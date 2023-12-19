 Lynn Cullen Live: Trump and his fascist talking points (12-19-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump and his fascist talking points (12-19-23)

By

Lynn and Susan about the piece Rachel Maddow did on Trump and his fascist talking points.Plus Forbes 30 under 30 list and the people who have been on this list who have committed white collar crimes including Elizabeth Holmes, Sam Bankman-Fried, Carline Ellison, and Martin Shkreli are some of the most infamous examples of successful entrepreneurs who experienced radical success and inevitable downfall. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: A Case for Biden (12-18-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: A Case for Biden (12-18-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: A Case for Biden (12-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: A Case for Biden (12-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Consumerism and accumulating (12-14-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Consumerism and accumulating (12-14-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court agrees to review fast-tracked petition (12-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court agrees to review fast-tracked petition (12-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Texas Supreme Court ruling on abortion (12-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Texas Supreme Court ruling on abortion (12-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: It's never too late to start something new (12-11-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: It's never too late to start something new (12-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Bespoke Realities (12-07-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Bespoken Realities (12-07-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump, Santos, and More (12-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Cross checking (12-05-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Cross checking (12-05-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 13-19, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: A Case for Biden (12-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: A Case for Biden (12-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court agrees to review fast-tracked petition (12-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court agrees to review fast-tracked petition (12-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Texas Supreme Court ruling on abortion (12-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Texas Supreme Court ruling on abortion (12-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Bespoken Realities (12-07-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Bespoke Realities (12-07-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 14-20

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Dec. 14-20
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation