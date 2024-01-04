Nine-year-old “food critic” samples Fig & Ash | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds View from our table at Fig & Ash

The Mocktail

As long as there’s nothing super caffeinated in the mix, I always allow my small person to order a fancy beverage. Luckily, Fig & Ash always has a rotating

on the menu. The “Mint 2 Be” was a blend of mint tea, pickled grapefruit, lemon, and coconut water which added a lovely viscosity to the blend. My daughter enjoyed the flavor but only made it about halfway through the glass before the sweetness became too much. “Needs more sour,” was her response.





The Scallops



The Chicken Liver Mousse



My daughter had never tried chicken liver mousse before, and I give her all the credit in the world for trying it. She smeared some on her toasted baguette, decorated it with the cranberry orange jam and pistachio garnish, and took a bite. She said it wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t her favorite thing she’s ever tried. However, she loved the baguettes and accompaniments. In her words, “It didn’t taste much like chicken. And I’ll try it again, just not today. Can we have steak now?”

The Steak



Whose kid likes rare, dripping steak? Mine does. The strip steak was served with wilted spinach, shallot marmalade, a red wine demi, and a magical celery root puree which my daughter suggested we try to recreate at home. There was very little fat, no gristle, and it was perfectly seared. Her only remark was that the sear wasn’t quite as crispy as she likes, but otherwise, she said she loved the whole dish and nearly licked the plate.

The Salmon



Considering my nine-year-old consumed nearly a whole giant steak after pounding down scallops and toasted baguettes, she couldn’t be bothered with my salmon. However, she did take a couple of quick bites. She said, “Mmm. good. I like the fish with the farro: nice texture! I don’t like beets, but I like

beets. They’re good! Ask the chef how he makes them, and take notes, Mom.” Will do, kiddo.

The Skillet Cookie



The skillet cookie was a surprise. Our neighbors, a couple from out of town with their grown son, bought us dessert. I will say this was probably the best cast-iron dessert I’ve consumed, mostly due to the texture (yay, crispy!) and the presentation. My daughter loved it because all kids, whether they have adult tastes or not, love cookies and ice cream. These are just facts.