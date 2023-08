The Mugshot. Lynn talks about former President Trump's mugshot and how he is seizing control of the narrative as much as he possibly can, and attempting to turn his mugshot into a badge of honour rather than disgrace. Plus the police officers involved in the shoot out last week in Garfield are on leave pending an investigation which is common after a death. The KKK in Carnegie in 1923.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.