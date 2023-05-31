6 Best Games That Pay Real Money | Pittsburgh City Paper

Want to get paid to play games? Our guide to the top games that pay real money will show you how to make money while having fun. Start earning today!

Playing games for fun has always been a popular pastime, but did you know you can now play games and win real money? That's right — there are many games out there that offer cash rewards and prizes to lucky players. In this article, we will explore the best game apps that can help you earn money playing games, how they work, and how you can start playing today. So, if you're looking to make some extra cash while playing fun games, keep reading!

Top Games That Pay Real Money

Looking for the best games that pay real money? Look no further. This section presents a curated list of the most popular and effective games that offer the opportunity to earn cash prizes. Whether you're a fan of slots, table games, or live dealer games, there's something for everyone. Keep reading to find out which games made the cut.

Slots at Red Dog Casino are available in various themes, including classic slots, video slots, and progressive jackpots. The casino features games from top-tier providers such as Real Time Gaming, and players can expect high-quality graphics, sound, and animations. Additionally, Red Dog Casino offers generous welcome bonuses, free spins, and other promotions to keep players engaged and increase their chances of winning. Overall, the casino provides a great slots gaming experience for both novice and experienced players.

How to Play

To play slots at Red Dog Casino, players simply need to choose a game, select their bet size, and spin the reels. The game will automatically calculate winnings and add them to the player's account.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for slot games at Red Dog Casino varies depending on the game and the bet size. Progressive jackpot slots offer the chance to win huge sums of money, with jackpots often reaching six or seven figures. Players can find the RTP information for each game by clicking on the game's information tab. But, the RTPs for the slots at Red Dog Casino can be as high as 96%, which is a good indicator of the potential payout of a game.

Winning Odds

The winning odds for slot games at Red Dog Casino depend on the game being played. Some games have higher payout percentages than others, and players can improve their chances of winning by playing games with higher payout percentages.

Player Reviews

Reviews are generally positive, with many praising the variety of games and the quality of customer service. Some players have also reported big wins on slot games at the casino.

Price and Purchase Options

Red Dog Casino offers various price and purchase options for players who want to play their slot games for real money. They do not have a minimum deposit requirement, but some payment methods, like credit cards, Bitcoin, and Neosurf may have their own minimums. Players can start playing their slot games for real money with as little as $10.

Types of Games

Red Dog Casino has a diverse selection of slot games (261 slots) for players. They have classic 3-reel slots, video slots, and progressive jackpot slots. Some of their popular slot games include Bubble Bubble 2, Cash Bandits 2, and Asgard.

Customer Support

Red Dog Casino has a reliable customer support team available 24/7. They offer different ways to contact them, like live chat, email, and phone. Their customer support team is knowledgeable and helpful in addressing any concerns or issues players may have.

Mobile Compatibility and Gameplay Experience

Red Dog Casino's slot games are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Players can enjoy the same gameplay experience on their desktop and mobile devices. The casino's mobile version is easy to navigate and offers a seamless gameplay experience.

Loyalty Program and Rewards

Red Dog Casino has a loyalty program that rewards players for their repeated platform usage. Players can earn comp points for every bet they make, which can be exchanged for real cash. They also offer special bonuses and promotions exclusively for their loyal players.

>> Read full Red dog casino review

Popular Slot Games

Amongst the popular slot games at Red Dog Casino is Cash Bandits 2, which has a unique bank robbery theme and offers multiple bonus features. Another popular slot game is Asgard which has a Norse mythology theme and offers multiple free spins and bonus features.

Las Atlantis is a popular online casino that offers a variety of blackjack games. Players can choose from classic versions of the game, as well as exciting variants with unique rules and features. The gameplay experience is smooth and enjoyable, with crisp graphics and fast loading times. The casino also offers generous bonuses and promotions that can be used to enhance the blackjack experience and potentially increase winnings.

How to Play

Las Atlantis offers several blackjack variants that follow the same basic rules of the game. Players aim to beat the dealer by having a higher hand value without going over 21.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for blackjack at Las Atlantis varies depending on the specific game and the number of players involved. The casino offers both low-stakes and high-stakes games to accommodate different players.

