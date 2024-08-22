 Lynn Cullen Live - The joy and energy of the Democratic Convention continues (08-22-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - The joy and energy of the Democratic Convention continues (08-22-24)

By

The joy and energy of the Democratic Convention continues and Michigan AG Dana Nessel had one of the best lines: "I got a message for the Republicans and the justices of the United States Supreme Court: You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand. And I'm retaining a lot of water, so good luck with that!" Brought the house down as will Kamala Harris tonight when she accepts the party's nomination for President of the United States!

