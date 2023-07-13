 Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

Lynn is starting the show with the jury finding Robert Bowers eligible for the death penalty in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, plus she discusses the Supreme Court siding with Anti-LGBTQ Web Designer who claims that her Christian principals forbid her from providing services to LGBTQ couples and the major changes they are making and taking our rights away; the FDA approves over the counter birth control pill; white roof paint that decreases the temperature of your roof saving energy to cool your home. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