While the RTP for blackjack can vary depending on the specific game and the player's strategy, it generally has a higher payout than many other casino games. Some variations of blackjack at Las Atlantis offer an RTP of at least 99%, which is relatively high.

Winning Odds

The winning odds for blackjack at Las Atlantis depend on the specific variant being played and the player's strategy. However, blackjack is generally considered to have some of the best odds of any casino game.

Player Reviews

Reviews of Las Atlantis' blackjack games are generally positive, with players praising the variety of games and the user-friendly interface.

Price and Purchase Options

Las Atlantis offers both free and real-money blackjack games. They offer a low minimum deposit of $10 to start playing their real-money blackjack games. Players can make deposits using various methods, including credit cards, Bitcoin, and Neosurf. Additionally, players can stake as little as $1, which is excellent for new players.

Types of Games

Las Atlantis offers various blackjack variants, including classic blackjack, European blackjack, and Perfect Pairs. The casino also offers progressive jackpot blackjack games where players can win big prizes.

Customer Support

The casino has a professional customer support team that aims to answer all your queries. The team is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone.

Mobile Compatibility and Gameplay Experience

Las Atlantis offers a mobile version of its platform optimized for both iOS and Android devices. This allows players to enjoy their favorite blackjack games on the go.

Loyalty Program and Rewards

The casino offers a loyalty program that rewards players with cashback, free spins, and other bonuses for playing blackjack and other casino games.

Popular Blackjack Games

Some popular blackjack games at Las Atlantis include European Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, and Blackjack 2. Each game has unique features such as side bets, multi-hand options, and different rules.

At El Royale, players can enjoy various spin games, including classic slots, video slots, and progressive jackpot slots. Classic slots are designed to resemble old-school slot machines. They typically feature simple gameplay and fewer pay lines. Video slots, on the other hand, offer a more modern experience with complex bonus features and multiple pay lines. Progressive jackpot slots offer the chance to win a massive payout, as a portion of each bet is added to a constantly growing prize pool. El Royale offers various bonuses and promotions for players, including a welcome bonus for new players, free spins, and cashback offers.

How to Play

To play spins games at El Royale, you need to create an account and deposit. Then, navigate to the "Spins" section and select a game. Place your bet and spin the reels. All you have to do is match symbols on the pay lines to win payouts.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for spin games varies depending on the game and the casino's promotions. Some games have fixed jackpots, while others offer progressive jackpots that increase as more players bet on the game. The typical RTP for slot games is around 95%, and this can also apply to games such as "El Royale Spins" at El Royale Casino.

Winning Odds

The winning odds for spins games depend on the rules and the paytable. Most games have a published RTP (Return to Player) percentage that indicates the average payout percentage over a long-term period.

Players Reviews

El Royale's spins games have received positive reviews from players for their high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay, and generous payouts. Players also appreciate the various games available and the casino's reliable customer support.

Price and Purchase Options

At El Royale, players can choose from various purchase options to fund their accounts, including credit cards, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit amount is $20, and players can also set deposit limits to manage their spending.

Types of Games

El Royale offers a variety of spins games, including classic slots, video slots, and progressive jackpot slots. Some popular titles include Achilles Deluxe, Cash Bandits 3, and Wild Fire 7s.

Customer Support

El Royale offers customer support through live chat, email, and phone. The support team is available 24/7 and can assist with any questions or issues related to the casino or its games.

Mobile Compatibility and Gameplay Experience

The games at El Royale are optimized for Android and IOS devices. They offer smooth gameplay with high-quality graphics and sound effects. The user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it easy to enjoy the games on any device.

Loyalty Program and Rewards

El Royale's loyalty program rewards frequent players with special bonuses, cashback offers, and free spins. Players can earn points by playing their favorite spins games and climb the loyalty ladder to unlock more benefits.

Popular Spins Games

Popular Spins games at El Royale include Achilles Deluxe, Bubble Bubble 2, and Cash Bandits 3. These games offer unique features such as free spins, bonus rounds, and progressive jackpots. Players can try their luck with different bet amounts and increase their chances of winning big prizes.

