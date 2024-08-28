The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets

Allie (Allison)
Assistant Graphic Designer
Age: 8
Breed: Mutt but mostly German Shepard and Mountain Curr. So a lot of dogs look like her lol
Likes: Cheese, Men (?), Screaming at everything
Dislikes: Cars, runners, bicyclists (anything that moves too fast)
Assistant Marketing Coordinator
Age: 12
Breed: Schipperke/soot spirit
Likes: Dirty water, chicken, and cuddles
Dislikes: T-storms, other dogs, and regular dog food. Certified freak
Bea
Assistant Staff Writer
Age: 5
Breed: American shorthair/tortoiseshell queen
Likes: Going on walks, bird- and squirrel-watching, general adventures including climbing into the basement walls (she has been banned), challenging orange cat Frank the incumbent “Mayor of Montclair,” head scratches, boxes, cheese
Dislikes: Being picked up, not being pet on her terms, paparazzi
Bunny
Assistant Editorial Designer
Age: 2
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Likes: Staying in one place, playing “birdie”, Sleeping on Lisa’s head
Dislikes: Other cats, being held
BW
Assistant Photographer
Age: 2
Breed: Tuxedo
Likes: Classical music
Dislikes: Ceiling fans
Chicken
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: 1
Breed: Chinese crested
Likes: Stealing socks, chasing cats, pooping on the couch
Dislikes: Wind, lantern flies, walking on gravel
Gregor
Assistant News Editor
Age: 9
Breed: American shorthair/trash baby
Likes: Early-morning headbutts, exploring the backyard, and getting Sink Drinks™
Dislikes: Thunder, fireworks, the doorbell
Joanie
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: 2
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Likes: Being aloof, treats, hissing at her sisters
Dislikes: Sharing food, being included, being picked up
Kitten
Assistant Advertising Representative
Age: 9
Breed: Meow
Likes: Treats, jumping really high, and snuggling with Baraka the dog
Maverick
Assistant Audience Engagement Specialist
Age: 13-14ish
Breed: Pit bull, Rhodesian ridgeback, sharpei, golden retriever, blackmouth cur, etc. etc.
Likes: Pets, snuggles, eating people food, throwing up people food, making Wookiee noises, snoring, sitting on small children
dislikes: Being told what to do, fireworks, the white dog down the road (that bastard), thunderstorms, dumpsters
Monroe
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: 5
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Likes: Headbutts, sleeping under the coffee table, bedtime
Dislikes: Being chased, not getting her breakfast immediately, having her rotten teeth pulled
Moon Pie
Assistant Editorial Designer
Age: 3
Breed: Calico
Likes: Window time, sitting in the sink, being adorable
Dislikes: Not being the center of attention
Niko
Assistant Advertising Representative
Age: 3
Breed: Siberian
Likes: Morning snacks and curling up on a good lap
Dislikes: Playful dogs and car rides
Opal
Assistant Editorial Designer
Age: 6
Breed: Bombay
Likes: Snacks, belly rubs, hiding in the couch tunnel, more snacks
Dislikes: The sound of electric guitar, not getting enough snacks
Pico
Assistant Editor-in-Chief
Age: 4
Breed: Mutt to the max
Likes: Stealing coffee, his squeaky raccoon
Dislikes: When the toddler pulls his tail
Pig
Assistant Marketing Coordinator
Age: 13
Breed: Meow
Likes : Being brushed meticulously, being held, birds
Dislikes: hairballs, fire, and late supper
Tulip
Assistant News Editor
Age: 8
Breed: American shorthair/trash baby
Likes: Cuddles, naps, and watching the birds and squirrels
Dislikes: Sports on TV, people wearing shoes indoors, not getting enough cuddles
Turd
Assistant Marketing Coordinator
Age: 13
Breed: Meow
Likes : Wet cat food, screaming, and laying on pillows
Dislikes: Being hungry, babies, and cars
Villanelle
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: ?
Breed: Unknown
Likes: Sleeping, apples and carrots, farting
Dislikes: Descending stairs, going for walks, people