Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes yesterday and there are already vicious legal efforts to stop its release in the US. It's not a flattering picture of the ex-president, but then how could it be if the central subject is the vile Trump. Lynn also talked about the willingness of powerful Republican officeholders to debase themselves to show their fealty to Trump and how that's because they're terrified of their own voters and their penchant for violence and intimidation.