Slots Empire offers an extensive range of live dealer games, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. These games provide players with an immersive casino experience, with professional dealers and real-time gameplay. The live dealer games at Slots Empire are powered by Visionary iGaming, a leading live casino solutions provider known for their high-quality streaming and innovative features. Players can enjoy these games on desktop or Android and IOS devices, ensuring they never miss a chance to win big.

How to Play

Players can access the live dealer games at Slots Empire by logging into their account and selecting the "Live Dealer" section. Once there, they can choose from a variety of games and join a table with other players and a live dealer.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for the live dealer games at Slots Empire varies depending on the game and the bet size. Players can win big by playing blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games. Slots Empire's 97.08% average RTP is a great option for those looking for high RTP live dealer games.

Winning Odds

The winning odds for the live dealer games at Slots Empire are similar to those of their online counterparts, and they are determined by the rules of each game. The house edge may also vary depending on the game and the specific bet that a player makes.

Player Reviews

Players have praised the live dealer games at Slots Empire for their authenticity and high-quality streaming. Many have also commented on the professionalism of the dealers and the fairness of gameplay.

Price and Purchase Options

Players can access the live dealer games at Slots Empire by making a deposit into their account. They can choose from various payment options, including credit/debit cards and Bitcoin. The casino has a minimum deposit of $10 and offers a free practice period for novice players.

Types of Games

Slots Empire offers a variety of live dealer games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. Each game has its own unique features and betting options.

Customer Support

Slots Empire offers customer support 24/7 through live chat, email, and phone. Players can also find helpful information and FAQs on the casino's website.

Mobile Compatibility and Gameplay Experience

Slots Empire offers a mobile-optimized platform compatible with iOS and Android devices. Players can access the games on the go and enjoy a seamless experience with high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay.

Loyalty Program and Rewards

The loyalty program at Slots Empire is called the VIP Club. It offers various perks and rewards to players who frequently play slots. Players can earn comp points redeemed for cash, free spins, and other rewards.

Popular Live Dealer Games

Some popular live dealer games at Slots Empire include Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette. Each game has its own unique features, such as different betting options and side bets. The live dealers are professional and provide an immersive gaming experience replicating the feeling of playing in a real casino.

At BitSler, Live Roulette is a popular game that offers a thrilling and interactive experience. Players can choose from a range of different versions of the game, each with its own unique features. With live dealers and real-time gameplay, players can immerse themselves in the excitement of the casino from the comfort of their own homes. Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer to the game, Live Roulette at BitSler will surely provide a fun and rewarding experience.

How to Play

To play Live Roulette at BitSler, players must first create an account and deposit funds into their account. They can then select the Live Roulette game and place their bets on the various betting options available.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for Live Roulette at BitSler varies depending on the game and the number of players participating. But it is reported that live roulette games at Bitsler offer an impressive 98-99% RTP, making them an attractive option for players looking for high payout potential.

Winning Odds

The winning odds for Live Roulette at BitSler depend on the specific betting option chosen by the player. Different betting options have different odds of winning.

Player Reviews

Reviews from other players indicate that Live Roulette at BitSler is a fun and exciting game that provides a realistic casino experience.

Price and Purchase Options

There is no specific minimum deposit to start playing Live Roulette at BitSler. The minimum deposit may vary depending on the game and the player's location, but players can expect it to be around 10 dollars or less. BitSler accepts various payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.

Types of Games

BitSler offers several types of Live Roulette Games, including European Roulette, American Roulette, and French Roulette.

Customer Support

BitSler's customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The support team is knowledgeable and responsive to player inquiries and concerns.

Mobile Compatibility and Gameplay Experience

BitSler offers a seamless gaming experience on Android and IOS devices, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. Their games are optimized to ensure that players get the same experience regardless of the device they are using.

Loyalty Program and Rewards

BitSler rewards its loyal customers with a loyalty program that offers them exclusive bonuses and rewards. Players can earn loyalty points by playing their favorite games and then redeem them for cash, free spins, and other rewards.

Popular Live Roulette Games

BitSler offers several popular live roulette games such as European Roulette, American Roulette, and French Roulette. These games are hosted by professional dealers and offer unique features such as customizable interfaces, various camera angles, and statistics on previous rounds. The games are designed to provide an immersive gaming experience to players.

