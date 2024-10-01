Fet-Fisk eats NYT's Top 50, Giant Eagle lowers prices, and more Pittsburgh food news

Puttshack Pittsburgh
Puttshack launches its new fall menu on Wed., Oct. 2, giving Pittsburghers the chance to eat and play their way through the season, whatever the weather. New “seasonal delights” include an Oktoberfest Burger, a brisket, chuck, and short rib patty served with Swiss cheese, sweet grilled onions, and wholegrain mustard on a toasted pretzel bun. Puttshack recommends pairing it with Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer and beer cheese. Stick around for a dessert of Bavarian Donuts. The cinnamon-sugared yeast beignets are served with vanilla Bavarian cream for dipping. Puttshack’s fall menu runs through the end of October.
1729 Smallman St., Strip District. puttshack.com/locations/pittsburgh
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream
Bruster’s launched three new fall flavors. New “seasonal scoops” include Pumpkin Cheesecake, a smooth-spicy combo described as “the ultimate fall fantasy.” Butter Brickle combines salted caramel ice cream with chocolate-covered toffee bits. Made from Bruster’s butter pecan ice cream, a new Scotchy Pecan flavor blends sweet butterscotch with crunchy pecan pieces. Try all three flavors at Pittsburgh-area Bruster’s locations through the end of November.
Multiple locations. brusters.com
Commonplace Coffee
Commonplace Coffee is piloting a clay single-use cup to reduce plastic use at select Pittsburgh cafes. The new clay cup, made by San Francisco and Berlin-based technology company GaeaStar, was inspired by terracotta containers used by street vendors in India. Cups can be single-use or reusable and according to a Commonplace press release “leave no environmental impact” if discarded or broken. Pittsburghers can buy the cup for $3 at Commonplace locations in Garfield, Mexican War Streets, or Point Breeze.
Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com
The cafe also introduced a special beverage, served exclusively in the clay cup for October. The Pink Dragon ($8, which includes the cost of the cup) features pink dragonfruit, cherry, and a pinch of salt, and is available hot or iced in a latte or matcha latte. Commonplace will retain its $0.25 discount for guests who bring in reusable cups.
Oktoberfest Closing WeekendPittsburgh can’t get enough of Oktoberfest, and the final days of revelry will take over Cinderlands Warehouse. Cinderfest takes place on Thu., Oct. 3 from 5-11 p.m. throughout the entire building and promises to bring the gemütlichkeit (German for "good cheer") with live music, a best-dressed contest featuring dirndl and lederhosen, flower crowns, a beer stein-hoisting competition, and of course, beer, alongside traditional German food from Cinderlands’ scratch kitchen. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online.
Aslin aims to “put the fest in festbier” when Oktoberfest hits the brewery on Fri., Oct. 5 from 12-5 p.m. Food and beer specials run throughout the weekend with giant pretzels, potato and cheddar pierogies, and griddled bratwurst.
Beer enthusiasts can close out the celebration at Old Thunder Brewing’s Bloxtoberfest. On Sat., Oct. 5 from 12-10 p.m., the Blawnox brewery serves a full line-up of Pennsylvania-brewed Oktoberfest beers. On tap are festbiers from Dancing Gnome, Golden Age, Bethlehem-based Wishful Thinking, and more, alongside food from Black Cat Pizza, Redeye Bar-B-Q, and a limited number of fresh-baked pretzels from Allegro Bakery.
Kinder Being Cafe x The Government Center
The Government Center, a record store and community music venue, welcomed a new coffee shop to its North Side location. Kinder Being Cafe, launched by Max Wheeler, opens with a party on Fri., Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Try the shop’s menu and hear music from DJ Mary Mack, Larval State, and trē. The show and event also feature an art opening by Wren H. Admission is pay-what-you-can.
715 East St., North Side. instagram.com/kinderbeingcafe
Bunker Projects
Go old school and dine out with a cafeteria-style feast and fundraiser for Bunker Projects. Taking place Sat., Oct. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wilkins School Community Center, Mangia Mangia Spaghetti Dinner includes a spread of pasta, meatballs, garlic bread, and fresh salad, along with a Pittsburgh cookie table, “all with an artsy, foodie spin.” The “flavorful fundraising feast” benefits Bunker Projects, a nonprofit artist residency and experimental gallery based in Garfield. Tickets start at $25 and are available online. Pittsburghers can also contribute by purchasing a limited-edition Mangia Mangia tote bag with original illustrations by Jen Cooney.
7604 Charleston Ave., Swissvale. bunkerprojects.org
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
An inaugural Wingfest at Live! Casino Pittsburgh has the region's restaurants vying to be crowned Top Wing. On Sat., Oct. 5 from 1-10 p.m., join the festival and vote in a People’s Choice round, then venture beyond the Wingfest, where adults and kids can peruse the casino and its beer garden, see live music and craft vendors, catch Barnyard Folly Relay Races and fireworks, and more. Tickets start at $5 for general admission and kids 12 and under get in free.
5260 U.S. 30., Greensburg. pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com
Fet-Fisk
Fet-Fisk, the Nordic-inspired eatery that opened in March, was named one of the 50 best restaurants in America by the New York Times. The Bloomfield restaurant was the only establishment in Pittsburgh to receive the honor and one of only two in Pennsylvania. NYT reporter Priya Krishna wrote that Fet-Fisk is “the restaurant equivalent of a cozy sweater,” calling its atmosphere and menu “refined… yet comfortable and unfussy.”
4786 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. fetfisk.net
Fet-Fisk began as a pop-up in 2019, co-founded by chefs Nik Forsberg and Sarah LaPonte. Fosberg was also nominated for a James Beard Award in 2023.
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle announced a New Low Price initiative to reduce the price of more than 200 of its most popular produce items. The company aims to “provide affordable access to high-quality fresh food in the face of continued high grocery costs.”
gianteagle.com
A WPXI Facebook post lists the price cuts, including jumbo navel oranges dropping from $1.25 to $1, broccoli from $4.99 to $2.99, and many more. Giant Eagle estimated it would save customers an average of 20%, amounting to $25 million in total annual savings.
WTAE also gauged customer reaction. Though many shoppers said lower prices are welcome, others commented price reductions are too limited or should be expanded to a broader range of items.
Labriola Winery
Labriola’s — named this year’s Best International Grocery Store in Pittsburgh City Paper’s Best of PGH Readers’ Poll — is going even more global with a new winery. Labriola Winery in Aspinwall celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 26.
601 Freeport Rd., Aspinwall. labriolaitalianmarkets.com
“With three generations of Italian heritage and a passion for quality, we’re excited to bring our family’s love of good food and our exceptional wines crafted from the finest vineyards in California and Italy,” the winery wrote on its Instagram. The family-owned Italian market operates two other wineries in Monroeville and Warrendale.
Soluna
Soluna, the coffee shop at 16th St. and Penn Ave., closed on Sept. 29. Initially known for artisanal coffee and baked goods, the cafe later added Latin American-inspired cuisine including arepas and pastries.
1601 Penn Ave., Strip District. instagram.com/solunapgh
A post on Soluna’s Instagram said the decision to close “[did] not come lightly, and it is with deep appreciation that we say farewell to the incredible community we’ve been fortunate to serve.”