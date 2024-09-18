Best Of PGH 2024: Shopping

Best Adult Store

Sassy sensations

6080 Steubenville Pk., McKees Rocks.

sassysensations.com

2nd: Adult Mart

3rd: Buzz Me In

Best Antique Shop

Emma Jeans Relics

930 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis.

shopemmajeans.com

2nd: Wexford General Store Antiques

3rd: The Odd End

Best Auto Dealer

#1 Cochran

Multiple locations.

cochran.com

2nd: Rohrich Toyota

3rd: Jim Shorkey

Best Beer Distributor

Bellevue Beer

4489 Ohio River Blvd., Bellevue.

facebook.com/bellevuebeer

2nd: Duffy’s

3rd: The Open Road

Best Bicycle Retail Store

Thick Bikes

62 South 15th St., South Side.

thickbikes.com

2nd: Kraynick’s Bike Shop

3rd: Iron City Bikes

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jeff Schreckengost Beyond Bedtime Books 1453 Potomac Ave., Dormont

Best Bookstore

Beyond Bedtime Books

1453 Potomac Ave., Dormont.

beyondbedtimebooks.com

Though Beyond Bedtime Books recently celebrated 14 years in business, the neighborhood spot still comes across as a hidden gem. Located on Potomac Ave. in the heart of Dormont, the locally-owned independent bookstore, with its warm hardwood floors and pressed tin ceiling, exudes coziness, charm, and dare I say it, a little bit of 1998’s You’ve Got Mail (complete with a dedicated children’s room). This real-life shop around the corner, which even describes itself as quaint, brims with new, used, rare, and antique volumes, along with greeting cards, and promises it will gladly order any title your heart desires. Regular readings, giveaways, and events like Booze and Books, which lets readers sip a complimentary glass of wine with chocolate while they browse after hours, only sweeten the experience for bibliophiles -Rachel Wilkinson

2nd: White Whale

3rd: Amazing Books and Records



Best Children’s Store

Dandelion Kids

2892 West Liberty Ave., Dormont.

shopdandelionkids.com

2nd: Once Upon A Child

3rd: Dragonfly Castle Toys

Best Cigar Shop/Bar

Just the Tip Cigars

2550 Brownsville Rd., Carrick.

justthetipcigarslounge.com

2nd: Leaf and Bean

3rd: Bloom Cigar Company

Best Clothing Store

The Closet

10 South Fremont Ave., Bellevue.

theclosetpgh.com

2nd: Shop with Julz

3rd: Sam’s Vintage

Best E-Retailer

Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse

214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze.

pccr.org

2nd: Hocus Pocus

3rd: Klok Wares

Best Furniture Store

Levin’s

Multiple locations.

levinfurniture.com

2nd: Habitat For Humanity ReStore

3rd: Forage

Best Garden Shop/Nursery

Janoski’s Farm & Greenhouse

1714 Route 30, Clinton

janoskis.com

2nd: Brenckles Greenhouses

3rd: Chapon’s Greenhouse & Supply

click to enlarge CP Photo: Colin Williams Best Gift Store: WildCard. 4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Best Gift Store

Wildcard

4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

wildcardpgh.com

2nd: Kards Unlimited

3rd: YinzLidz

click to enlarge CP Photo: Colin Williams

Best Head Shop

Hippie & French

5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com

2nd: MoonStones... A Metaphysical Haven

3rd: Keepin’ It Glassy

Best Holistic Medicine Shop

Kraken Apothecary

krakenapothecary.com

2nd: Saging Space

3rd: Una

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ali Trachta Best International Grocery Store: Labriola's

Best International Grocery Store

Labriola’s

Multiple locations. labriolaitalianmarkets.com

I hope no one at Labriola’s is reading this, because if they are, they might find out they’re charging way, way less than Whole Foods for top-tier lunchmeat, and I really don’t want them to up their prices. Not only does Labriola’s have the best deli counter around, they also have everything you need to turn your kitchen into something that resembles Nonna’s, whether you had a Nonna or not. There are house-made sauces, sausages, lasagnas and raviolis; dozens of Italian baked goods; an incredible selection of staple ingredients from the old country; and an aisle with so many pasta varieties your head will spin like a stick of fusilli. Whatever you’re stocking up on, throw in a panettone before you go. -Ali Trachta

2nd: WFH Oriental Market

3rd: Lotus Foods

Best Jewelry Store

Songbird Artistry

4316 Penn Ave., Bloomfield.

songbirdartistry.com

2nd: Henne Jewelers

3rd: MJ Eclectic

Best Local T-Shirt Company

Commonwealth Press

691 Washington Rd., Mt Lebanon. cwpress.com

2nd: Steel City

3rd: Inclined Designs

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Organic Remedies

Multiple locations.

organicremediespa.com

2nd: Maitri Medicinals

3rd: Sunnyside

Best Neighborhood Grocer

East End Food Co-op

7516 Meade St., Point Breeze.

eastendfood.coop

2nd: Labriola’s Italian Market

3rd: Linea Verde (Bloomfield)

Best Pet Store

Petagogy

Multiple locations.

petagogy.com

2nd: Lawrenceville Pet Supply

3rd: Healthy Pet Products

Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Dobra Tea

1937 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill.

dobrateapgh.com

2nd: Keepin It Glassy

3rd: Black Bear Dispensary

Best Place to Buy Comics

Phantom of the Attic

411 S Craig St., Oakland.

pota-oakland.com

2nd: Eide’s Entertainment

3rd: New Dimension Comics

Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts

I Made It! Market

imadeitmarket.com

2nd: D&D Designs LLC

3rd: Love, Pittsburgh

Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments

Volkwein’s

138 Industry Dr., Enlow.

volkweinsmusic.com

2nd: N Stuff Music

3rd: Brighton Music Center

click to enlarge Jerry's Records

Best Record Store

Jerry’s Records

2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill.

jerrysrecords.com

2nd: Attic Records

3rd: Government Center

Best Shoe Store

Little’s

5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. littlesshoes.com

Yes, you can have any pair of shoes your heart desires delivered to your door with a few simple clicks on your phone, but there are real advantages to going to an actual shoe store, and Little’s — the Squirrel Hill institution since 19 freaking 32 — proves that over and over again. Not only do they have an ample but well-curated selection of footwear for everyone in the family, the employees there understand how shoes are supposed to fit. If you’re wide or narrow, or between sizes, the person helping you is bound to find something that feels good and will last you. You just can’t say the same for those $20 slides you bought from Amazon that gave you blisters. -Ali Trachta

2nd: Wagner Shoes

3rd: The Sōl Collective

Best Skateboard/Skate Shop

Switch and Signal Skatepark

7518 Dickson St., Swissvale.

switchandsignalskatepark.com

2nd: Radio

3rd: Plank Eye Board Shop

Best Thrift Shop

Red White and Blue Thrift Store

890 Saw Mill Run Blvd., West Liberty.

redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com/pittsburgh-pa1

2nd: Thriftique

3rd: East End Community Thrift

Best Vape Store

Cool Vapes

Various locations.

coolvapes.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Smoke Shop

3rd: Steel City Vapors

Best Wedding Shop

Gemma Bridal

4614 Liberty Ave. Floor #2, Bloomfield.gemmabridal.com

2nd: Blanc de Blanc Bridal

3rd: Bridal Maven