 Best Steakhouse and Best Latin American Restaurant: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina 2020 | Food and Drink | Pittsburgh

Best Of Pittsburgh

Best Steakhouse and Best Latin American Restaurant: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

By

click to enlarge Gaucho Parrilla Argentina - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
Before the coronavirus pandemic, a familiar Pittsburgh sight was a long line stretching outside of Gaucho Parrilla Argentina restaurant in the Strip District. It could be a weekday in the cold, and it didn’t matter. The line of people waiting to order Argentinian-style steak was always long. And anyone who had eaten at Gaucho understood why people would wait: it’s some of the best food in Pittsburgh.

It comes as little surprise, then, that Gaucho has nabbed two awards in Pittsburgh City Paper’s “Best Of” readers’ poll this year: The restaurant is the readers’ Best Steakhouse and Best Latin American Restaurant.

Even before this announcement, Gaucho’s success was evident, as the restaurant had moved from its relatively cramped Strip District location to a larger locale in the heart of Downtown’s Cultural District. And this new location means some changes to service. At the old location, diners ordered at the counter.

“For the new location, diners can expect tableside service in one of our three dining rooms,” says Gaucho general manager Erica Isaac. “The rooftop patio is open while the weather permits! We have a brand new grill, but the same woodfired flavors we are known for.”

Diners can still expect those intoxicating smoky aromas and enjoy juicy flank stanks, chorizo, sirloins, and more, all with the signature chimichurri and other South American sauces. Argentinians really know how to appreciate steak, and Gaucho honors this spirit.

Isaac says the new Downtown location, even under coronavirus restrictions, still offers more seating than the old Strip location. And Gaucho now has a full bar, including cocktails popular in South America like sangria, Fernet and Coke, and pisco sour, as well as other Pittsburgh favorites.

And to help Gaucho avoid those infamous lines it was known for, the restaurant has a new reservation system. No need to wait outside anymore.

Gaucho. 146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com

Tags

Previous: Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By Ryan Deto

Mike Turzai (left), Summer Lee (center), and Conor Lamb (right)

Toomey’s exit kick-starts 2022 guesswork among Pennsylvania politicos

By Stephen Caruso

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

By Ryan Deto

Other Searches

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation