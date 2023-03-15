2023’s Best Canadian Seed Banks: Buy Cannabis Seeds from Canada (US Shipping) | Pittsburgh City Paper

If you’re here, it’s for one of two reasons.

One, you’ve heard that Canadian seed banks are the best to buy seeds from the US.

Or two, you live in a snowy country with friendly people who say, “Good morning,” “Bonjour,” or “Darn, this 60F heat wave is unbearable”.

No matter where you live, one thing remains the same − you want high-quality cannabis seeds.

After years of buying seeds in the Great White North, we're very familiar with the best Canadian seed banks, starting with our top pick, Seed Supreme.

Best Canadian Seed Banks: First Look

1. Seed Supreme - Best Canadian Seed Bank for Autoflowering Seeds

Pros

1,200+ autoflowering seeds

CashApp, Zelle, and Mesh accepted

Regular BOGO deals

Free seed with each order

Guaranteed delivery available

50+ landrace strains

Cons

No Bitcoin discount

Germination guarantee varies

Seeds Offered

Auto-flowering seeds

Feminized seeds

Cheese Seeds

Landrace Seeds

Popular Strains

Jack Herer

Durban Poison

Green Crack

Acapulco Gold

Working with the best breeders from Colorado to the Netherlands (and everywhere in between), Seed Supreme is an ever-popular seed aggregator that’s been in business for over a decade.

It’s also known for its ever-changing BOGO deals, convenient payment options, and comprehensive collection of Autoflowering seeds.

Highlights

Boasting a genetics library of 2,000+ seeds, SeedsSupreme is one of the most variety-rich outfits in the business.

While some seeds are bred in-house, others come courtesy of trusted names like 710 Genetics, Barney’s Farm, and Ace Seeds.

That said, the bulk of SeedSupreme’s catalog is made up of autoflowering genetics, which growers can sort into outdoor, indoor, and greenhouse seeds.

The site is also home to an ever-changing array of BOGO deals. By contrast, most Canadian seed banks run the same deals for months, making SeedSupreme a good option if you’re looking for variety.

You’ll also get a free seed or two with every purchase (PS: no minimum purchase is required to qualify).

Finally, SeedSupreme maintains an excellent collection of Landrace strains, one that includes breeder-adored strains like Durban Poison, Critical XXL, and Afghani Kush.

We were particularly impressed by the number of rare Landrace options available, a list that includes Autoflower versions of Purple Bud, Hindu Kush, and Cheese.

The Verdict

With one of the industry’s most comprehensive libraries of Autoflowering genetics, SeedSupreme is an indoor growers' paradise.

What’s more, the outfit supports one of the largest lists of payment options around - which, along with Bitcoin and Credit Cards - includes Zelle, CashApp, and Mesh!

>> Check out BOGO deals at Seed Supreme

2. ILGM - Best Seed Bank for Free Shipping to the US

Pros

Tons of BOGO deals (50% off)

All auto-flowering seeds are feminized

Grow kits, fertilizers, and plant nutrients available

10% discount on Bitcoin payments

Excellent mix packs

Cons

Limited selection compared to other seed banks

Seeds Offered

Auto-flowering seeds

Feminized seeds

Fast grow seeds

CBD

Popular Strains

Grandaddy Purple

Blue Dream

Gorilla Glue 4

Cheese

Launched in 2012, I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) is a well-established seed bank whose reputation for quality is recognized by growers from all over the world. It's also one of the best Canadian seed banks for scoring discounts, deals, and free seeds.

Highlights

With just over 100 cannabis seeds in stock, ILGM doesn't have the largest selection around.

That said, these are some of the highest-quality cannabis seeds available, and you can expect to find all the most celebrated feminized and auto-flowering strains for sale.

In fact, all of ILGM's autoflowering seeds are feminized, meaning increased yield and no pesky male plants to worry about.

If you're a new grower and not sure where to start, ILGM sells a beginner marijuana grow kit that includes everything you need to grow from seed to bud - including 20 White Widow auto-flowering seeds, fertilizer for 5 - 10 plants, and plant nutrients for up to 20 plants!

Not sure what to grow? Check out ILGM's high-THC mix packs. These packs contain three potent strains, and depending on how many seeds you buy, they can save you over $180!

Looking for more deals?

ILGM runs a generous buy 10 get 10 free deal valid on several popular strains. There's also an ever-changing array of weekly deals that include everything from discount codes, free marijuana seeds, and first dibs on new products.