Ignition Casino offers various poker games, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud. Players can enjoy cash games, sit-and-go tournaments, and scheduled multi-table tournaments.

How to Play

Players can access the poker lobby through the Ignition Casino website or app and select the type of game they want to play. They can join cash games, sit-and-go tournaments, or scheduled multi-table tournaments and start playing against other players.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for Ignition Casino's poker tournaments varies depending on the number of players and the buy-in amount. High-stakes tournaments offer larger prize pools, with some tournaments offering guarantees of up to $250,000. Overall, playing poker with optimal strategy at Ignition Casino can give you an impressive 99.54% RTP, making it one of the highest RTP games.

Winning Odds

The odds of winning at poker depend on various factors, including the player's skill level, the number of players, and the type of game. Skilled players have a higher chance of winning, and tournaments with smaller player pools can offer better odds.

Player Reviews

Players generally enjoy the poker experience at Ignition Casino, with many praising the site's user-friendly interface and wide variety of games. However, some players have complained about the site's slow withdrawal process and lack of professional dealers.

Price and Purchase Options

To start playing poker at Ignition Casino, players must make a minimum deposit of $20 plus any applicable fees, usually around $25. Players can buy in to cash games and tournaments using their account balance or by depositing funds through various payment methods, including credit cards, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Types of Poker Games

Ignition Casino offers several poker games, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud. Players can enjoy cash games, sit-and-go tournaments, and scheduled multi-table tournaments.

Customer Support

Ignition Casino offers customer support through email, phone, and live chat. Players can also access an extensive FAQ section on the site.

Mobile Compatibility and Gameplay Experience

The Ignition Casino app is compatible with both Android and IOS devices, allowing players to enjoy poker games on their mobile phones and tablets. The app offers a user-friendly interface and a smooth gameplay experience.

>> Read full Ignition Casino Review

Loyalty Program and Rewards

Ignition Casino offers a loyalty program that rewards players with cashback bonuses, weekly reload bonuses, and other exclusive perks based on their level of play. Slot players can also enjoy regular promotions and bonuses.

Popular Poker Games

Texas Hold'em is the most popular poker game at Ignition Casino, with both cash games and tournaments available. Omaha and Seven Card Stud are also popular, with Omaha offering high-stakes games and Seven Card Stud offering a more traditional poker experience. Ignition Casino's tournaments, such as the weekly $150,000 Guaranteed, provide unique features like late registration and rebuys.

How Do Games That Pay Real Money Work?

Games that pay real money are legitimate and legal games that reward players with real cash prizes or other rewards. These games are often free to download and play, and the money comes from the game developers who pay the app to gather user data and attention.

Players may also spend money on in-app purchases, share the game on social media, or give a good review to increase the app's sales. These games record user data and share it with game developers to improve their marketing strategy. With games like Bingo Cash, Pool Payday, and Blackout Bingo, players can earn cash prizes, PayPal cash, and gift cards by playing games on their Android and iOS devices.

Best Types of Games That Pay Real Money

Playing games is not only a fun way to pass the time but also a way to earn real money. There are various types of fun games that let you win cash prizes, ranging from casino games to skill-based games and online tournaments.

It is important to find the right type of game for each individual based on their interests, skill level, and preferred payment method. With the abundance of game apps available on the Google Play Store and App Store, players can easily find and play free games that win money and potentially earn cash rewards or cash prizes that can be deposited directly into their PayPal account or bank account.

Casino Games

Casino games like slots, poker, and blackjack have long been popular among players who want to win real money. These games are widely available online and can be played through various gaming apps, offering cash rewards and prizes for players who deposit money and win.

Skill-Based Games

Skill-based games like trivia, puzzles, and strategy games require players to use their knowledge and skills to win. These games typically offer a higher chance of winning for skilled players and are often found in mobile game apps or online gaming platforms that offer cash prizes.

Arcade Games

Arcade games can be played for real money. These games often involve skill-based gameplay, and many of them offer large cash prizes. Some popular examples include Bubble Cash, Solitaire Cash, and Pool Payday.

