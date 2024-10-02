‌The big, spooky Pittsburgh event guide: Oct. 3-Oct. 31

Thu., Oct. 3
KIDS • HIGHLAND PARK
Pumpkin Palooza. 10-11 a.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 5. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. For guests aged 2-5. $17-52. pittsburghzoo.org
TOUR • SQUIRREL HILL
Haunted Walking Tour with Kelly Florence and Meg Hafdahl of Travels of Terror: Strange and Spooky Sightings Across America. 6-7 p.m. Riverstone Bookstore. 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. Reservations required. riverstonebookstore.com
FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK
Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 3. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $17-52. pittsburghzoo.org
MAGIC • HOMESTEAD
13 Deceptions with mentalist Shane Patrick. 8-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 26. Co-Sign Speakeasy. 145 E. Eighth Ave. Fourth Floor. Homestead. $54.13. 21 and over. cosignpgh.com/events
Fri., Oct. 4
FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN
Kennywood has plenty of frights, food, and fun during the latest edition of its annual Phantom Fall Fest. This year promises more than 30 attractions, including “six horrifying haunts, four scare zones, and the biggest fall ride lineup yet,” as well as a variety of seasonal food and drink options. Kids and families can enjoy activities like festive scavenger hunts and dance parties by day. After the sun goes down, more than 100 mad doctors, menacing Alice in Wonderland creatures, vampires, and other ghouls come out to play. Take a spin on Phantom’s Revenge, try one of the park’s “sinisterly sweet treats,” or do your best to avoid a scare actor in an evil clown costume. Continues every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sun., Oct. 27. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Ticket prices vary. kennywood.com
FILM • MILLVALE
Mr. Smalls Café Horror Film Festival. 6 p.m. Mr. Smalls Café. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. Free. mrsmalls.com
PARADE • SHARPSBURG
First Friday Halloween Parade. 6:30 p.m. Sharps Landing Point. 13th St., Sharpsburg. Free. All ages. instagram.com/prototypepgh
FILM • DOWNTOWN
The Forest Hills. 8 p.m. Continues through Tue., Oct. 8. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
Sat., Oct. 5
MARKET • DOWNTOWN
Alternate Histories Horror VHS Store Pop-Up. 12-4 p.m. Continues every Friday and Saturday through Sat., Oct. 26. Alternate Histories Studio. 517 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. RSVP required. alternatehistories.com
OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE
Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Phantom Paddle. 3-5 p.m. Heinz Quay Boat Launch. Three Rivers Heritage Trail, North Shore. $15. ventureoutdoors.org
MARKET • ALLENTOWN
Allentown Night Market. 7-11 p.m. Multiple locations. 800 block of E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. allentownnightmarket.com
DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE
Witch Show with Cindy Crotchford. 11 p.m. Blue Moon Bar. 5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Tip money strongly encouraged for performers. instagram.com/thebluemoonbar
Sun., Oct. 6
KIDS • OAKLAND
Meet the Salem Sisters. 12-2 p.m. Schenley Park Cafe and Visitor Center. 101 Panther Hollow Rd., Oakland. $25. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org
BURLESQUE • LAWRENCEVILLE
FireWALL Dance Theater presents Boo-Lesque. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall.4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35-45. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Wed., Oct. 9
FILM • MCKEES ROCKS
Jump Cut Theater presents Halloween Hootenanny Film Kitchen. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Parkway Theater. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org/film-kitchen
PODCAST • DOWNTOWN
MrBallen: The Strange, Dark, & Mysterious Live Tour. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $46-181. trustarts.org
Tue., Oct. 10
TEENS • OAKLAND
Teen Night: Ghoulish Galleries. 5-8 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. For ages 13-18. carnegiemnh.org/events
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Queeroween Halloween Cover Show Benefit for SisTers PGH. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5-15. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Oct. 11
FILM/TOUR • OAKLAND
The Silence of the Lambs Cage Night. 5:30 p.m. Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum. 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $25. soldiersandsailorshall.org
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
21+ Night: Mythology. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. 21 and over. carnegiesciencecenter.org
FILM • SEWICKLEY
