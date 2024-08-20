Dunkin' spikes its PSL, Giant Eagle lets go of GetGo, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pennsylvania Brewery Running Series
The PA Brewery Running Series is taking Pittsburghers on a different kind of beer run. The event series invites beer lovers to get outside and run for beer, tackling “5k-ish run/walk courses” that start and end at local breweries. Upcoming fun runs will take place Saturdays through the late summer and fall, including on Sat., Aug. 24 at Fermata Brewing Company in Ambridge, Sept. 7 at Strange Roots in Millvale, and Oct. 12 at Inner Groove Brewing in Verona. All participants receive a local craft beer at the finish line, a choice of collectible pint glass or other swag, and access to post-run live entertainment, food, and festivities. A portion of each race’s proceeds support local nonprofits including 412 Food Rescue and Special Olympics Pennsylvania Three Rivers Region. Visit the Pennsylvania Brewery Running Series website for tickets and event details.
Multiple locations. breweryrunningseries.com/locations/pennsylvania
Playa Bowls
The Terminal will soon add a beachy new spot to the Strip District. Playa Bowls, described in a press release as “a hotspot for cool, refreshing superfruit bowls,” will, on Sat., Aug. 24 at 11 a.m., hold a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony and free bowls and T-shirts for the first 50 guests. This is the New Jersey-based chain's first Pittsburgh franchise location, opened by Erie, Pa. natives Brandon Minnick and John Bongiorno. The new eatery will offer a “fruit and vegetable-centric menu” with bowls, juices, and smoothies, and marks “a symbolic return to The Terminal’s roots of serving as a bustling wholesale produce market." Follow the Playa Bowls Pittsburgh Instagram for updates.
1707 Smallman St., Strip District. playabowls.com
Eleventh Hour Brewing Co.
Run to another brewery when Eleventh Hour Brewing celebrates its seventh anniversary. The Lawrenceville spot is marking the milestone with a weekend of beer releases, music, new merch, and food trucks. The event kicks off on Fri., Aug. 30 with a ticketed Kölsch service in the brewery’s German village, where patrons will be served the traditional ale with a personalized coaster. The official anniversary party takes place on Sat., Aug. 31 with new beer releases, including a BYS barrel-aged stout, Triple Jack IPA, and a special seventh anniversary-edition fruited sour. PGH Dumplingz, Driftwood Oven, and PGH Sandwich Society food trucks will also be on-site. Join them on Sun., Sept. 1 for Korean-style corndogs and street food from The BoonSeek and a back-alley DJ party. Follow Eleventh Hour’s seventh-anniversary event page or its Instagram for details and updates.
3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. 11thhourbrews.com
Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival – A Soulful Taste of the Burgh
The Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival – A Soulful Taste of the Burgh, returns Fri., Aug. 30-Sun., Sept. 1 to Downtown for Labor Day Weekend. The free outdoor community event, which celebrates local Black chefs, artists, and entrepreneurs, features rib and mac-and-cheese contests, live entertainment and cultural activities, a DJ line-up, and more than 100 vendors. The list of food operators presenting “mouth-watering, savoring, and delicious meals” includes Z-Best BBQ, Leon’s Caribbean Restaurant, Gibson’s Takeout and Catering, Early Mae’s Bakery (who is already preparing their peach cobbler), and more.
Market Square and Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown.
facebook.com/ASoulfulTasteOfTheBurgh
Festival organizers announced that the Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival was recently recognized as one of the seven best Black festivals in America, promoting Pittsburgh “across the nation as a Black tourist destination city.” The festival takes place in Market Square and along Boulevard of the Allies this year, leaving PPG Plaza, where it’s been held since 2019, following a dispute with the site's ownership company.
Beers of the Burgh x TacoMania Super Fest
Pittsburgh is closing out its outdoor festival season extra strong with a food-filled wrestling event. On Sun., Sept. 1 from 12-6 p.m., Beers of the Burgh partners with Enjoy Wrestling to present TacoMania Super Fest in Allegheny Commons Park. The supersized event promises an “unparalleled line-up of local food vendors and live on-stage mayhem” and the “ultimate taco fest experience,” gathering a dozen of the city’s “top-tier taco spots." Visitors will also experience live music (including mariachi bands) and two hour-long matches by the local indie wrestling promoter. Food trucks will serve tacos, margaritas, and desserts and include Brisketburgh, Dos Reyes, El Sabor, Tocayo, Kona Ice, and more. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and camp chairs to sit in the park. Entry is free.
301 E. Ohio St., North Side. beersoftheburgh.com
Union Forge Vodka
Union Forge Vodka, which recently expanded statewide, invites Pittsburghers to savor a last sip of the season. The Philly-based brand launched its second annual A Taste of Summer contest in partnership with the United States Bartenders’ Guild, challenging local bars and restaurants to create the best summer cocktail using Union Forge Vodka. The winning location in each city will receive a cash prize and Union Forge trophy, and proceeds from each specialty cocktail sold will be donated to the nonprofit Children of Restaurant Employees.
unionforgevodka.com
Guests can try summer cocktails from 13 Pittsburgh spots and vote for their favorites into September. Made in PGH checked out the local line-up, which includes Burgatory’s Forged in Fuchsia, a purple cocktail crafted with Union Forge vodka, butterfly tea, and elderflower, and garnished with a lemon slice (available at all six locations). Sly Fox Brewery at the Highline offers the fruity Watermelon Forge, made with Union Forge vodka, fresh watermelon juice, and lime, while Downtown’s The Warren mixes up the fuller-bodied London Sun, combining Union Forge vodka, Earl Grey tea, honey, and Crème de Violette liqueur. Other participating locations include The Standard Market & Pint House, the Omni William Penn Hotel, Mineo’s Pizza House, and more. View the complete list of Pittsburgh Taste of Summer locations on the Union Forge website.