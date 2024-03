Today's show was a trainwreck. If you don't like trainwrecks feel free to continue on your way. Subjects that did intermittently come up were Trump's legal woes, the Baltimore bridge collapse, P. Diddy getting the hell out of the country after the feds raided his homes and an unhinged rant about the left's penchant for putting people into boxes by skin color, gender, ethnicity, etc...........