Word Games

Word games are another game that can be played for real cash. These games often involve players constructing words from a set of letters or solving puzzles. Some popular examples include WordScapes, Words with Friends, and Scrabble GO. These games typically offer smaller cash prizes, but they can still be a fun way to earn some extra money.

Online Tournaments

Online tournaments are another type of game that lets you win real cash prizes. These tournaments offer cash prizes and rewards to players who compete against others online in various games such as sports games, shooting games, and racing games. These tournaments usually require an entry fee or virtual currency to participate and allow players to win big cash prizes.

Lottery Games

Lottery games have been around for centuries and remain one of the most popular games that give free money. Players can participate in daily, weekly, or monthly lotteries and win big cash prizes. However, lottery games often have low odds of winning, so players should be cautious when investing money.

Fantasy Sports

Fantasy sports are online games that allow players to create virtual teams based on real-life sports events and players. Players can compete against each other and win cash prizes based on their team's performance. Fantasy sports require skills and knowledge, making them an excellent option for sports enthusiasts.

Trading Card Games

Trading card games like Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh are popular games that pay real money. Players can collect and trade cards, build decks, and compete against each other in tournaments to win cash prizes. These games require strategic thinking, planning, and knowledge about the cards and the game mechanics.

Esports



Esports is a rapidly growing industry, and players can earn significant money by participating in tournaments and competitions. Popular esports games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Fortnite offer the winners cash prizes worth millions of dollars. Esports require high levels of skill and dedication, making them a suitable option for competitive gamers.

How to Choose the Right Game For You?

With so many games that pay real money, it can be challenging to know where to start. Luckily, there are several things to consider when trying to find the right game for you, including your interests, skills, and other important factors. To help you make an informed decision, here are some useful tips on how to choose the perfect game that pays real money.:

Considering Entry Fees and Budget

It's important to consider the cost of entry fees and your budget when choosing a game that pays real money. Some games may require a significant upfront investment, so it's important to ensure you have the financial means to participate. Look for games with entry fees that fit your budget and consider the potential return on investment before committing.

Checking User Reviews and Reputation

Before choosing a game that pays real money, it's important to do your research and check user reviews and the game's reputation. Look for reviews from other players to see their experiences, and check for any red flags such as delayed payments or unfair practices. You can also research the company behind the game to ensure they have a trustworthy reputation.

Identifying Personal Interests and Skills

One important factor to consider when finding a game that pays real money is to choose a game that matches your interests and skills. Think about the type of games you enjoy playing and what you're good at. This could be anything from strategy games like chess or poker to games that require quick reflexes like first-person shooters.

Researching Game Rules and Payouts

Before investing your time and money into a game, it's important to understand the rules and payout structure. Take some time to research different games and platforms to find one that suits your interests and has a good payout structure.

Choosing the Right Type of Game

Different types of games pay real money, so choosing a game that you enjoy playing and aligns with your interests and skills is important. This could be casino games like blackjack or roulette, skill-based games like trivia or puzzle games, or online tournaments like fantasy sports or esports.

Avoiding Red Flags Like Scams and Unrealistic Promises

Be wary of games that make unrealistic promises of high payouts or require you to pay an entry fee to participate. Research the game and the platform to ensure that they are legitimate and have a good reputation. Look for user reviews and ratings before committing to a game.

Using Reputable Game Apps and Platforms

Stick to reputable game apps and platforms like Google Play Store and the App Store for Android and iOS devices. These platforms offer games that pay real money and have established payment systems like PayPal and Apple Pay. Always read the terms and conditions before playing to ensure you understand the payout structure and any fees or charges associated with playing.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Options

In this section, we will discuss the different payment methods and withdrawal options available for playing games that pay real money. This includes options such as PayPal, gift cards, direct deposit, and more.

PayPal

PayPal accounts are a widely-used payment method allowing players to deposit and withdraw money quickly and securely from their online casino or gaming account. Having a Paypal account is a popular option because it is easy to use and offers reliable and fast transactions, which is important when receiving payouts from real money games.

Direct Deposit

Direct deposit is a convenient way to receive winnings from online games directly to your bank account. It is a good option for players who prefer to have their funds transferred directly to their bank account without going through a third-party payment processor.

