 Lynn Cullen Live - Unfit to hold a driver's license (05-23-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Unfit to hold a driver's license (05-23-24)

By

Lynn fulminated about Nikki Haley's endorsement of Trump, a man she had called unfit to hold a driver's license, let alone the presidency. And, Sam Alito has apparently been keeping the flag industry afloat as pictures emerged of the flagpole at his summer retreat flying another insurrectionist flag. So much for the impartiality of our Supreme Court. Lynn also talked about turmoil at WQED and the PG, with the twin Block brothers who own the paper suing each other over one's attempt to sell the papers the family owns. Oy!

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - A tsunami of news to cover today. (05-20-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - A tsunami of news to cover today. (05-20-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn raved about the Netflix documentary "Rather" about CBS newsman Dan Rather (05-16-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn raved about the Netflix documentary "Rather" about CBS newsman Dan Rather (05-16-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "Rocking in the Free World" with Anthony Blinken (05-15-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - "Rocking in the Free World" with Anthony Blinken (05-15-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about the death of acclaimed forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht (05-14-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about the death of acclaimed forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht (05-14-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "born to tow", (05-13-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - "born to tow", (05-13-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Rethink how they are protesting (05-02-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Rethink how they are protesting (05-02-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Facing a choice (05-01-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Facing a choice (05-01-24)
More »
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 22-28, 2024

Previous Issues

Joe Biden Speaks at the United Steelworkers Headquarters
11 images

Joe Biden Speaks at the United Steelworkers Headquarters

By Mars Johnson

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - A tsunami of news to cover today. (05-20-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - A tsunami of news to cover today. (05-20-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - "born to tow", (05-13-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "born to tow", (05-13-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about the death of acclaimed forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht (05-14-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about the death of acclaimed forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht (05-14-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

Pittsburgh’s top events:
May 23-29
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation