 The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets | Animal Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets

By

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Allie (Allison)

Allie (Allison)
Assistant Graphic Designer
Age: 8
Breed: Mutt but mostly German Shepard and Mountain Curr. So a lot of dogs look like her lol
Likes: Cheese, Men (?), Screaming at everything
Dislikes: Cars, runners, bicyclists (anything that moves too fast)

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Baraka
Baraka
Assistant Marketing Coordinator
Age: 12
Breed: Schipperke/soot spirit
Likes: Dirty water, chicken, and cuddles
Dislikes: T-storms, other dogs, and regular dog food. Certified freak

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Bea

Bea
Assistant Staff Writer
Age: 5
Breed: American shorthair/tortoiseshell queen
Likes: Going on walks, bird- and squirrel-watching, general adventures including climbing into the basement walls (she has been banned), challenging orange cat Frank the incumbent “Mayor of Montclair,” head scratches, boxes, cheese
Dislikes: Being picked up, not being pet on her terms, paparazzi

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Bunny

Bunny
Assistant Editorial Designer
Age: 2
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Likes: Staying in one place, playing “birdie”, Sleeping on Lisa’s head
Dislikes: Other cats, being held

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
BW

BW
Assistant Photographer
Age: 2
Breed: Tuxedo
Likes: Classical music
Dislikes: Ceiling fans

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Chicken

Chicken
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: 1
Breed: Chinese crested
Likes: Stealing socks, chasing cats, pooping on the couch
Dislikes: Wind, lantern flies, walking on gravel

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Gregor

Gregor
Assistant News Editor
Age: 9
Breed: American shorthair/trash baby
Likes: Early-morning headbutts, exploring the backyard, and getting Sink Drinks™
Dislikes: Thunder, fireworks, the doorbell

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Joanie

Joanie
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: 2
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Likes: Being aloof, treats, hissing at her sisters
Dislikes: Sharing food, being included, being picked up

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Kitten

Kitten
Assistant Advertising Representative
Age: 9
Breed: Meow
Likes: Treats, jumping really high, and snuggling with Baraka the dog

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Maverick

Maverick
Assistant Audience Engagement Specialist
Age: 13-14ish
Breed: Pit bull, Rhodesian ridgeback, sharpei, golden retriever, blackmouth cur, etc. etc.
Likes: Pets, snuggles, eating people food, throwing up people food, making Wookiee noises, snoring, sitting on small children
dislikes: Being told what to do, fireworks, the white dog down the road (that bastard), thunderstorms, dumpsters

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Monroe

Monroe
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: 5
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Likes: Headbutts, sleeping under the coffee table, bedtime
Dislikes: Being chased, not getting her breakfast immediately, having her rotten teeth pulled

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Moon Pie

Moon Pie
Assistant Editorial Designer
Age: 3
Breed: Calico
Likes: Window time, sitting in the sink, being adorable
Dislikes: Not being the center of attention

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Niko

Niko
Assistant Advertising Representative
Age: 3
Breed: Siberian
Likes: Morning snacks and curling up on a good lap
Dislikes: Playful dogs and car rides

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Opal

Opal
Assistant Editorial Designer
Age: 6
Breed: Bombay
Likes: Snacks, belly rubs, hiding in the couch tunnel, more snacks
Dislikes: The sound of electric guitar, not getting enough snacks

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Pico

Pico
Assistant Editor-in-Chief
Age: 4
Breed: Mutt to the max
Likes: Stealing coffee, his squeaky raccoon
Dislikes: When the toddler pulls his tail

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Pig

Pig
Assistant Marketing Coordinator
Age: 13
Breed: Meow
Likes : Being brushed meticulously, being held, birds
Dislikes: hairballs, fire, and late supper

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Tulip

Tulip
Assistant News Editor
Age: 8
Breed: American shorthair/trash baby
Likes: Cuddles, naps, and watching the birds and squirrels
Dislikes: Sports on TV, people wearing shoes indoors, not getting enough cuddles

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Turd

Turd
Assistant Marketing Coordinator
Age: 13
Breed: Meow
Likes : Wet cat food, screaming, and laying on pillows
Dislikes: Being hungry, babies, and cars

click to enlarge The furry helpers behind the scenes — City Paper's staff pets
Villanelle

Villanelle
Assistant A&E Editor
Age: ?
Breed: Unknown
Likes: Sleeping, apples and carrots, farting
Dislikes: Descending stairs, going for walks, people

Tags

Best CBD Oil For Dogs In 2023: Top Brands To Buy Online Sponsored

By blue ribbon media

Best CBD Oil For Dogs In 2023: Top Brands To Buy Online

UPDATE: Pittsburgh City Council votes unanimously to prohibit declawing cats in the City of Pittsburgh

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

UPDATE: Pittsburgh City Council votes unanimously to prohibit declawing cats in the City of Pittsburgh

How to keep your pet happy and healthy after your return to work

By Amanda Waltz

How to keep your pet happy and healthy after your return to work

Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too

Harmony Dog Rescue provides crisis care for canines

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Harmony Dog Rescue provides crisis care for canines
More »
More Animal Issue
All Specials & Guides

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 28- 3, 2024

Previous Issues

Anthrocon Press Conference, 2024
13 images

Pittsburgh welcomes the Furries to Anthrocon 2024

By Mars Johnson

Harmony Dog Rescue provides crisis care for canines

Harmony Dog Rescue provides crisis care for canines

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news

Nied’s Famous Fish Sandwich returns, Sheetz goes country, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

Coming soon to the Strip, an off-leash bar for pups and their parents

Coming soon to the Strip, an off-leash bar for pups and their parents

By Katy Fleming

A list of times Pittsburgh yinz’d it up on reality TV

A list of times Pittsburgh yinz’d it up on reality TV

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation