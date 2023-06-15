Lynn Cullen Live: Tree Of Life Synagogue Trial closing arguments (06-15-23)

Lynn is talking about the closing arguments start today in the Tree of Life Synagogue trial and how the testimony of the survivors is so chilling. Plus she talks about the Bamiyan Buddhas statues that were carved out of a stony cliffside in Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley in the sixth century AD until the Taliban blew them up with explosives in 2001 and now they are charging $5 to view the place where they used to be. A Healthcare system that denies coverage if patience have any debt to the provider even though they are a tax exempt charity. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