The Verdict

ILGM is a highly reputable seed bank with some of the best free seed deals around. The site is also very beginner-friendly, and along with free grow guides and a cultivators forum, easy-to-use grow kits are available.

>> Check out ILGM’s current deals on the official website

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. - Best Canadian Seed Bank with Loyalty Program

Pros

Shipping anywhere in the US

Extensive genetics list

Variety of seed types

Expert-led lessons for free

Cons

New to the market

Seeds Offered

Feminized

Autoflowering

THC

CBD

Homegrown Cannabis Co. cats have grooved their way into the cannabis scene, dedicated to top-notch cannabis seeds and strains that produce huge, sweet yields. The company was built to encourage novice growers to experiment with their own cannabis gardens.

Highlights

The team at Homegrown Cannabis Co. is all about that horticulture groove, and they're committed to keeping things sustainable.

So, they're not just growing weed, they're creating a whole experience. Their seeds are high-quality, handcrafted products.

The best thing is, Homegrown Cannabis Co. provides you with over 500 strains to choose from. So whether you're into that mellow indica vibe or you wanna fly high with some sativa action, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is the place to be.

The Verdict

Their deals, promos, and discounts are amazing! They've often had BOGO deals – buy one, get one! And they're all about that strain of the month vibe, droppin' some groovy offers that'll blow your mind.

Oh, and don't forget those coupon codes, 'cause saving some green while scoring the green is what it's all about.

But wait, there's more! Homegrown Cannabis Co. has a loyalty program that's like having your own personal entourage. They're hooking you up for being loyal. It's like they're passin' you the peace pipe for stickin' around.

And they also have a 100% germination guarantee they're throwing in. It's like they're saying, "Dude, we've got your back for 90 days after we drop that delivery at your doorstep." So you can trust that those seeds are going to grow.

>>Find deals and discounts with Homegrown Cannabis Co.

4. Crop King Seeds - 80% Germination Rate on Over 500 Seeds

Pros

500+ quality cannabis seeds

Free seeds on bulk orders

Established in 2005

Bitcoin, Interac, and credit cards accepted

Rare feminized seeds available

Cons

Minimal discounts and promotions

Seeds Offered:

Auto Flowering

Feminized

Regular

Fast version

CBD

Popular Strains

Amnesia Haze

Jack Herer

White Widow

Operating out of the often rainy yet always beautiful Vancouver, B.C., Crop King Seeds is a 17-year veteran of the weed seed game and is the go-to source for hundreds of new and experienced growers.

Highlights

The outfit stocks over 500 strains, and you'll find everything from new-age hybrids to classic OG genetics in stock. Interestingly, nearly half of Crop King's product catalog consists of feminized seeds, including ever-popular strains like Sour Diesel, Purple Kush, and Green Crack.

We were also impressed to find several rare, high-THC strains available, including Alien OG and Black Gorilla - both of which are available as feminized versions.

If you’re looking for some pointers on how to get started, Crop King Seeds offers a decent number of guides and articles on topics like “setting up a grow tent,” “how to prune,” and “how to make your own strain.”

Crop King Seeds stocks a small (yet impressive) collection of regular seeds that features a good mix of both old and new genetics.

In case you don’t know − Crop King sells only high-quality marijuana seeds, which they back with an 80% germination guarantee. If less than 80% of your seeds fail to sprout, simply let Crop King Seeds know, and the seed bank will replace them free of charge (assuming you've followed proper germination practices!)

Free shipping?

Yes, shipping is free when you order more than $200 worth of seeds, plus you get 10 free seeds on bulk orders over $420.

Additionally, Crop King Seeds makes it easy to pay, and along with Visa and Mastercard, Bitcoin and Interac E-Transfers payments are also accepted.

The Verdict

When buying cannabis seeds online, it doesn't get much better than Crop King Seeds. The site offers an excellent mix of quality and quantity, and all its seeds come backed by an 80% germination guarantee.

>> Check out Crop King Seeds’ 500+ popular and rare strains (official website)

5. Rocket Seeds - Best Feminized Weed Seeds in Canada

Pros

600+ strains

35+ CBD-only seeds

24/7 customer service

Fast version seeds

Guaranteed delivery

Cons

Limited discounts available

Seeds Offered

Feminized seeds

Auto-flowering seeds

Regular

Fast grow seeds

High CBD seeds

Popular Strains

Acapulco Gold

Cali OG

Purple Kush

An international seed bank with over two decades of experience, Rocket Seeds provides growers access to premium, top-quality cannabis seeds from six well-established breeders.