Gift Cards

Gift cards are another popular payment option for real money games. Players can purchase gift cards for online gaming sites and use them to deposit money into their accounts. Some casinos also give free gift cards upon signing up. This is a safe and secure method of payment that is particularly popular with players who do not want to share their personal or financial information.

Credit/Debit Cards

Credit/debit cards are a popular payment method for most game sites and are accepted by most casinos and gaming platforms. They offer fast and secure transactions, allowing players to manage their spending and winnings easily.

Bank Transfer

Bank transfers are a reliable payment option for real money games. Players can use bank transfers to deposit and withdraw funds from their gaming accounts, and the transactions are usually processed quickly and securely.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is an increasingly popular payment method for online gaming. Players can use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum to deposit and withdraw funds from their gaming accounts, and the transactions are usually fast and secure.

E-Wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller, Payoneer, Cash App)

E-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, and Payoneer are popular payment options for online gaming. They offer fast and secure transactions and allow players to easily manage their spending and winnings.

Mobile Payment Options (e.g., Apple Pay, Google Pay)

Mobile payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay are convenient payment options for mobile games that pay real money. Players can use these payment methods to deposit and withdraw funds from their gaming accounts quickly and securely.

Prepaid Cards

Prepaid cards are another popular payment option for cash games. Players can purchase prepaid cards at retail stores to deposit funds into their gaming accounts. This is a safe method of payment that is particularly popular with players who do not want to share their personal or financial information.

Cash Vouchers (e.g., Paysafecard)

Cash vouchers such as Paysafecard are another popular payment option for online gaming. Players can purchase these vouchers at retail stores and deposit funds into their gaming accounts. This is a safe and secure method of payment that is particularly popular with players who do not want to share their personal or financial information.

Pay by Phone Bill (For Mobile Games)

Pay by phone bill is a convenient payment option for mobile games that pay real money. Players can use this option to deposit funds into their gaming accounts and have the charges added to their mobile phone bill.

Other Online Payment Processors (e.g., Stripe, 2Checkout)

Other online payment processors such as Stripe and 2Checkout are also popular payment options for online gaming. They offer fast and secure transactions and allow players to easily manage their spending and winnings.

Tips for Winning at Games That Pay Real Money

If you're looking to win money online while playing games, you can do a few things to increase your chances of success. From choosing the right games to mastering the strategies involved, here are some tips for winning at games that pay real money. Whether you're into bingo cash or instant win games, these tips can help you improve your skills and boost your earnings.

Practice and experience

The more you play, the better you become at the game. Take the time to familiarize yourself with each game's rules and gameplay mechanics.

Effective strategies and techniques

Research the game and learn effective strategies that will give you an edge over other players. Watching videos and reading up on expert tips can help improve your gameplay.

Managing time and bankroll

Set a budget for how much you can afford to spend on games and stick to it. Also, set a time limit for each gaming session to prevent burnout. Be disciplined with your time and money management to avoid financial trouble.

Take advantage of offered promotions and bonuses

Keep an eye out for promotions and bonuses that offer cash rewards, free games, and other prizes. Take advantage of these offers to boost your chances of winning.

Take breaks to avoid burnout and maintain focus

Taking regular breaks can help you maintain focus and avoid making impulsive decisions. Step away from the game for a few minutes to clear your mind and return with a fresh perspective.

Avoid chasing losses and trying to recoup money

Don't chase your losses by making larger bets to recoup money. This can lead to bigger losses and financial trouble. Stick to your budget and accept losses as part of the game.

Play games with skill-based elements rather than pure luck

Skill-based games like poker or blackjack offer better chances of winning than luck-based games like slot machines. Choose games that require strategy and skill to increase your chances of winning.

Alternative Ways to Play Games for Money

In this section, we will explore various alternative options to earn cash from playing video games. These options range from becoming a professional esports player to participating in paid focus groups and surveys related to video games. Whether you're an avid gamer or just looking to make some extra money, these options can provide you with an opportunity to monetize your gaming hobby.

