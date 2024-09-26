 Lynn Cullen Live - Topics included the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams; Wisconsin mayor absconds with a drop box, locking it in his office; France mesmerized by rape case involving a 71-year old woman. (09-26-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Topics included the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams; Wisconsin mayor absconds with a drop box, locking it in his office; France mesmerized by rape case involving a 71-year old woman. (09-26-24)

Topics included the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams; what the hell are undecided voters waiting for?; Wisconsin mayor absconds with a drop box, locking it in his office; France mesmerized by rape case involving a 71-year old woman and scores of rapists invited to assault her by her husband of 50 years after he drugged her. She's courageously testifying in court because she says the shame should never be on the victim. It belongs on the rapist.

