Lynn Cullen Live - D.C. Circuit rejects Trump's immunity bid (02-07-24)

Lynn is talking about the song "Springtime for Hitler" that is stuck in her head and she thinks it is because she has been thinking about the people who fought in these wars, who would be appalled to see the same goose stepping bunch that is now in the halls of american government in our own country. Plus the obituaries of Bronia Weiner, who was one of the last remaining survivors of the Holocaust and Laurence Langer, a holocaust literature scholar. George Conway says that the D.C. Circuit rejected the former president’s bid for immunity is airtight. Trump does not enjoy immunity from prosecution for any crimes he committed in attempting to end constitutional democracy. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.