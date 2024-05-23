Lynn Cullen Live - Unfit to hold a driver's license (05-23-24)

Lynn fulminated about Nikki Haley's endorsement of Trump, a man she had called unfit to hold a driver's license, let alone the presidency. And, Sam Alito has apparently been keeping the flag industry afloat as pictures emerged of the flagpole at his summer retreat flying another insurrectionist flag. So much for the impartiality of our Supreme Court. Lynn also talked about turmoil at WQED and the PG, with the twin Block brothers who own the paper suing each other over one's attempt to sell the papers the family owns. Oy!

