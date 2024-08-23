Yinzer Yums of Yesteryear: Carmi's famous mac and cheese

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds Mac and cheese (after I took a taste).

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds A bubbly pan of fresh-out-of-the-oven mac and cheese.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds My bowl was too small for 4 lbs. of cheese plus noodles and more. Noted for next time.

1 lb. elbow macaroni

1 lb. sharp cheddar cheese

1 lb. Colby jack cheese

1 lb. mozzarella cheese

1 lb. Velveeta

2 sticks of unsalted butter

3 lightly beaten eggs

1 (12 oz.) can of evaporated milk

Salt and pepper to taste

(not that they need to make improvements at all, but I hear they make a lobster and shrimp version that slaps). Either way, this mac and cheese is worth a taste!