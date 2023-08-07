Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Tattoo Artist, Kitchen Manager, City Paper News Editor, and more





Nonprofit

Graphic Designer. The mission of Pittsburgh Public Theater is to provide artistically diverse theatrical experiences of the highest quality. They are seeking a full-time Graphic Design Professional experienced in the creation of creative and compelling design and branding for a variety of channels. The Graphic Designer will be responsible for managing aspects of The Public’s design including print and digital graphics, signage, direct mail, print collateral, playbills, invitations, external videos, etc., in tandem with internal partners and external vendors. Pay is $45,000-50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Program Director. Women and Girls Foundation (WGF) is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA engaged in statewide programming and policy work with a mission to achieve equality for women and girls, now and for generations to come. They are hiring a Program Director for their GirlGov program. This individual is responsible for the strategic direction of all education-based programs. This includes leading, planning and implementation of the GirlGov program, summer camp programs, community engagement activities, supporting fundraising efforts, and any additional communications and/or initiatives. Salary is $52,000-57,000/year plus a comprehensive benefits package. Click here for more details









Arts + Entertainment

in the Cultural District is seeking applications for a part-time Operations Manager role to be filled as soon as possible. The Operations Manager is responsible for managing the day to day operations of the Arcade Comedy Theater to ensure that the organization’s programming can occur in a safe, clean environment and that the Box Office and Bar Partnership are functioning to support the retail nature of their work. The Operations Manager is a member of the Administrative Staff team who will collaborate with their colleagues to uphold the mission of the Arcade Comedy Theater. Pay is $20/hour for 20 hours a week, with the potential to grow in hours depending on the theater’s development of private events, bar catering, or external rehearsal spaces.





Tattoo Artist. KSD & The Radio Room is a private tattoo shop, art studio, and music venue located in Homestead. They have a full-time Tattoo Artist position available, which includes a private booth in an appointment-only shop. Must have a minimum two years post apprenticeship experience, have your own clientele, and be able to manage your own booking. Interest in giving back to the community is a must. Click here for more details





Pittsburgh City Paper

News Editor. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a full-time News Editor. This person will be an experienced journalist, editor, and newshound who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience working across a variety of subjects, covering such topics as politics, social justice, labor, the environment, communities, business, infrastructure, health, and more, and is familiar with both print and online products. Click here for more details





Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Advertising Sales Representative position comes with a current client base to manage, foster, and grow; while also focusing on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. We are looking for someone who has a desire to work with a supportive team base, and the passion to build our brand within the community. Click here for more details





Audience Development Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Development Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting on content management. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

is hiring for all positions for their new location opening in Greenfield in September. Email [email protected] to apply.





FOH and BOH Staff. SMOKE BBQ and Taqueria in Lawrenceville is hiring front-of-house and back-of-house staff, including Hosts, Bartenders, Servers, Taco Slingers, and Dishwashers. Part-time and full-time available. Everyone’s starting pay is $12.25/hr plus tips. That includes dish and kitchen (full house tip pool). Average front of house is $22-30/hr. Paid vacation time for full-timers after six months, plus an increase in your hourly wage. Click here for more details





Kitchen Manager. Bella Notte pizza shop in the Strip District is looking for a full-time Kitchen Manager with experience in high volume service. Must be able to manage people, work efficiently, and handle multiple tasks at once. Click here for more details