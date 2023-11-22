Looking for holiday lights in Pittsburgh? These homemade displays are worth the drive | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pappy Ed Pappy Ed's Christmas lights

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the ‘Burgh, particularly now that we’re on the other side of Light Up Night. Now, downtown Pittsburgh twinkles with holiday cheer — including the massive PPG tree made entirely out of lights, LEDs brightening our iconic bridges, and festive decor popping up in front of local businesses. Walking around Downtown this time of year feels like a gingerbread fantasy, and I, for one, can’t get enough.



But if you hate parking Downtown or dragging your kiddos out in the cold (not to mention the road construction and traffic), a trip there can be cumbersome. That’s why I’ve always loved driving around in the warmth and privacy of our family car to different neighborhoods and checking out the creative holiday lights all around town.



Not only do local municipalities create resplendent holiday-themed displays in all the town centers, but some of our residential neighborhoods go above and beyond by blowing up multitudes of Christmas inflatables, covering their homes in a Griswoldian flood of lights, and sometimes even programming dazzling LEDs to music. And whether it’s just one over-the-top house or the whole neighborhood gets involved, the added holiday magic transforms regular neighborhoods into Candy Cane Lanes.



While Pittsburgh has many more residences with displays that are not included in this article, these are some notable residential lights worth viewing around the city:



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Brodzinski family Brodzinsky family light show

Brodzinski Family Light Show

With about half of their annual display already up and running, the Brodzinski Family Light Show in Whitehall is a sight to see. The homeowners are aiming for Friday, Dec. 1 for their official light-up night. And like some of our favorite stand-out houses, their neighbors seem to get on board as well, lighting up their front yards in spectacular holiday lights and decorations. With over 10,000 lights, this family light show is a must-see and totally worth the drive, even if you have to cross a bridge to get there.



The Minion House

Located on White Oak Drive in Rosedale/Verona, the Minion house is a Pittsburgh favorite that captured the attention of the nation when it was featured on Good Morning America last year. Lined up behind the home’s wooden fence, a choir of Minions in Santa hats gather with their songbooks to spread holiday cheer. A handful of mischievous Minions also hang from the rooftop, falling into the bushes below. There are so many Minions that they take up the entire front yard. It almost makes one wonder if the homeowner may be despicable…

Baker Family Christmas

Located in Cranberry, this house puts on a dazzling show that has been a tradition in the community for 13 years. Tucked away at 502 Hedge Row Ct., the classic, bright blue, white, and golden light show includes charming reindeer, snowmen, bells, and a tree with flickering effects set to holiday music such as “Carol of the Bells” and “The Chipmunk Song,” (a personal favorite). Meanwhile, nearby neighbors are giving the Baker family a run for their money, particularly at locations such as 317 Vandivort Dr. and 610 Water View Dr.



Pappy Ed's Christmas Lights

Pleasant Hills is so much more pleasant with Pappy Ed and his neighbors lighting up the corner of Glenburn and Orchard Drives for the holidays. Pappy Ed has been building his Christmas display for years, and he’s been spotted working hard. He’s expected to have his light show finalized by the second week of December, even after turning 75 this year! Complete with a digital Santa “countdown to Christmas,” a massive sled, candy canes, flickering icicle lights, and more, this neighborhood is one of the most festive Candy Cane Lanes in town.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Holiday lights displayed on N. Boundary Rd. in Cranberry Township

Saturday, Nov. 25 marks the 10th annual light-up night for the Zombeck Foundation — complete with organized parking, a shuttle, a light-up night schedule, and additional events slotted for two weekends in December, including photos with Frosty on Dec. 9, and Rudolph Night on Dec. 16. This light display does more than add merriment to the holidays, the family also raises money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. It all started when the family’s 13-year-old son, Mitchell, decided to start a tradition with just a few lights, drawing in small crowds to help reach his fundraising goals. Now, the neighborhood welcomes over 300 visitors just for light-up night alone. You can enjoy a host of twinkling lights, holiday mascots, and more at 214 Williamsburg Dr. in Elizabeth, Pa.





The Leg Lamp House



If you drive up the hill on Perrymont Road from McKnight to Perry Highway, you may notice something familiar when coming around the bend: the

leg lamp! Built from scratch, this giant replica is more than twice the height of its creator and glows like a real lamp. Be careful not to touch it — it’s “fragile.” And if you drive to this neck of the woods, you can find even more beautifully lit homes tucked into the Lindisfarne neighborhood, particularly on Lindisfarne Drive.