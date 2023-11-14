 Lynn Cullen Live: Trumps Veterans Day Pledge (11-14-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Trumps Veterans Day Pledge (11-14-23)

Lynn and Susan discuss how republicans don't approve of democracy when it is not in their favor like Christian Nationalist State Rep. Brandon Prichard who said the results of Ohio’s abortion election should be ignored. Plus Trump's vows to rid country of the 'Radical Left' in his Veterans Day Pledge. Israel claims Hamas is using Shifa Hospital for military purposes. It says Hamas has built a vast underground command complex center below the hospital, connected by tunnels. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

