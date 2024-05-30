 Lynn Cullen Live - You Can't Make This Up!!!! (05-30-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - You Can't Make This Up!!!! (05-30-24)

In the "You Can't Make This Up" department, Justice Alito said "his wife makes her own decisions and I honor her right to do so." Lynn's head exploded upon reading that. This is the guy who overturned Roe and wrote the Dobbs decision which took away the right of all American women to make their own decisions about their own bodies! The gall. Also, North Korea is dropping bags of garbage onto South Korea, a former Florida deputy sheriff has become a Russian citizen and is responsible for much of the disinformation coming out of Moscow, and workers at a Seattle Museum walked off the job in protest of an exhibit titled "Confronting Hate Together." You Can't Make This Up!!!!

