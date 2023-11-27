Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Social Media Manager, Digital Organizer, Marketing Intern, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Business & Finance Specialist. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s largest non-profit organizations dedicated to the welfare of animals, pet owners, and the community. They are seeking a full-time Business & Finance Specialist to assist their Finance and Development departments by providing administrative and operational support relative to all finances. This includes handling the processing of all gifts, handling donor information, overseeing accounts payable and receivable, overseeing city billing, and more. Click here for more details

Digital Organizer. Pittsburghers for Public Transit is a grassroots union of transit riders, workers, and neighbors who are organizing for an expanded, affordable, and accessible public transit system that meets all needs, with no communities left behind. They are seeking a full-time Digital Organizer to grow their base and win campaigns by building out digital infrastructure, online-to-offline organizing funnels, and strategic communications. This is not an entry-level position; requiring applicants to have experience in digital infrastructure-building, systems development, campaign planning, community organizing, and more. Salary is $52,500/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Administrative Specialist. The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is the region’s primary arts service organization. They are seeking a part-time Administrative Specialist, a newly created position within the organization, with a start date in early 2024. This person will support internal administrative functions, having the opportunity to interact with all departments within the organization. Pay is $17-20/hour with approximately 20 hours per week. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Social Media & Content Manager. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has a position available for a full-time, salaried Social Media & Content Manager. This person is responsible for capturing and creating compelling multimedia content that drives guest engagement and generates new audiences for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. A large part of this role is photographing and recording videos of the annual gallery exhibitions, performances, festivals, media events, sponsor activations, fundraising events, and guest interactions in the Cultural District. Salary range starts at $40,000+/year. Click here for more details

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting the local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cook. Armstrong’s Restaurant, a mainstay of the South Hills for over 35 years, is looking to add a Line Cook to their experienced staff. They are currently looking to fill both day and night shifts, and offer full-time or part-time positions. Applicants should have some cooking experience at sauté, grill, fry, and/or prep. Pay is $18-22/hour. Click here for more details

Baker. Papa J’s Twin Plaza in the Strip District is seeking a Baker, Pasta Maker, Pizza Cook, and Gelato/Pastry Maker. Employees can be full-time or part-time. Pay is $16-24/hour plus hourly tip pool. Click here for more details

Counter Servers, Cooks, Dishwashers, Prep Cooks. Wise County Biscuits & Cafe in the North Side is looking for full-time or part-time Counter Servers, Cooks, Dishwashers, and Prep Cooks. They offer ongoing training and opportunities to expand your culinary skills, consistent daylight hours, competitive pay, family meals, employee discounts, and paid time off. Click here for more details