 Lynn Cullen Live: Tree Of Life Synagogue Trial closing arguments (06-15-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Tree Of Life Synagogue Trial closing arguments (06-15-23)

By

Lynn is talking about the closing arguments start today in the Tree of Life Synagogue trial and how the testimony of the survivors is so chilling. Plus she talks about the Bamiyan Buddhas statues that were carved out of a stony cliffside in Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley in the sixth century AD until the Taliban blew them up with explosives in 2001 and now they are charging $5 to view the place where they used to be. A Healthcare system that denies coverage if patience have any debt to the provider even though they are a tax exempt charity. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: When did I start sighing at the start of every show? (06-14-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: When did I start sighing at the start of every show? (06-14-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: When did I start sighing at the start of every show? (06-14-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: When did I start sighing at the start of every show? (06-14-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Stan Savran (06-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Stan Savran (06-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Pompous Fistula of Bloated Self-Absorption and Ignorance (06-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Pompous Fistula of Bloated Self-Absorption and Ignorance (06-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Local Author Jason Togyer talks about the loss of community newpapers (06-08-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Local Author Jason Togyer talks about the loss of community newpapers (06-08-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Money Always Wins (06-07-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Money Always Wins (06-07-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Charges recommended for organized flights for Immigrants (06-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Charges recommended for organized flights for Immigrants (06-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Culture Wars, Human Interest Stories, and More (06-05-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Culture Wars, Human Interest Stories, and More (06-05-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Accounts from Tree of Life trial testimony (06-01-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Accounts from Tree of Life trial testimony (06-01-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 14-20, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Picturing Joy: Photos by George Lange
23 images

Picturing Joy: Photos by George Lange

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: When did I start sighing at the start of every show? (06-14-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: When did I start sighing at the start of every show? (06-14-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Pompous Fistula of Bloated Self-Absorption and Ignorance (06-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Pompous Fistula of Bloated Self-Absorption and Ignorance (06-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Local Author Jason Togyer talks about the loss of community newpapers (06-08-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Local Author Jason Togyer talks about the loss of community newpapers (06-08-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Stan Savran (06-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Stan Savran (06-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 15-21

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 15-21
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation