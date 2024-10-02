‌The big, spooky Pittsburgh event guide: Oct. 3-Oct. 31

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Fever Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at Omni William Penn Hotel

Thu., Oct. 3



KIDS • HIGHLAND PARK

Pumpkin Palooza. 10-11 a.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 5. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. For guests aged 2-5. $17-52. pittsburghzoo.org

TOUR • SQUIRREL HILL

Haunted Walking Tour with Kelly Florence and Meg Hafdahl of Travels of Terror: Strange and Spooky Sightings Across America. 6-7 p.m. Riverstone Bookstore. 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. Reservations required. riverstonebookstore.com

FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK

Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 3. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $17-52. pittsburghzoo.org

MAGIC • HOMESTEAD

13 Deceptions with mentalist Shane Patrick. 8-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 26. Co-Sign Speakeasy. 145 E. Eighth Ave. Fourth Floor. Homestead. $54.13. 21 and over. cosignpgh.com/events

Fri., Oct. 4

FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN

Kennywood has plenty of frights, food, and fun during the latest edition of its annual Phantom Fall Fest. This year promises more than 30 attractions, including “six horrifying haunts, four scare zones, and the biggest fall ride lineup yet,” as well as a variety of seasonal food and drink options. Kids and families can enjoy activities like festive scavenger hunts and dance parties by day. After the sun goes down, more than 100 mad doctors, menacing Alice in Wonderland creatures, vampires, and other ghouls come out to play. Take a spin on Phantom’s Revenge, try one of the park’s “sinisterly sweet treats,” or do your best to avoid a scare actor in an evil clown costume. Continues every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sun., Oct. 27. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Ticket prices vary. kennywood.com

FILM • MILLVALE

Mr. Smalls Café Horror Film Festival. 6 p.m. Mr. Smalls Café. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. Free. mrsmalls.com

PARADE • SHARPSBURG

First Friday Halloween Parade. 6:30 p.m. Sharps Landing Point. 13th St., Sharpsburg. Free. All ages. instagram.com/prototypepgh

FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Forest Hills. 8 p.m. Continues through Tue., Oct. 8. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

Sat., Oct. 5

MARKET • DOWNTOWN

Alternate Histories Horror VHS Store Pop-Up. 12-4 p.m. Continues every Friday and Saturday through Sat., Oct. 26. Alternate Histories Studio. 517 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. RSVP required. alternatehistories.com

OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE

Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Phantom Paddle. 3-5 p.m. Heinz Quay Boat Launch. Three Rivers Heritage Trail, North Shore. $15. ventureoutdoors.org

click to enlarge Photo: Benjamin Prisbylla Allentown Night Market

MARKET • ALLENTOWN

Allentown Night Market. 7-11 p.m. Multiple locations. 800 block of E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. allentownnightmarket.com

DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE

Witch Show with Cindy Crotchford. 11 p.m. Blue Moon Bar. 5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Tip money strongly encouraged for performers. instagram.com/thebluemoonbar

Sun., Oct. 6

KIDS • OAKLAND

Meet the Salem Sisters. 12-2 p.m. Schenley Park Cafe and Visitor Center. 101 Panther Hollow Rd., Oakland. $25. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org

BURLESQUE • LAWRENCEVILLE

FireWALL Dance Theater presents Boo-Lesque. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall.4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35-45. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Wed., Oct. 9

FILM • MCKEES ROCKS

Jump Cut Theater presents Halloween Hootenanny Film Kitchen. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Parkway Theater. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org/film-kitchen

PODCAST • DOWNTOWN

MrBallen: The Strange, Dark, & Mysterious Live Tour. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $46-181. trustarts.org

Tue., Oct. 10

TEENS • OAKLAND

Teen Night: Ghoulish Galleries. 5-8 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. For ages 13-18. carnegiemnh.org/events

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Queeroween Halloween Cover Show Benefit for SisTers PGH. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5-15. spiritpgh.com

Fri., Oct. 11

FILM/TOUR • OAKLAND

The Silence of the Lambs Cage Night. 5:30 p.m. Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum. 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $25. soldiersandsailorshall.org

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

21+ Night: Mythology. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. 21 and over. carnegiesciencecenter.org

FILM • SEWICKLEY

The Pittsburgh Moving Picture Festival’s Thriller Picture Show. Times TBA. Continues through Mon., Oct. 14. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. instagram.com/pittsburghmovingpicturefest

