Lynn is talking about Virginia Montanez and a wonderful open letter post she wrote to Marty Griffin in response to his sensationalized report "Take A Walk" about the state of downtown Pittsburgh. She backs her analysis with facts instead of just fear tactics. Plus more on the newspaper in Marion Kansas that was raided by police. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.