Highlights

At Rocket Seeds, you'll find over 600 high-quality cannabis seeds for sale - the overwhelming majority of which are feminized.

This includes ever-popular strains like Acapulco Gold along with lesser-known varieties like 5 Alive and American Pie.

Besides selling its own seeds, Rocket Seeds also sells strains from six other seed banks, including popular outfits like Sunwest Genetics and Beaver Seeds.

Rocket Seeds has also dabbled in breeding and has produced several exclusive strains we strongly recommend checking out, especially Blue Mylk and Chunky Nova. Both are easy to grow Indica's with a THC content above 20%.

Compared to other seed banks, Rocket Seeds has little in the way of deals and promotions to take advantage of.

That said, Rocket Seeds does hook up 10 free marijuana seeds when you spend $420 or more and free shipping on all orders over $200. It's also one of the few places where you can buy weed seeds using PayPal - a feature we find highly convenient.

The Verdict

Given its relationship with celebrated breeders and selection of exclusive strains, Rocket Seeds should be on the radar of all experienced growers.

>> Get feminized seeds from 6 reputable seed banks on Rocket Seeds

6. Quebec Cannabis Seeds - Marijuana Seeds in Canada for Outdoor Growers

Pros

Frequent 10-15% discounts

Several exclusive strains

Fast shipping available ($20)

50+ September ready seeds

Cons

Limited selection of regular seeds

No info on parent genetics

Seeds Offered

Feminized

Auto-flowering seeds

Regular

Fast version seeds

High CBD seeds

Popular Strains

Bruce Banner

Quebec Blue

AK 47

For over 15 years, Quebec Cannabis Seeds has been providing growers with top-shelf seeds at affordable prices. The outfit is one of the more well-recognized local seed banks in Canada and, as we will see, is especially popular among outdoor growers.

Highlights

With just under 200 strains available, Quebec Cannabis Seeds has a noticeably smaller genetics library than other Canadian seed banks like Crop King or Seedsman.

Still, it offers a good selection of classic strains, including the ever-popular AK-47 and an auto-flowering version of body high-heavy Bruce Banner.

We were also impressed by the company's 12+ mixed packs, which are a great choice for growers looking to save money and add a bit of variety to their harvest.

If you're an outdoor grower, you know the growing seasons can vary depending on which part of the Great White North you reside.

To make things easy, Quebec Cannabis Seeds splits its outdoor seed catalog into two sections - one for the September harvest season and one for the October harvest season.

Finally, QCS has its own breeding project, allowing it to offer seeds you won't find anywhere else. You'll find these best cannabis seeds under the Exclusive Section, and once they sell out, they typically don't come back.

If a QCS-exclusive piques your interest, we recommend checking out the dense bud-bearing Alaskan Thunder or the potent hybrid (24% - 27% THC) Animal Gelato.

The Verdict

Quebec Cannabis Seeds is a top Canadian seed bank known for its affordable pricing, extensive strains, and quality selection of outdoor strains handpicked specifically for the harsh Canadian climate.

>> Get affordable weather-resistant seeds on QCS’ official website

7. MJ Seeds Canada - Good Place to Buy Regular Cannabis Seeds in Canada

Pros

350 strains available

Free gift with most orders

Good selection of uncommon regular seed strains

Free shipping on orders over $200

Cons

Not much in the way of discounts and deals

10% fee on credit card purchases

Shipping can be expensive

Seeds Offered

Feminized

Auto-flowering seeds (CBD-only autos available)

Regular

Fast version seeds

Fast version CBD seeds

High CBD seeds

Popular Strains

Big Bud

Sweet Tooth

Purple Kush

Rounding out our list of the best Canadian seed banks is MJ Seeds, a small yet highly reputable seed bank that got its start in 2009.

Highlights

Despite its unassuming look, the online seed bank impressed us with its selection of rare and uncommon strains like Pie Gal, Tooth Decay, and the sticky-icky trichome frosted Cherry Punch.

In all honesty, some of their best cannabis seeds are a bit on the expensive side, even though they’re high-quality.

That said, the site's selection of regular marijuana seeds goes beyond the classic strains and includes unique genetics you don't often find in a regular version, like Snow Ripper, Black Haze, and BC Hash Plant.

