Lynn Cullen Live: Trump is a sore winner (01-25-24)

Lynn talks about Trump going off the rails despite securing a victory at the New Hampshire primary. Trump took to TruthSocial to rant about Nikki Haley and warned donors to her would be 'permanently barred from MAGA camp.' Plus the Trump WHite House pharmacy handed out a lot of medications. Christian Ziegler, the ousted Florida Republican chair cleared of rape allegation, but police seek video voyeurism charge. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.