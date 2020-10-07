click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

Gaucho. 146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com

Before the coronavirus pandemic, a familiar Pittsburgh sight was a long line stretching outside of Gaucho Parrilla Argentina restaurant in the Strip District. It could be a weekday in the cold, and it didn’t matter. The line of people waiting to order Argentinian-style steak was always long. And anyone who had eaten at Gaucho understood why people would wait: it’s some of the best food in Pittsburgh.It comes as little surprise, then, that Gaucho has nabbed two awards in’s “Best Of” readers’ poll this year: The restaurant is the readers’ Best Steakhouse and Best Latin American Restaurant.Even before this announcement, Gaucho’s success was evident, as the restaurant had moved from its relatively cramped Strip District location to a larger locale in the heart of Downtown’s Cultural District. And this new location means some changes to service. At the old location, diners ordered at the counter.“For the new location, diners can expect tableside service in one of our three dining rooms,” says Gaucho general manager Erica Isaac. “The rooftop patio is open while the weather permits! We have a brand new grill, but the same woodfired flavors we are known for.”Diners can still expect those intoxicating smoky aromas and enjoy juicy flank stanks, chorizo, sirloins, and more, all with the signature chimichurri and other South American sauces. Argentinians really know how to appreciate steak, and Gaucho honors this spirit.Isaac says the new Downtown location, even under coronavirus restrictions, still offers more seating than the old Strip location. And Gaucho now has a full bar, including cocktails popular in South America like sangria, Fernet and Coke, and pisco sour, as well as other Pittsburgh favorites.And to help Gaucho avoid those infamous lines it was known for, the restaurant has a new reservation system. No need to wait outside anymore.