The Pittsburgh Moving Picture Festival’s Thriller Picture Show. Times TBA. Continues through Mon., Oct. 14. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. instagram.com/pittsburghmovingpicturefest
FILM • OAKMONT
Rocky Horror Picture Show with The Junior Chamber of Commerce Players. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $15. theoakstheater.com
Sat., Oct. 12
MARKET • NORTH SIDE
Kinder Being Cafe Spooky Season Pop-Up Market Soiree. 12 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. Free. thegovernmentcenter.com
OUTDOORS • TROY HILL
Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Voegtly Cemetery Urban Hike. 3-5 p.m. Penn Brewery. 800 Vinial St., Troy Hill. $15. ventureoutdoors.org
WRESTLING • SOUTH SIDE
Enjoy Wrestling delivers suplexes with a side of spookiness during its latest show. Very Evil will see the title defense of Sonny Kiss, the return of Darius Carter, an appearance by tag team champions DME, and much more. Danhausen adds an extra dash of supernatural fun with his Enjoy debut. The night marks the first time Enjoy takes over Velum Fermentation, so grab a craft beer and cheer on your favorite pro. 7 p.m. 2120 Jane St., South Side. $36.70-46.90. linktr.ee/Enjoywrestling
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Nosferatu With Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film. 9:50 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 13. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. rowhousecinemas.com
Sun., Oct. 13
FILM • OAKMONT
Hocus Pocus Cinebrunch. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Doors at 10 a.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $20. theoakstheater.com
FILM • ALLENTOWN
Hammer Horror Film Festival. 12-8 p.m. Death Comes Lifting. 636 E Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. instagram.com/deathcomeslifting
PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT
13 Nights of Halloween. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Ticket prices vary. kingflyspirits.com/events
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Concert For The Living Dead featuring Bad Spirits, The Legendary Hucklebucks, The Forbidden 5, and Trojan Whores. 6 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Tue., Oct. 15
FILM • ALLENTOWN
Jack-O: Bad Movie Bingo with Neo-Trash Video. 8 p.m. Doors at 4:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. RSVP required. bottlerocketpgh.com
Thu., Oct. 17
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics. 6:30 p.m. Continues on Fri., Oct. 25. Omni William Penn Hotel. 530 William Penn Pl., Downtown. $43-70. candlelightexperience.com/halloween-concerts
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
One Dark Night Halloween Party and Concert. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-65. promowestlive.com
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Playhouse offers theater, food and drinks, carnival booths, tarot readings, and more during its first-ever Fall Fest. The multi-day event kicks off with the all-ages Boo's Halloween House Party show and continues with outdoor and indoor street festivals, pop-up bars, live music by local band The Hauntones, and other activities. There will also be an Instagram-worthy fall mural by Pittsburgh artist Cara Rossetti. 7:30-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Free entry. Ticket fees apply to some events. VIP packages available. playhouse.pointpark.edu
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
FMK Sketch presents Halloween: Season of the Sketch. 8 p.m. Continues through Fri., Oct. 18. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $18. arcadecomedytheater.com
Fri., Oct. 18
PARTY • OAKLAND
Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org
FILM • OAKMONT
Night of the Living Dead. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com
Sat., Oct. 19
FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT
Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival. 8 a.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 20. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. Railroad St. between 28th and 29th St., Strip District. Free. monsterpumpkins.com
KIDS • HIGHLAND PARK
ZooBoo. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. All ages. pittsburghzoo.org
KIDS • NORTH SIDE
Owl-O-Ween. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. All ages. aviary.org
LIT • ALLENTOWN
Crypt Book Faire. 1-6 p.m. Death Comes Lifting. 636 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. instagram.com/deathcomeslifting
OUTDOORS • MCKEESPORT
Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Dravo Cemetery Bike Ride. 3-6 p.m. Great Allegheny Passage. 1906 Donner St., McKeesport. $15. ventureoutdoors.org
PARTY • MUNHALL
In Bed By Ten Halloween Dance Party. 5-10 p.m. THIS IS RED. 605 East Ninth Ave., Munhall. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. 21 and over. instagram.com/inbedbytenpgh
