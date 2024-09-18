Best Of PGH 2024: Shopping

Best Adult Store
Sassy sensations
6080 Steubenville Pk., McKees Rocks.
sassysensations.com
2nd: Adult Mart
3rd: Buzz Me In
Best Antique Shop
Emma Jeans Relics
930 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis.
shopemmajeans.com
2nd: Wexford General Store Antiques
3rd: The Odd End
Best Auto Dealer
#1 Cochran
Multiple locations.
cochran.com
2nd: Rohrich Toyota
3rd: Jim Shorkey
Best Beer Distributor
Bellevue Beer
4489 Ohio River Blvd., Bellevue.
facebook.com/bellevuebeer
2nd: Duffy’s
3rd: The Open Road
Best Bicycle Retail Store
Thick Bikes
62 South 15th St., South Side.
thickbikes.com
2nd: Kraynick’s Bike Shop
3rd: Iron City Bikes
Best Bookstore
Beyond Bedtime Books
1453 Potomac Ave., Dormont.
beyondbedtimebooks.com
Though Beyond Bedtime Books recently celebrated 14 years in business, the neighborhood spot still comes across as a hidden gem. Located on Potomac Ave. in the heart of Dormont, the locally-owned independent bookstore, with its warm hardwood floors and pressed tin ceiling, exudes coziness, charm, and dare I say it, a little bit of 1998’s You’ve Got Mail (complete with a dedicated children’s room). This real-life shop around the corner, which even describes itself as quaint, brims with new, used, rare, and antique volumes, along with greeting cards, and promises it will gladly order any title your heart desires. Regular readings, giveaways, and events like Booze and Books, which lets readers sip a complimentary glass of wine with chocolate while they browse after hours, only sweeten the experience for bibliophiles -Rachel Wilkinson
2nd: White Whale
3rd: Amazing Books and Records
Best Children’s Store
Dandelion Kids
2892 West Liberty Ave., Dormont.
shopdandelionkids.com
2nd: Once Upon A Child
3rd: Dragonfly Castle Toys
Best Cigar Shop/Bar
Just the Tip Cigars
2550 Brownsville Rd., Carrick.
justthetipcigarslounge.com
2nd: Leaf and Bean
3rd: Bloom Cigar Company
Best Clothing Store
The Closet
10 South Fremont Ave., Bellevue.
theclosetpgh.com
2nd: Shop with Julz
3rd: Sam’s Vintage
Best E-Retailer
Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse
214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze.
pccr.org
2nd: Hocus Pocus
3rd: Klok Wares
Best Furniture Store
Levin’s
Multiple locations.
levinfurniture.com
2nd: Habitat For Humanity ReStore
3rd: Forage
Best Garden Shop/Nursery
Janoski’s Farm & Greenhouse
1714 Route 30, Clinton
janoskis.com
2nd: Brenckles Greenhouses
3rd: Chapon’s Greenhouse & Supply
Best Gift Store
Wildcard
4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville.
wildcardpgh.com
2nd: Kards Unlimited
3rd: YinzLidz
Best Head Shop
Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com
2nd: MoonStones... A Metaphysical Haven
3rd: Keepin’ It Glassy
Best Holistic Medicine Shop
Kraken Apothecary
krakenapothecary.com
2nd: Saging Space
3rd: Una
Best International Grocery Store
Labriola’s
Multiple locations. labriolaitalianmarkets.com
I hope no one at Labriola’s is reading this, because if they are, they might find out they’re charging way, way less than Whole Foods for top-tier lunchmeat, and I really don’t want them to up their prices. Not only does Labriola’s have the best deli counter around, they also have everything you need to turn your kitchen into something that resembles Nonna’s, whether you had a Nonna or not. There are house-made sauces, sausages, lasagnas and raviolis; dozens of Italian baked goods; an incredible selection of staple ingredients from the old country; and an aisle with so many pasta varieties your head will spin like a stick of fusilli. Whatever you’re stocking up on, throw in a panettone before you go. -Ali Trachta
2nd: WFH Oriental Market
3rd: Lotus Foods
Best Jewelry Store
Songbird Artistry
4316 Penn Ave., Bloomfield.
songbirdartistry.com
2nd: Henne Jewelers
3rd: MJ Eclectic
Best Local T-Shirt Company
Commonwealth Press
691 Washington Rd., Mt Lebanon. cwpress.com
2nd: Steel City
3rd: Inclined Designs
Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Organic Remedies
Multiple locations.
organicremediespa.com
2nd: Maitri Medicinals
3rd: Sunnyside
Best Neighborhood Grocer
East End Food Co-op
7516 Meade St., Point Breeze.
eastendfood.coop
2nd: Labriola’s Italian Market
3rd: Linea Verde (Bloomfield)
Best Pet Store
Petagogy
Multiple locations.
petagogy.com
2nd: Lawrenceville Pet Supply
3rd: Healthy Pet Products
Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Dobra Tea
1937 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill.
dobrateapgh.com
2nd: Keepin It Glassy
3rd: Black Bear Dispensary
Best Place to Buy Comics
Phantom of the Attic
411 S Craig St., Oakland.
pota-oakland.com
2nd: Eide’s Entertainment
3rd: New Dimension Comics
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts
I Made It! Market
imadeitmarket.com
2nd: D&D Designs LLC
3rd: Love, Pittsburgh
Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments
Volkwein’s
138 Industry Dr., Enlow.
volkweinsmusic.com
2nd: N Stuff Music
3rd: Brighton Music Center
Best Record Store
Jerry’s Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill.
jerrysrecords.com
2nd: Attic Records
3rd: Government Center
Best Shoe Store
Little’s
5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. littlesshoes.com
Yes, you can have any pair of shoes your heart desires delivered to your door with a few simple clicks on your phone, but there are real advantages to going to an actual shoe store, and Little’s — the Squirrel Hill institution since 19 freaking 32 — proves that over and over again. Not only do they have an ample but well-curated selection of footwear for everyone in the family, the employees there understand how shoes are supposed to fit. If you’re wide or narrow, or between sizes, the person helping you is bound to find something that feels good and will last you. You just can’t say the same for those $20 slides you bought from Amazon that gave you blisters. -Ali Trachta
2nd: Wagner Shoes
3rd: The Sōl Collective
Best Skateboard/Skate Shop
Switch and Signal Skatepark
7518 Dickson St., Swissvale.
switchandsignalskatepark.com
2nd: Radio
3rd: Plank Eye Board Shop
Best Thrift Shop
Red White and Blue Thrift Store
890 Saw Mill Run Blvd., West Liberty.
redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com/pittsburgh-pa1
2nd: Thriftique
3rd: East End Community Thrift
Best Vape Store
Cool Vapes
Various locations.
coolvapes.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Smoke Shop
3rd: Steel City Vapors
Best Wedding Shop
Gemma Bridal
4614 Liberty Ave. Floor #2, Bloomfield.gemmabridal.com
2nd: Blanc de Blanc Bridal
3rd: Bridal Maven