Lynn Cullen Live: Trump Trial Could Be Televised (08-16-23)

Lynn talks about a new tactic employed by the right: suing anyone who calls them out for "defamation." They don't care if they win or not; as long as their opponent is buried in legal fees.

Plus, if Trump's trial takes place in Georgia; it will be televised for transparency, the man who sent out threatening emails regarding the jury in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial has been arrested, and the US life expectancy is lower than some third world countries.