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Hellbender Ball: Night of the Living Hellbender. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17.50-27.50, $30 at the door. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
PARTY • MILLVALE
Cowboys & Aliens Halloween Bash with Bonnie and the Mere Mortals. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. mrsmalls.com
Sun., Oct. 20
DRAG • SOUTH SIDE
The Ultimate HALLODrag Brunch Extravaganza. 11 a.m. Velum Fermentation. 2120 Jane St., South Side. $5-70. facebook.com/ssproductionspgh
Fri., Oct. 25
FESTIVAL • MONROEVILLE
Boos and Toos Tattoo Horror Fest. 12-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 27. Monroeville Conventions and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $20-45. monroevilleconventioncenter.com
KIDS • NORTH SIDE
Boo! A Sensory Friendly Halloween. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. $8. pittsburghkids.org
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Scare up support for cancer survivors during a special Halloween celebration at Rivers Casino. Wig Out invites partygoers to bust out their best costumes during a festive fundraiser for the work of Young Adult Survivors United, a group created to provide resources to cancer survivors diagnosed between the ages of 18-45. Dance to music by TJ the DJ, enjoy live performances by the Pittsburgh Samba Group, or participate in the Best Wig contest. There will also be an auction, buffet, and food and drink vendors. 6-10 p.m. 777 Casino Dr., North Side. $75-130, $25 for cancer patients and survivors. yasurvivors.org
Sat., Oct. 26
KIDS • OAKLAND
Super Science Saturday: Booseum Trick or Treat. 12-4 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. Registration required. carnegiemnh.org
OUTDOORS • MCKEESPORT
Venture Outdoors Spooky Outdoor Series: Dead Man’s Hollow Hike. 1-3:30 p.m. Great Allegheny Passage. 1906 Donner St., McKeesport. $15. ventureoutdoors.org
PARTY • EAST LIBERTY
Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure. 1-4 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. All ages. kelly-strayhorn.org
BAR CRAWL • SOUTH SIDE
Blue Light Events presents Nightmare on Carson Street. 2-10 p.m. Multiple locations, Carson St., South Side. $15 in advance, $40 day of event. 21 and over. nightmareoncarsonstreet.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Old Neon Halloween Bash with The Middle Room, Crash Nebula, and Panic Landing. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. mrsmalls.com
PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE
From Dusk til Dawn Halloween Bash. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
PARTY • GARFIELD
Second Skin presents Festival des Éternels Halloween Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4104 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. 21 and over. facebook.com/SecondSkinPGH
Sun., Oct. 27
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Classic Monster Movie Marathon. Showtimes vary. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $36. rowhousecinemas.com
DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT
Lola LeCroix presents The Real Drag Brunch of Pittsburgh Halloween Special. 12 p.m. Doors at 11 a.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $10. citywinery.com
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Chatham Baroque presents Tales and Tunes of the BOO-roque. 4 p.m. Continues on Wed., Oct. 30. Pittsburgh Winery. 2809 Penn Ave., Strip District. $25-50. chathambaroque.org
KIDS • NORTH SIDE
Haunted Space Mansion. 8:30 p.m. Allegheny Observatory. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. All ages. observatory.pitt.edu
Wed., Oct. 30
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Devil’s Night Bash with Balaclava, Tony From Bowling, and Sunny Daze and The Weathermen. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com
GAME SHOW • STRIP DISTRICT
Match Gayme: Hocus Pocus. 7:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. Tickets start at $25. pittsburgh.citywinery.com
FILM • STRIP DISTRICT
Jump Cut Theater presents Devil's Night Sin-ema. 8-10:30 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Tickets TBA. kingflyspirits.com
Thu., Oct. 31
FESTIVAL • HOMEWOOD
Baxter Park Fall Festival. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 7601 Frankstown Ave., Homewood. Free. All ages. pittsburghparks.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
The Clock Reads: The Return of Clockoween with DJ Dini Daddy. 7 p.m. Spirit.
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
MUSIC • STATION SQUARE
The Punk Rock Horror Show with Green Jelly and First Jason. 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $20. facebook.com/hardrockpgh
OUTDOORS • LAWRENCEVILLE
Pittsburgh Underwear Halloween Ride. 8 p.m. 46th St. and Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/PghUnderwearBikeRide