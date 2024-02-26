Lynn Cullen Live - "Welcome to the end of democracy." (02-26-24)

Lynn talks about the chilling oratory at the CPAC convention. "Welcome to the end of democracy." And she goes after the "Biden's Too Old" bunch. He might not be able to win at Jeopardy, but being President is not about quick recall. It's about expertise, thoughtfulness and leadership, none of which Donald Trump possesses. Also, the death of the Eurasian Eagle owl, Flaco who escaped the Bronx Zoo and the decimation of the donkey population in Africa because of the Chinese using their hides for anti-aging medicine. All that and much more......

