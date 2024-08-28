The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets

click to enlarge Allie (Allison)

Allie (Allison)

Assistant Graphic Designer

Age: 8

Breed: Mutt but mostly German Shepard and Mountain Curr. So a lot of dogs look like her lol

Likes: Cheese, Men (?), Screaming at everything

Dislikes: Cars, runners, bicyclists (anything that moves too fast)

Baraka

Age: 12



Breed: Schipperke/soot spirit



Likes: Dirty water, chicken, and cuddles



Dislikes: T-storms, other dogs, and regular dog food. Certified freak

Bea

Bea

Assistant Staff Writer

Age: 5

Breed: American shorthair/tortoiseshell queen

Likes: Going on walks, bird- and squirrel-watching, general adventures including climbing into the basement walls (she has been banned), challenging orange cat Frank the incumbent “Mayor of Montclair,” head scratches, boxes, cheese

Dislikes: Being picked up, not being pet on her terms, paparazzi

Bunny

Bunny

Assistant Editorial Designer

Age: 2

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Likes: Staying in one place, playing “birdie”, Sleeping on Lisa’s head

Dislikes: Other cats, being held

BW

BW

Assistant Photographer

Age: 2

Breed: Tuxedo

Likes: Classical music

Dislikes: Ceiling fans

Chicken

Chicken

Assistant A&E Editor

Age: 1

Breed: Chinese crested

Likes: Stealing socks, chasing cats, pooping on the couch

Dislikes: Wind, lantern flies, walking on gravel

Gregor

Gregor

Assistant News Editor

Age: 9

Breed: American shorthair/trash baby

Likes: Early-morning headbutts, exploring the backyard, and getting Sink Drinks™

Dislikes: Thunder, fireworks, the doorbell

Joanie

Joanie

Assistant A&E Editor

Age: 2

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Likes: Being aloof, treats, hissing at her sisters

Dislikes: Sharing food, being included, being picked up

Kitten

Kitten

Assistant Advertising Representative

Age: 9

Breed: Meow

Likes: Treats, jumping really high, and snuggling with Baraka the dog

Maverick

Maverick

Assistant Audience Engagement Specialist

Age: 13-14ish

Breed: Pit bull, Rhodesian ridgeback, sharpei, golden retriever, blackmouth cur, etc. etc.

Likes: Pets, snuggles, eating people food, throwing up people food, making Wookiee noises, snoring, sitting on small children

dislikes: Being told what to do, fireworks, the white dog down the road (that bastard), thunderstorms, dumpsters

Monroe

Monroe

Assistant A&E Editor

Age: 5

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Likes: Headbutts, sleeping under the coffee table, bedtime

Dislikes: Being chased, not getting her breakfast immediately, having her rotten teeth pulled

Moon Pie

Moon Pie

Assistant Editorial Designer

Age: 3

Breed: Calico

Likes: Window time, sitting in the sink, being adorable

Dislikes: Not being the center of attention

Niko

Niko

Assistant Advertising Representative

Age: 3

Breed: Siberian

Likes: Morning snacks and curling up on a good lap

Dislikes: Playful dogs and car rides

Opal

Opal

Assistant Editorial Designer

Age: 6

Breed: Bombay

Likes: Snacks, belly rubs, hiding in the couch tunnel, more snacks

Dislikes: The sound of electric guitar, not getting enough snacks

Pico

Pico

Assistant Editor-in-Chief

Age: 4

Breed: Mutt to the max

Likes: Stealing coffee, his squeaky raccoon

Dislikes: When the toddler pulls his tail

Pig

Pig

Assistant Marketing Coordinator

Age: 13

Breed: Meow

Likes : Being brushed meticulously, being held, birds

Dislikes: hairballs, fire, and late supper

Tulip

Tulip

Assistant News Editor

Age: 8

Breed: American shorthair/trash baby

Likes: Cuddles, naps, and watching the birds and squirrels

Dislikes: Sports on TV, people wearing shoes indoors, not getting enough cuddles

Turd

Turd

Assistant Marketing Coordinator

Age: 13

Breed: Meow

Likes : Wet cat food, screaming, and laying on pillows

Dislikes: Being hungry, babies, and cars





Villanelle

Villanelle

Assistant A&E Editor

Age: ?

Breed: Unknown

Likes: Sleeping, apples and carrots, farting

Dislikes: Descending stairs, going for walks, people