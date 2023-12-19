Lynn Cullen Live: Trump and his fascist talking points (12-19-23)

Lynn and Susan about the piece Rachel Maddow did on Trump and his fascist talking points.Plus Forbes 30 under 30 list and the people who have been on this list who have committed white collar crimes including Elizabeth Holmes, Sam Bankman-Fried, Carline Ellison, and Martin Shkreli are some of the most infamous examples of successful entrepreneurs who experienced radical success and inevitable downfall. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