While this may not be a big deal to recreational growers who tend to stay away from regular weed seeds and their associated difficulties, MJ Seed's selection of regular genetics does present some interesting opportunities for breeders.

Summary

Despite its simplicity and unassuming site design, MJ Seeds is a good place to purchase cannabis seeds, even if the prices are a bit high at times.

MJ Seeds is particularly attractive to breeders looking for uncommon seeds, all of which are backed by an 80% germination guarantee.

>>Check out MJ Seeds’ rare regular seeds (official website)

8. Sunwest Genetics - Best Place to Buy High Yield Weed Seeds

Pros

580+ strains available

80% germination guarantee

Nearly all seeds come feminized

Occasional discounts and free seeds

Cons

10% fee on credit card purchases

Small selection of regular seeds

Seeds Offered

Feminized

Autoflowering seeds

Regular (limited)

High CBD seeds

Popular Strains

Critical Mass

Agent Orange

Amnesia Haze

On a mission to preserve and improve Cannabis genetics for generations to come, Sunwest Genetics is a Vancouver-based seed bank that got its start back in 2015.

Highlights

Nearly all of Sunwest's 580+ seeds are feminized, ensuring you get the largest yield possible. Of course, if you had planned on buying cannabis seeds for breeding purposes, know that the site is seriously lacking in regular weed seeds.

If you have limited grow space or just want to get the largest harvest possible, take a look at Sunwests's collection of high-yield cannabis seeds.

This collection includes strains like Critical Mass, Power Plant, and Agent Orange - all of which yield well above 550 grams/plant when grown outdoors.

Summary

Sunwest is a marijuana seed bank that specializes in feminized cannabis seeds. The site also runs frequent promotions and free seed deals, which you can get a hold of by signing up for its mailing list.

>>Check out Sunwest Genetics’ high-yield seeds (official website)

9. Sonoma Seeds - Best for Medical-Grade, High-CBD Seeds

Pros

500+ strains available

Express shipping available

Bitcoin payments accepted

Good selection of Dwarf Autos

Cons

10% charge on credit card purchases

No single seeds for sale

Limited Mix & Match packs

Seeds Offered

Female seeds

Auto-flowering seeds

Regular

Fast version seeds

High CBD seeds

Popular Strains

Juicy Fruit

Acapulco Gold

Purple Kush

Sonoma Seeds is a well-reviewed, reliable Canadian seed bank with an impressive collection of auto-flowering seeds - all of which come backed by an 80% germination rate.

Highlights

Along with the standard array of auto-flowering, regular, and feminized marijuana seeds you'd find at any world-class seed bank, Sonoma Seeds has one of the best collections of Dwarf Auto-Feminized seeds we've seen.

These seeds will grow into small, highly compact cannabis plants, making them perfect for indoor growers working with limited space.

Our favorite Dwarf Auto-Fem strains include Dwarf King and White Dwarf. Both are easy to grow and give an impressive yield for their size.

The Verdict

Sonoma Seeds is a reputable yet fairly standard seed bank that does little to outperform other options like Crop King or ILGM. That said, its selection of Auto Dwarf strains is certainly worthy of praise.

>>Check out Sonoma’s auto dwarf strains on the official site

10. Beaver Seeds - Best Selection of CBD Seeds in Canada

Pros

Guaranteed delivery for $20

Free shipping on orders over $200+

Convenient payment options (Visa, Bitcoin, Interac E-transfer)

30+ high CBD seeds available

Cons

No germination guarantee

No promotions or discounts

Seeds Offered

Feminized

Autoflowering seeds

Regular

Fast version seeds

High CBD seeds

Popular Strains

Candy Kush

Great White Shark

Maui Wowie

Launched in 2009, Beaver Seeds is a simple yet reliable seed bank with hundreds of strains for sale and fast, same-day shipping.

Highlights

With over 600 feminized, auto-flowering, and regular marijuana seeds in stock, there's no shortage of selection at Beaver Seeds.

Moreover, the site has an excellent collection of High CBD/Low THC strains in stock, including some of our personal favorites like CB Dream, Cali Kush, and CBD Elixir.

Not only can these strains help treat conditions like inflammation, insomnia, and anxiety, but some of them come with as much as 20% CBD!

Summary

Beaver Seeds is a well-established Canadian seed bank that offers 24/7 customer service, fast shipping, and over 30 high CBD strains.

>>Check out Beaver Seeds’ high-CBD strains on the official site

11. Mary Jane's Garden - Best Canadian Seed Bank for Fast Shipping

Pros

330 feminized marijuana seeds

Qualify customer support

Free shipping on orders of $135+

Several rare strains in stock

Cons

No single seeds available

Seeds Offered

Feminized seeds

Auto-flowering seeds

CBD-only Seeds

Popular Strains

Agent Orange

Amnesia Haze

Blue Diesel

Mary Jane's Garden is a small, Vancouver-based seed bank owned by a collective of five Cannabis-loving friends. They offer a good variety of both indoor and outdoor seeds and boast a delivery success rate of over 90%

Highlights

With just under 500 seeds for sale, Mary Jane's Garden sports a decent collection of auto-flowering and feminized Cannabis seeds.

Interestingly, some of the vendor's best seeds - like California Orange, Diamond Kush, and Gorilla Mint - aren't available at other online cannabis seed banks.

All seeds can be purchased in packs of 5, 10, or 25, and all orders of $420 or more come with 10 free cannabis seeds.

Free shipping is available on all orders over $135, and most packages arrive within 1 week. If you're extra eager to get growing and don't want to wait, express shipping is available for an extra $20.

The Verdict

Mary Jane's Garden is a no-frills online seed bank that's built a name for itself by offering personable customer service, quality seeds, and a good assortment of rare and common genetics.

>>Check out Mary Jane’s Garden's straightforward selection (official website)

12. Seedsman - Largest Variety of Marijuana Seeds in Canada

Pros

4,000+ cannabis strains available

Tons of deals to get extra seeds

Regular auto-flowering seeds for sale

50+ breeders featured

High CBDV and CBG seeds available

Cons

No free shipping

Seeds Offered

Feminized seeds

Auto-flowering seeds

Regular

Auto-flowering regular

Fast-grow seeds

Popular Strains

Watermelon Zkittlez

Skywalker OG

Runtz

Highlights

As the first Canadian seed bank to commercialize CBD and auto-flowering genetics, Seedsman has been at the forefront of the cannabis seed industry since its inception in 2002.

If a large selection and high-quality seeds are what you're after, look no further - Seedsman has you covered.

By working with over 50 top breeders - like Royal Queen Seeds, Barney's Farm, and more - Seedsman has amassed a truly extensive genetics library, which as of now, contains over 4,000 cannabis strains.

That said, Seedsman isn't just a vendor, and the outfit has developed quite a few of its own unique and potent strains throughout the years. Popular Seedsman exclusives include Doctor Seedsman, Alaskan Diesel, and the high-yield, Indica-dominant Larry Lemon OG.

Better yet?

Several Seedsman exclusives come with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on 5 and 10 packs.

If you plan on growing outdoors in the Pacific Northwest or anywhere that receives a generous amount of rain, check out Seedsman’s “Mold Resistant” section.

These strains have been bred specifically for humid and rainy climates, making them a perfect pick for outdoor growers who need a hardy strain that won't succumb to bud rot 7 weeks into the growing cycle.

Finally, Seedsman is one of the few online seed banks to carry regular auto-flowering seeds, which are great for indoor growers who want to breed their own genetics.

The Verdict

Simply put, Seedsman is one of the best seed banks out there and offers just about everything a grower could ask for. The vendor is also very community-oriented, and regular deals and promotions are available through its thriving Discord channel.

>>Check out Seedsman’s current deals and 4,000+ strains (official site)

How To Choose Cannabis Seeds from Canada

Before you go ahead and buy cannabis seeds, here are a few factors to consider.

Seed Type

The first step is choosing between regular, feminized, and auto-flowering seeds. If you're not sure which to go with, we recommend picking up a pack of feminized auto-flowering seeds.

Not only are they the easiest to grow, but these marijuana seeds don't produce male plants, meaning increased yield.

Cannabis Strain

Which strain you choose will depend upon what effects you're after. For example, if you prefer heavy body highs, look for a pure Indica or heavily Indica-dominant hybrid. For a more energetic head buzz, Sativa-dominant strains are better.

Grow Medium and Environment

If you want to grow outdoors, buy cannabis seeds that are well-suited to your climate and growing season. For example, if you plan on growing outdoors in an area with heavy rainfall, you'll want a strain that’s resistant to mold and bud rot - like Northern Lights or Green Crack.