Become a professional esports player and earn from sponsorships and prize money

Becoming a professional esports player can be a lucrative career path for those with exceptional gaming skills. You can even join various multiplayer tournaments to showcase your skills with your teammates. Players can earn sponsorships, prize money, and salaries from their teams. However, becoming a pro player requires intense training and dedication, as competition can be fierce.

Stream your gaming sessions on platforms like Twitch

Streaming gaming sessions on platforms like Twitch can be a way to earn money from playing games. Popular streamers can earn through donations, sponsorships, and ad revenue. Building a large following can take time and effort, but it can lead to a sustainable income for those who are successful.

Create gaming content for platforms like YouTube

Creating gaming content on platforms like YouTube can also be a way to monetize gaming skills. Gamers can create gameplay videos, tutorials, reviews, and other content related to gaming. Earnings can come from ads, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing. However, creating quality content consistently requires time and effort.

Test and review games for companies as a game tester

Testing and reviewing games for companies as a game tester is another way to earn money from playing games. Game testers are responsible for finding bugs, glitches, and other game issues before release. They can work for game developers or game testing companies. While the work can be tedious, it can be a way to earn money while playing games.

Join a gaming affiliate program

Joining a gaming affiliate program can be a way to earn money from promoting gaming-related products and services. Affiliates earn commissions for every sale or lead they generate through their unique affiliate link. This can include promoting gaming equipment, gaming-related apps, or gaming-related services. However, success in affiliate marketing requires good marketing skills and the ability to attract an audience.

Participate in beta testing programs for new games and provide feedback to developers

Participating in beta testing programs is another alternative way to earn money from playing games. Beta testers get to play new games before they are released to the public and provide feedback to developers to improve the game. These positions can be found on gaming websites or third-party beta testing platforms. Payment can vary depending on the company and the scope of the testing program.

Sell virtual goods or in-game items on websites like eBay or PlayerAuctions

Selling virtual goods or in-game items on websites like eBay or PlayerAuctions is a great way to make money while playing games. If you have rare or valuable items, you can sell them to other players for real money. This method can be particularly lucrative if you play popular games with a large player base.

Participate in paid focus groups and surveys related to video games

Participating in paid focus groups and surveys related to video games is another alternative way to earn money. You can provide feedback on upcoming games or gaming hardware and get paid for your time. This option can be a good choice if you want to earn money without the time commitment required to become a professional gamer or content creator.

The Bottom Line

Playing games is a great way to earn some extra cash and have fun at the same time. Based on individual interests and skills, we recommend Red Dog Casino for slots lovers, Las Atlantis for blackjack enthusiasts, El Royale for spins aficionados, Slots Empire for those who enjoy live dealer games, BitSler for live roulette fans, and Ignition Casino for poker players. We disclose our affiliate relationships with these companies and encourage readers to share their experiences in the comments section. Remember to research properly beforehand, as some options may have risks.

FAQs About Real Money Games

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about games that pay real money.

What Are the Risks of Playing Games that Pay Real Money?

The risks of playing games that pay real money include addiction, overspending, and the possibility of losing money. It's important to approach these games with caution and practice responsible gaming practices.

How Much Can I Earn From Playing Games That Pay Real Money?

The amount you can earn from playing games that pay real money varies widely and depends on factors. These things can be about the type of game, your skill level, and the platform you use. Just remember that some players may earn a significant amount. But most people will only earn a small amount of extra cash or rewards.

Are There Age Restrictions for Playing Games That Pay Real Money?

Yes, there are age restrictions to play games that pay real money. Players must be of legal gambling age, which varies by jurisdiction but is typically 18 or 21 years old.

Do I Need to Pay Taxes on Earnings From Games That Pay Real Money?

Yes, earnings from games that pay real money are generally considered taxable income and should be reported on your tax returns.

What Are the Best Games That Pay Real Money for Beginners?

The games mentioned above are great options for those looking to earn real money while playing games, especially for beginners who are just starting.

Disclaimer

These sites are for people 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players should only gamble with money that they can afford to lose, and make sure they are behaving responsibly when visiting an online casino.

Gambling laws and policies vary from region to region. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area depending on laws and restrictions. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies before visiting any of these sites. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

http://www.ncpgambling.org/

http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/