FILM • OAKMONT

Rocky Horror Picture Show with The Junior Chamber of Commerce Players. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $15. theoakstheater.com

Sat., Oct. 12

MARKET • NORTH SIDE

Kinder Being Cafe Spooky Season Pop-Up Market Soiree. 12 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. Free. thegovernmentcenter.com

OUTDOORS • TROY HILL

Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Voegtly Cemetery Urban Hike. 3-5 p.m. Penn Brewery. 800 Vinial St., Troy Hill. $15. ventureoutdoors.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Sonny Kiss of Enjoy Wrestling: Very Evil at Velum Fermentation

WRESTLING • SOUTH SIDE

Enjoy Wrestling delivers suplexes with a side of spookiness during its latest show. Very Evil will see the title defense of Sonny Kiss, the return of Darius Carter, an appearance by tag team champions DME, and much more. Danhausen adds an extra dash of supernatural fun with his Enjoy debut. The night marks the first time Enjoy takes over Velum Fermentation, so grab a craft beer and cheer on your favorite pro. 7 p.m. 2120 Jane St., South Side. $36.70-46.90. linktr.ee/Enjoywrestling

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Nosferatu With Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film. 9:50 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 13. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. rowhousecinemas.com

Sun., Oct. 13

FILM • OAKMONT

Hocus Pocus Cinebrunch. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Doors at 10 a.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $20. theoakstheater.com

FILM • ALLENTOWN

Hammer Horror Film Festival. 12-8 p.m. Death Comes Lifting. 636 E Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. instagram.com/deathcomeslifting

PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT

13 Nights of Halloween. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Ticket prices vary. kingflyspirits.com/events

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Concert For The Living Dead featuring Bad Spirits, The Legendary Hucklebucks, The Forbidden 5, and Trojan Whores. 6 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Tue., Oct. 15

FILM • ALLENTOWN

Jack-O: Bad Movie Bingo with Neo-Trash Video. 8 p.m. Doors at 4:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. RSVP required. bottlerocketpgh.com

Thu., Oct. 17

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Fever Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at Omni William Penn Hotel

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics. 6:30 p.m. Continues on Fri., Oct. 25. Omni William Penn Hotel. 530 William Penn Pl., Downtown. $43-70. candlelightexperience.com/halloween-concerts

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

One Dark Night Halloween Party and Concert. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-65. promowestlive.com

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Playhouse offers theater, food and drinks, carnival booths, tarot readings, and more during its first-ever Fall Fest. The multi-day event kicks off with the all-ages Boo's Halloween House Party show and continues with outdoor and indoor street festivals, pop-up bars, live music by local band The Hauntones, and other activities. There will also be an Instagram-worthy fall mural by Pittsburgh artist Cara Rossetti. 7:30-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Free entry. Ticket fees apply to some events. VIP packages available. playhouse.pointpark.edu

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

FMK Sketch presents Halloween: Season of the Sketch. 8 p.m. Continues through Fri., Oct. 18. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $18. arcadecomedytheater.com

Fri., Oct. 18

PARTY • OAKLAND

Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org

FILM • OAKMONT

Night of the Living Dead. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com

Sat., Oct. 19

FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival. 8 a.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 20. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. Railroad St. between 28th and 29th St., Strip District. Free. monsterpumpkins.com

KIDS • HIGHLAND PARK

ZooBoo. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. All ages. pittsburghzoo.org

click to enlarge Photo: Emma Saunders October at the National Aviary

KIDS • NORTH SIDE

Owl-O-Ween. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. All ages. aviary.org

LIT • ALLENTOWN

Crypt Book Faire. 1-6 p.m. Death Comes Lifting. 636 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. instagram.com/deathcomeslifting

OUTDOORS • MCKEESPORT

Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Dravo Cemetery Bike Ride. 3-6 p.m. Great Allegheny Passage. 1906 Donner St., McKeesport. $15. ventureoutdoors.org

PARTY • MUNHALL

In Bed By Ten Halloween Dance Party. 5-10 p.m. THIS IS RED. 605 East Ninth Ave., Munhall. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. 21 and over. instagram.com/inbedbytenpgh

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Thunderbird Music Hall Hellbender Ball: Night of the Living Hellbender

