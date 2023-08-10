Lynn Cullen Live: Maui fires (08-10-23)

Lynn is talking about the Maui fires that have claimed the life of at least 36 people. Plus Sylvester Stallone, sold his dog Butkus for $50 to make ends meet before he sold his script for Rocky, he bought the dog back after selling the script and the dog was in the movie; Kanye West makes an appearance at Travis Scott's Rome concert; remembering Robbie Robertson of The Band who passed away yesterday. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

