teacher Tuesdays at the museum continue, offering free admission to educators with a valid school ID until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
click to enlarge Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Museum of Illusions
Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh

The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. therobotoproject.com

The last Buca di Beppo in Pittsburgh closed in June, along with the Italian restaurant's famed Pope room that featured a spinning Pope head. Luckily, the Mr. Roboto Project reports on its Instagram that this "important cultural artifact” has been secured and, on Fri., Sept. 6, visitors to the Garfied venue's gallery will see the Pope head on display as part of a “Buca di Boto” event. Presented as part of Penn Ave.’s Unblurred: First Fridays, Buca di Boto also promises free spaghetti and “lots of amore.” Follow Roboto’s Instagram for updates.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
2005 Beechwood Blvd., Swisshelm Park. pittsburghparks.org/frick-environmental-center

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy presents the first-ever Freedom Harvest Celebration. Taking place on Sat., Sept. 7 from 1-4 p.m at the Frick Environmental Center as part of the Allegheny Regional Asset District’s RAD Days, the event is a free, all-ages, family-friendly celebration highlighting the history and significance of the Center’s From Slavery to Freedom Garden. Garden visitors will view plants and vegetables “that freedom seekers used for nourishment and medicine on their perilous journey north to freedom.” As noted on the event page, September also marks International Underground Railroad Month, commemorating freedom seekers such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.

Freedom Harvest Celebration attendees “can immerse themselves in engaging outdoor and nature-based activities” and enjoy garden tours, face painting, lawn games, table activities and crafts from community organizations, and live music. There will also be food by Chef Tia of Mana Meals Catering, Pgh Dumplingz, and more. No registration is required.

Colombino Coffee & Cacao
926 Western Ave., North Side. colombino.com

Colombino Coffee, founded as a Strip District kiosk, opened a new permanent spot on the North Side. The new coffee shop, which opened Aug. 18, occupies the former Adda Coffee & Tea House and will serve its specialties, Colombian-sourced coffee and cacao, including “drinking chocolate,” and arepas and empanadas. This is Colombino’s third location following another brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Bethel Park and a coffee truck in Lawrenceville.

Alberta’s Pizzeria
917 Western Ave., North Side. albertaspizzapgh.com

The North Side also gained a new lunch spot. Alberta’s Pizzeria announced on Instagram it will serve il pranzo (lunch) on Fridays . A recently debuted lunch menu shows small plates, salads, and pizzas ranging from the traditional marinara and Margherita to the Electric Banana, made with mozzarella, gorgonzola, and pecorino cheeses, garlic, banana peppers, and basil.

Umami Izakaya
202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com

Umami recently graced Pittsburghers with revamped menus and Monday night service. Add to that auspicious list a late-night happy hour, which the Japanese restaurant is now running Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. until last call. An Umami Instagram post promises exclusive plates including miso torched salmon nigiri, sushi features, half-off sake, $2 off cocktails, and more. Additional reservations for late-night happy hour are not required but can be booked online.
click to enlarge Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mediterra Café in Sewickley

Mediterra Café
Multiple locations. mediterracafe.com

Mediterra Café will open a fourth location in Cranberry. The family-owned bakery, which started as an artisan bakehouse in Sewickley in 2001, announced plans for Mediterra Café Cranberry, set to open in North Point Circle in Seven Fields. The new cafe is planned for this winter, following locations in Mt. Lebanon and Lawrenceville.

Sheetz
Multiple locations. sheetz.com

Last week saw a new development in Pittsburgh’s gas station sandwich wars, including the news that Sheetz is now a concert venue. The gas and convenience store chain hosted the first show in its new Truck Bed Sessionz pop-up music series. The series launched on Aug. 23 with a surprise hour-long concert by country star Ian Munsick at Sheetz in Bethel Park. Two more Sheetz Truck Bed Sessionz are planned for September, though locations and performers have not been revealed.
click to enlarge Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Caliente Pizza and Draft House
Jay Falk (left) of Caliente Pizza & Draft House and Eddie Stalewski (middle) of Mercurio’s at the 2024 Real California Pizza Contest

California Milk Advisory Board
pizzacontest.realcaliforniamilk.com

Being cheesy paid off for two Pittsburgh chefs. Jay Falk of Caliente Pizza & Draft House and Eddie Stalewski of Mercurio’s claimed top prizes at the sixth annual Real California Pizza Contest. Held in Napa, Calif., the competition is described in a press release as showcasing the “versatility and flavor” of the state’s dairy products through “pizza creations.” Stalewski of Mercurio’s was a Protein Prize winner for his Rose Bowl pizza featuring “a crunchy, cheesy Frico edge” with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and basil pesto drizzle. Caliente’s Jay Falk won the three-cheese team bake-off, co-creating a California Bianco white sauce pizza with smoked mozzarella, ricotta, and aged cheddar. The competition was judged by a panel of professional chefs and culinary experts, including a 13-time World Pizza Champion.