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Thunderbird Music Hall Hellbender Ball: Night of the Living Hellbender

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Hellbender Ball: Night of the Living Hellbender. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17.50-27.50, $30 at the door. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

PARTY • MILLVALE

Cowboys & Aliens Halloween Bash with Bonnie and the Mere Mortals. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. mrsmalls.com

Sun., Oct. 20

DRAG • SOUTH SIDE

The Ultimate HALLODrag Brunch Extravaganza. 11 a.m. Velum Fermentation. 2120 Jane St., South Side. $5-70. facebook.com/ssproductionspgh

Fri., Oct. 25

FESTIVAL • MONROEVILLE

Boos and Toos Tattoo Horror Fest. 12-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. Monroeville Conventions and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $20-45. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

KIDS • NORTH SIDE

Boo! A Sensory Friendly Halloween. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. $8. pittsburghkids.org

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Scare up support for cancer survivors during a special Halloween celebration at Rivers Casino. Wig Out invites partygoers to bust out their best costumes during a festive fundraiser for the work of Young Adult Survivors United, a group created to provide resources to cancer survivors diagnosed between the ages of 18-45. Dance to music by TJ the DJ, enjoy live performances by the Pittsburgh Samba Group, or participate in the Best Wig contest. There will also be an auction, buffet, and food and drink vendors. 6-10 p.m. 777 Casino Dr., North Side. $75-130, $25 for cancer patients and survivors. yasurvivors.org

Sat., Oct. 26

KIDS • OAKLAND

Super Science Saturday: Booseum Trick or Treat. 12-4 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. Registration required. carnegiemnh.org

OUTDOORS • MCKEESPORT

Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Dead Man’s Hollow Hike. 1-3:30 p.m. Great Allegheny Passage. 1906 Donner St., McKeesport. $15. ventureoutdoors.org

PARTY • EAST LIBERTY

Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure. 1-4 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. All ages. kelly-strayhorn.org

BAR CRAWL • SOUTH SIDE

Blue Light Events presents Nightmare on Carson Street. 2-10 p.m. Multiple locations, Carson St., South Side. $15 in advance, $40 day of event. 21 and over. nightmareoncarsonstreet.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Old Neon Halloween Bash with The Middle Room, Crash Nebula, and Panic Landing. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. mrsmalls.com

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE

From Dusk til Dawn Halloween Bash. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

PARTY • GARFIELD

Second Skin presents Festival des Éternels Halloween Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4104 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. 21 and over. facebook.com/SecondSkinPGH

Sun., Oct. 27

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Classic Monster Movie Marathon. Showtimes vary. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $36. rowhousecinemas.com

DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT

Lola LeCroix presents The Real Drag Brunch of Pittsburgh Halloween Special. 12 p.m. Doors at 11 a.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $10. citywinery.com

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Chatham Baroque presents Tales and Tunes of the BOO-roque. 4 p.m. Continues on Wed., Oct. 30. Pittsburgh Winery. 2809 Penn Ave., Strip District. $25-50. chathambaroque.org

KIDS • NORTH SIDE

Haunted Space Mansion. 8:30 p.m. Allegheny Observatory. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. All ages. observatory.pitt.edu

Wed., Oct. 30

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Devil’s Night Bash with Balaclava, Tony From Bowling, and Sunny Daze and The Weathermen. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com

GAME SHOW • STRIP DISTRICT

Match Gayme: Hocus Pocus. 7:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. Tickets start at $25. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

FILM • STRIP DISTRICT

Jump Cut Theater presents Devil's Night Sin-ema. 8-10:30 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Tickets TBA. kingflyspirits.com

Thu., Oct. 31

FESTIVAL • HOMEWOOD

Baxter Park Fall Festival. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 7601 Frankstown Ave., Homewood. Free. All ages. pittsburghparks.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

The Clock Reads: The Return of Clockoween with DJ Dini Daddy. 7 p.m. Spirit.

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

MUSIC • STATION SQUARE

The Punk Rock Horror Show with Green Jelly and First Jason. 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $20. facebook.com/hardrockpgh

click to enlarge Photo: Benjamin Prisbylla Allentown Night Market

OUTDOORS • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pittsburgh Underwear Halloween Ride. 8 p.m. 46th St. and Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/PghUnderwearBikeRide