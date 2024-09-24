A new brewery at Hough’s, a surprise Station Square shutdown, and more Pittsburgh food news

Hidden Harbor
Travel back to the 1950s with the return of Tiki Time Machine, an annual themed event at Hidden Harbor. Launching Tue., Sept. 24, the bar will debut an all-new Tiki Tropics menu, which, on Tuesdays, promises to transport guests back to the tiki trend’s origins and “mid-century explosion” in Los Angeles, Calif. Tiki Time Machine offerings will “toast to this golden era” and include 12 “revitalized” '50s-style cocktails and new folding menus with vintage art by illustrator Sue Cadzow (aka 50s Vintage Dame). Reservations can be booked online.
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
Millvale Free Fridge and Pantry
The Millvale Free Fridge and Pantry — a neighborhood resource stocked with fresh and frozen groceries 24 hours a day — invites community members to two upcoming events. The pantry behind the Millvalle Community Library is seeking volunteers and planning for the holiday season. On Tue., Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., join a half-hour informational Zoom meeting about how to get involved, facilitated by community partner Abielle Voyante Tea Co. Email [email protected] for the Zoom link.
213 Grant Ave., Millvale. millvalelibrary.org/free-fridge
The Millvale Free Fridge and Pantry marks its second birthday on Sat., Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Check the Fridge's website or Abielle Voyante ’s Instagram for details. Donations to the Millvale Free Fridge can also be made online.
Eleventh Hour Brewing Co.
Celebrate Oktoberfest in a German village when the beer and folk extravaganza comes to Eleventh Hour Brewing. On Fri., Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 28 at noon, head to the brewery's version of an Old World-style German Village. Enjoy Festbier, pretzels, games, music, and more. Eleventh Hour’s Oktoberfest continues Oct. 4-5 alongside the historic event in Munich, Germany.
3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. 11thhourbrews.com
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Ditch black and gold for an adorable dose of pink when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Ross Park Mall. On Sat., Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., stop by for sweet treats like pink macaroons and madeleine cookies, exclusive merch, and a look at the French bakery-style truck featuring the iconic Sanrio cat. Find the truck parked between Cheesecake Factory and L.L. Bean.
1000 Ross Park Mall Dr., Ross Township. instagram.com/hellokittycafetruck
Wholey’s Fish Market
Wholey’s celebrates its 112th anniversary with a full day of fun and fish on Sat., Sept. 28. Kicking off at 8 a.m., the first 100 customers to spend $50 at the market will receive a limited-edition Wholey’s anniversary tote bag, with raffles, $1.12 specials, and samples throughout the day. Doug Heilman from PBS’ The Great American Recipe will host a free cooking class, and owner Robert Wholey will appear to chat with guests and take pictures in a photo booth. Visit the event page for complete details.
1711 Penn Ave., Strip District. wholey.com
The Bradley Center
On Sun., Sept. 29, join a dozen local chefs for a “fundraiser with flavor.” The Bradley Center, a regional nonprofit providing youth behavioral healthcare and services, will hold its ninth annual farm-to-fork event. Taking place at Kinsey Events Warehouse from 5-8 p.m., chefs gather to donate their talents and create “an unforgettable fall harvest feast” and benefit. Partygoers can sample dishes and desserts by chefs from Mediterra Cafe, Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream, Sweetwater Center for the Arts, Rivers Club, and more. The event includes signature cocktails, beer, wine, and a silent auction. Tickets cost $125.
7237 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale. thebradleycenter.org
Third Space Bakery
Third Space will elevate your game-day menu with a new Tailgating and Wine Pairing class. Taking place on Tues., Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m., the bakery and teaching kitchen invites cooks to “sip and snack,” walking students through recipes that include a bacon cheeseburger slider bake, dill pickle dip, an apple harvest salad, and more. Catherine Montest (aka Your Fairy Wine Mother) will appear to discuss the best wine pairings for each dish. The class costs $85 and you can view the class schedule online. The bakery also announced it now makes custom cakes, including wedding cakes.
5349 Penn Ave., Garfield. thirdspacebakery.com
Pins Mechanical Co.
Pins Mechanical will greet fall with a new “blockbuster lineup” of movie-themed and seasonal cocktails. A fall and winter cocktail menu features nine new libations including some returning favorites. The New Sangria brings together merlot, pomegranate, and blackberry notes and is served in a shareable pitcher for four. For brunch-goers, Pins adds the nostalgia-laden Breakfast Club, a vodka-based cold brew garnished with potato sticks. The American Beauty evokes that infamous rose petal scene with gin, Campari, amaro, strawberry, and rose, or you can raise a glass (or boombox) with Say Anything, mixing cognac, blackberry, plum, and lemon. Go decadent with Richie Rich, made with rye whiskey, amaretto, salted caramel, and a lollipop garnish. Finally, fan-favorite Smoke & Mirrors, a “spicy and smoky” mezcal cocktail with a blood orange and tajin half-rim, returns to the menu. View the full seasonal cocktail menu online.
407 Cinema Dr., South Side. pinsbar.com/locations/pittsburgh
Sushi Atarashi
The wonder of revolving sushi is never far away in Pittsburgh with a new Sushi Atarashi location opened in Robinson. Soft-opened on Sept. 16, the restaurant, known for its “robot babies” that whisk sushi to diners on a conveyor belt, serves rolls, bowls, bento, and nigiri for lunch and dinner. This is the sushi franchise’s fourth Pittsburgh location, following two in Oakland (including inside UPMC’s Presbyterian Hospital cafeteria) and in the South Hills. Place an order and get updates through Sushi Atarashi's website or Instagram.
210 McHolme Dr., Robinson. sushiatarashi.com
Mondays Brewing Co.
A new brewery will take over the former Hough’s Taproom space in Greenfield. According to TribLive, Mondays Brewing Co. will open at the end of October. Owner Sam Fee, who operates another Mondays location in McMurray, said he plans to craft beers specific to the neighborhood and carry “guest taps” from local beverage makers including nearby Greenhouse Co-op and Hazelwood Brew House. The new brewery will also serve pizza rolls, soft pretzels, and other snacks, offer a BYO food option, and hopefully collaborate with other neighborhood establishments to expand its kitchen.
563 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. mondays.beer
Hough’s closed in May 2023 after operating in the neighborhood for nearly 20 years. The space sat vacant following the sudden closure of Necromancer Brewing, which abandoned its plans to open a brewpub in the space in February.
Joe’s Crab Shack
Joe’s Crab Shack in Station Square abruptly closed over the weekend of Sept. 14. The Pittsburgh Business Times reported there was no official announcement; patrons were notified by a printed sign on the restaurant’s door and outdoor signage being dismantled. The seafood chain’s closure follows that of Buca di Beppo in June, the second restaurant to shut down that operated in Station Square since the turn of the century. The riverfront complex is currently listed for sale by owner Brookfield Properties.
226 W. Station Square Dr., South Side. joescrabshack.com
WPXI spoke to Station Square business owners about the closure, including former club magnate Thomas Jayson, who operates sports bar Homerun Harry’s; owners said they are “optimistic” and the complex remains “a staple location.”