Lynn Cullen Live: Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements (01-29-24)

Lynn talks about former President Donald Trump who must pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements he made denying he sexually assaulted the writer E. Jean Carroll. House Republicans — egged on by former President Trump — are planning to kill the border deal. Iran would like the Israel-Hamas war to extend. Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro proposes to overhaul higher education system. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