This is true when growing indoors as well, as some strains fare much better indoors than others. Good indoor strains include Gorilla Glue, White Widow, and Agent Orange.

Strength

How strong do you like your weed? THC levels can range from 6% all the way up to 27% depending on the strain, so pick accordingly.

Alternatively, you could go for high-CBD strains for potential therapeutic benefits like pain relief and stress relief.

Yield

Yield varies greatly from one strain to another, and while some may bear as little as 120 g/plant, others can yield as much as 1000 g/plant.

If you're growing indoors with minimal space, high-yield, indoor-friendly strains - like Critical Mass or Agent Orange - are a good bet.

How We Chose the Best Canadian Seed Banks That Ship To the USA

Reputation Among Connoisseurs

Before recommending a cannabis seed bank, we always check what its reputation is with serious and experienced growers. To do this, we visit online grower forums and communities to understand which seed banks they recommend and which they don't.

Pricing and Deals

We only recommend reputable seed banks that offer fair, competitive pricing. If you're an avid bargain hunter, know that several sites on our list - Like Seed Supreme and ILGM - run frequent BOGO sales.

Genetics

We strongly favor legit seed banks that offer a good mix of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains for growers to choose from. We also ensure the seed bank stocks a good number of classic and popular strains.

Seed Selection

Besides strain selection, we also check that the site offers a good mix of auto-flowering, feminized, high-CBD, fast version, and regular weed seeds.

Best Places To Order Weed Seeds Online In Canada − FAQ

Still have questions about the best Canadian seed banks, seed banks that ship to the US, worldwide shipping, or how to buy weed seeds legally?

Here are a few answers to your most pressing questions.

Are Seed Banks Legal In Canada?

Yes, seed banks are legal in Canada, as marijuana has been federally legal for both recreational and medical purposes since 2018.

However, the Canadian government does limit growers to a maximum of four cannabis plants per household.

Does Canada Have A Seed Bank?

Yes, Canada has many seed banks, including Crop King Seeds and Quebec Cannabis Seeds.

What Is the Best Seed Bank In Canada?

Crop King Seeds is the best seed bank in Canada, in our opinion. The site stocks over 500 rare and popular strains, includes free marijuana seeds with most purchases and offers fair and competitive pricing.

How to Buy Cannabis Seeds From Canada?

If you've never done it before, buying cannabis seeds from Canada may be confusing. To help you out, we'll walk through the process using our top pick, Seed Supreme, as an example.

Pull up the Seed Supreme homepage Choose which strain and the number of seeds you'd like to purchase Hit the “Buy Now” button Click on the shopping cart icon in the top right corner and select 'Checkout' Enter your name, address, and other shipping details Choose the shipping method Choose a payment method and enter payment details Click the “Place Order” button and wait for your seeds!

Although we used Seed Supreme as the example, the process works more or less the same for all our other top picks.

What Seed Banks Ship To Canada?

Crop King Seeds, Herbies Seeds, Seed Supreme, and virtually all reputable seed banks ship to Canada. Because growing marijuana is fully legal in Canada, seed banks face no restrictions when shipping to or within Canada.

How Are Cannabis Seeds Shipped In Canada?

In Canada, Cannabis seeds are usually shipped in a regular envelope or small package. Because growing marijuana is legal in Canada, Canadian seed banks don't need to use the discreet shipping methods they would in most US states.

Are Marijuana seeds Illegal To Ship In Canada?

No, it's not illegal to ship marijuana seeds in Canada. Not only are cannabis seeds legal to possess, but it's also legal to germinate and grow the seeds.

Is Growing Marijuana Legal In Canada?

Yes, growing marijuana is legal in Canada thanks to the Cannabis Act of 2018. Growers are limited to four cannabis plants per household, and Canadians must be at least 19 years old to grow/consume cannabis (except in Alberta and Quebec, where the age limits are set at 18 and 21, respectively)

Best Seed Banks in Canada: Final Verdict

With its mix of quality genetics, regular free seed deals, and top-tier reputation, Seed Supreme tops our list of the best Canadian seed banks.

That said, ILGM is a close second with frequent BOGO deals, free shipping to the USA, and a decent selection of popular strains.

Even though we’ve provided you with a list of the best seed banks, you should still think about what you need before ordering.

After all, our top three picks stand out in their own right for different reasons, so the #1 might not be the best for you.

Anyway, we wish you a bountiful harvest!