Lynn is talking about the New Hampshire primary and then talks about a New York Times opinion piece on how we need to stop joking about Trump because our democracy is really in danger because of him. Plus media making money by scaring you; the renaming of the Carnegie Science Center, the passing of Charles Osgood who hosted CBS News Sunday Morning. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

